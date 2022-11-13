American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
1,115 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Locally Owned!! Family Operated! Smoked with in house Recipes!
Location
5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurant
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
No Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville