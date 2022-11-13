Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62

1,115 Reviews

$$

5580 Hwy 62

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Deviled Eggs

Starters

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99
Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$8.99
Onion Petals

Onion Petals

$8.99
Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$11.99
Nachos

Nachos

$11.99
Double Dip

Double Dip

$8.99
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$11.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99
Pork Rinds App

Pork Rinds App

$8.99

App Sampler

$16.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.99

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.29+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.99+
Wings Catering

Wings Catering

$30.00+

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.49
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$12.49
Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.99
Blackbean Griller

Blackbean Griller

$11.99

Absolutely delicious veggie based burger!

Bolongna Sandwich

Bolongna Sandwich

$11.49
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99
Spicy Brisket Sandwich

Spicy Brisket Sandwich

$13.99
WhiteFish Sandwich

WhiteFish Sandwich

$13.99

Dinners

Comes with 2 sides
Pork Dinner

Pork Dinner

$13.99
Pulled Chicken Dinner

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$13.99
Brisket Dinner

Brisket Dinner

$17.99
Spicy Brisket Dinner

Spicy Brisket Dinner

$17.99
Burnt Ends Dinner

Burnt Ends Dinner

$23.99
Rack of Ribs Dinner

Rack of Ribs Dinner

$29.99+
Pick 2 Pick 3

Pick 2 Pick 3

$9.99
WhiteFish Dinner

WhiteFish Dinner

$17.49
Chx Tenders Dinner

Chx Tenders Dinner

$15.49

Shrimp Kabob

$18.99

Smash Burgers

Burger

Burger

$12.99
Big B.B.Q. Burger

Big B.B.Q. Burger

$14.99
Jalapeno Burger

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99
Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$14.99

Fried Green Tom Burger

$14.99Out of stock

Specialties

Burrito

Burrito

$11.99
Tacos

Tacos

$12.99
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99
Mac Stack

Mac Stack

$11.99
PicNic Basket

PicNic Basket

$35.49

6oz each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket, 4 sides, and 2 pieces of texas toast.

Big A.S.S. Family Meal

Big A.S.S. Family Meal

$47.99

Half pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, and sliced brisket. 3 large family sized sides, and 4 pieces of texas toast. ADD A FULL RACK OF RIBS $22.99

Chili

$5.99
Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.49

Bbq Flatbread

$12.99

Salads

Big A.S.S. Salad

Big A.S.S. Salad

$9.99
Crispy or Grilled Chx Salad

Crispy or Grilled Chx Salad

$12.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.49
Kids Mac n' Cheese

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.49
Kids Sandwich

Kids Sandwich

$7.49
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$7.49

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.79
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.79
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$2.79
Fries

Fries

$2.79
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.79
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$2.79
Okra

Okra

$2.79
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.79
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.79
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.00
Slaw

Slaw

$2.79
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.79
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.79
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.99

2 pieces of texas toast

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$3.79
Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$3.79

Meat By The Pound Etc

1lb Brisket

1lb Brisket

$20.00
1lb Chicken

1lb Chicken

$16.00
1lb Pork

1lb Pork

$16.00
Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$26.00
Sides

Sides

$8.00+
Bun

Bun

$0.50
Half Rack

Half Rack

$14.00
1/2 Brisket

1/2 Brisket

$12.00
1/2 Pork

1/2 Pork

$10.00
1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$10.00
Sides by the Quart

Sides by the Quart

$14.00

Sauces And Dips

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50
Bourbon BBQ

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.50
Carolina GOLD

Carolina GOLD

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
Large Beer Cheese side

Large Beer Cheese side

$5.00
Petal Sauce

Petal Sauce

$0.50
Mini Queso

Mini Queso

$2.50
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Spicy BBQ

Spicy BBQ

$0.50
Tarter

Tarter

$0.50
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$0.50
Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$2.49
Sauce Flight

Sauce Flight

$1.99
Carolina RED

Carolina RED

$0.50Out of stock
Sticky Asian

Sticky Asian

$0.50
Sweet Thai Chili

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$0.50
ThunderFruck

ThunderFruck

$0.50

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Coke/Tea/Lemonade

Big Red

$2.59

Diet Mt Dew

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Mt Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Sticker

Sticker

$3.00

Hat

Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally Owned!! Family Operated! Smoked with in house Recipes!

Website

Location

5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
American Smokehouse Stadium image

