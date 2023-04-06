A map showing the location of American Smokers 19629 E Hwy6View gallery

American Smokers 19629 E Hwy6

19629 E Hwy6

Alvin, TX 77511

Rolling papers

Swishers Sweets

$0.99

games

$0.99

Backwoods 5pck

$4.50

Backwoods 3pk

$3.50

Backwoods 1pk

$2.00

Dutch

$0.99

4Ks

$0.99

King Palm

$3.50

King palm 1 1/4

$3.50

High Hemp

$1.75

CAMO

$2.00

Skunk Brand

$2.25

JUICY JAY’s 1 1/4

$2.00

ZIG-ZAG (KING SIZE & 1 1/4)

$2.90

Blazy Susan (100 FILTERS XTRA SLIM)

$28.00

Blazy Susan (50pk 98mm CONES)

$26.00

Blazy Susan (50pk 53mm CONES)

$22.00

JUICY JAY’s CONES

$3.00

RAW (Single Wide/ King Wide classic)

$2.50

Raw(Natural Undefined Tips)

$2.50

Raw Pre-Rolled Tips

$10.00

Raw slow Burning King size

$3.25

Raw Organic Hemp

$3.25

Raw Organic Hemp 1 1/4

$3.25

TYSON CONES

$4.00

TYSON ROLLS

$4.00

TYSON WRAPS

$4.00

Juciy Lucys

$2.50

Raw Lemonade Cones

$7.00

VAPE

ELFBAR

$21.00

LOST MARYS

$22.00

ESCOBARS

$18.00

SILI

$23.00

Space Max

$17.00

Air Max

$22.00

Fire Float

$17.00

FOGER

$23.00

ORION

$24.00

DETLA

URB THC

$30.00

URB DELTA 8 Live resin

$35.00

URB CART 2.2G

$20.00

URB ^8 LIVE RESIN 1G

$15.00

Cutleaf THCA FLOWER

$30.00

HI ON NATURE (5000 MG)

$40.00

HI ON NATURE (2500 MG)

$24.00

MIKE BITES (HOLY EAR COLLECTION)

$28.00

MIKE BITES CLASSIC

$25.00

ALIEN DELTA 8 GUMMIES

$15.00

EXTRX THC-H + THC-JD LIVE RESIN

$32.00

Dope THCA Flower

$50.00

Cali EXTRAX Disposable

$40.00

MODUSA 3G Disposable

$40.00

CAPS PSYCHEDELIC GUMMIES

$38.00

DEVICES

SMOK nord

$60.00

NEU COVERT

$22.00

CALIBURN AK2 pod system

$38.00

CALIBURN GK2 POD system

$52.00

XROS

$47.00

Dragon Egg

$80.00

SEAHORSE PRO PLUS

$58.00

SAD BOY (30 ML)

$16.00

SAD BOY (100ML)

$19.00

FRUITIA (30ML)

$16.00

FRUITIA (100ML)

$18.00

CLOUD NURDZ (30ml)

$17.00

Cloud NURDZ (100ml)

$20.00

GEEKVAPE H45

$90.00

SMOKE MAG -18 KIT

$80.00

SMOKE G-PRIV 4 KIT

$93.00

TFV18 TANK

$35.00

TFV18 coil

$18.00

H45 CARTRIDGE

$18.00

BO.4 Coil

$15.00

Pod Juice 30ml

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
19629 E Hwy6, Alvin, TX 77511

