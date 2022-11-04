A map showing the location of American Social MiamiView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

American Social Miami

2,556 Reviews

$$

690 SW 1st Court

Miami, FL 33130

Beer Specials

CS Blue Moon DRFT

$4.00

CS Bud Light BTL

$3.00

CS Local DRFT

$4.50

Liquor Specials

$4 House Margarita

$4.00

$5 Specialty Shot

$5.00

Pinnacle Vodka

$4.00

Ketel One Cucumber/Mint

$4.00

Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose

$4.00

Ketel One Peach/Orange

$4.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$4.00

Bacardi Superior

$4.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$4.00

Wine Specials

Proverb SB

$4.00

Sycamore PG

$4.00

White Sangria

$4.00

Proverb Rosé

$4.00

Proverb Cab

$4.00

Sycamore PN

$4.00

Red Sangria

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
