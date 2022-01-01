A map showing the location of American Social TampaView gallery

American Social Tampa

601 S. HARBOUR ISLAND BLVD. SUITE 107

Tampa, FL 33602

Order Again

Red, White & Bubbles

Lunetta Split

$10.00

Lunetta Rosé Split

$10.00Out of stock

Moët Split

$22.00

Moët Rosé Split

$30.00

Mimosa

$8.00

GL - Barone Fini PG

$9.00

GL - Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

GL - Conundrum White Blend

$11.00

GL - Decoy by Duckhorn SB

$11.00

GL - Hess Shirtail Ranches Chard

$9.00

GL - Imagery Chard

$11.00

GL - Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

GL - Kim Crawford SB

$11.00

GL - Kung Fu Riesling

$9.00Out of stock

GL - Maso Canali PG

$10.00

GL - Prayers of Saints Chard

$8.00Out of stock

GL - Proverb SB

$8.00

GL - Seaglass SB

$9.00

GL - Seven Daughter's Moscato

$10.00Out of stock

GL - Stella Rosa Moscato

$9.00

GL - Sycamore Chard

$8.00

GL - Sycamore PG

$8.00

GL - White Sangria

$11.00

GL - 19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00

GL - BR Cohn Cab

$12.00Out of stock

GL - Drumheller Merlot

$9.00

GL - J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cab

$12.00

GL - Josh Cellars Cab

$9.00

GL - La Crema PN

$11.00

GL - Meiomi PN

$12.00

GL - Murphy-Goode PN

$10.00

GL - Proverb Cab

$8.00

GL - Proverb PN

$8.00

GL - Red Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

GL - Terrazas de los Andes Malbec

$9.00

GL - Trapiche Malbec

$9.00Out of stock

GL - Tribute Cab

$11.00

GL - Uncaged Red Blend

$11.00

GL - Velvet Devil Merlot

$8.00Out of stock

GL - Fleurs De Prairie

$10.00

GL - Proverb Rose

$8.00

GL - The Beach Rose

$12.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Light Next Can

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$5.00

Samuel Adams Just the Haze Can

$6.00

Strainge Beast Ginger/Lemon Kombucha

$7.00

Wynwood Bohemian Rhaspberry Can

$7.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Import Bucket

$30.00

Shots

$5 Fireball

$5.00

3 Wisemen

$9.50

4 Horsemen

$9.50

B-52

$8.50

Blow Job Shot

$9.50

Buttery Nipple

$8.50

Cinnamon Crunch Shot

$8.50

Green Tea

$9.50

Gummi Bear

$8.50

Irish Breakfast Shot

$9.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.50

Jager Bomb

$10.50

Johnny Vegas

$9.50

Kamikazi Shot

$8.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Liquid Cocaine

$8.50

Mind Eraser

$8.50

Nutty Irishman

$8.50

Orgasm

$8.50

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Sex On The Beach - Shot

$8.50

Surfer on Acid

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$10.50

Washington Apple

$8.50

White Tea

$9.50

Hand Crafted Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Banana Rye Tai

$13.50

Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade

$13.50

Cactus Pear Mojito

$13.50

Cucumber Fizz

$13.50

Fifth & Lavender

$13.50

Hell or High Watermelon

$13.50

Hibiscus Mule

$13.50

Liquid Lei

$13.50

Maui Mimosa

$13.50

Moka-Spresso Martini

$13.50

Naked & Shameless

$13.50

Naughty Strawberry

$13.50

PB&J Old Fashioned

$13.50

Reserva Old Fashioned

$13.50

Rhiskey Pineapple

$13.50

Side Hustle

$13.50

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.50

Spicy Guava Rita - Habanero

$13.50

Spicy Guava Rita - Jalapeno

$13.50

Tiki Rita

$13.50

Seltzers

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Guava

$7.00

High Noon Kiwi

$7.00Out of stock

High Noon Lime

$7.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Mamitas Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Mamitas Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Mamitas Paloma

$8.00Out of stock

Mamitas Pineapple

$8.00

Mamitas Spicy Margarita

$8.00

Mamitas Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.00

Nutrl Raspberry

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$7.00

Truly Lemonade

$7.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

Mamitas Bucket

$30.00

Truly Bucket

$30.00

White Claw Bucket

$30.00

Nutrl Bucket

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 S. HARBOUR ISLAND BLVD. SUITE 107, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

