American Social imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

American Social Fort Lauderdale

review star

No reviews yet

721 E LAS OLAS BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

721 E LAS OLAS BLVD., FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

Directions

Gallery
American Social image
American Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 168
800 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rivertail Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,430
4 W las Olas Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Den - FTL - 201 sw 2nd street
orange starNo Reviews
201 sw 2nd street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
OB House
orange starNo Reviews
333 Himmarshee Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurantnext
Casa Sensei
orange star4.4 • 198
1200 E Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in FORT LAUDERDALE

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near FORT LAUDERDALE
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston