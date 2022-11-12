American Taco Company - Missouri's First

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Burrito
Quesadilla - Classic
FULL Size Rice Bowl

Family Kits

TACO KIT

TACO KIT

$44.99

TACO TIME!!! Build your own Taco kit! Comes with 12 Soft Flour Tortillas, Two Types of Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, & Chips with Salsa. Feeds 4-6.

NACHO KIT

NACHO KIT

$49.99

Everything your squad needs to create the perfect NACHO! Your kit includes 2 LBS of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Two Bowls of Queso (you're welcome), Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa, & House-Made Pickled Jalapeños!

Burritos

A big ol' tortilla filled up with whatever you pick.
Burrito

Burrito

Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.

Quesadilla Burrito

Quesadilla Burrito

Two 12" tortillas fused together with your choice of Cheese and then rolled around your choice of Meat and toppings! A local favorite!!

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$0.00

Your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, & Shredded Cheese covered in our Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.

Redneck Wrap

Redneck Wrap

$9.50

Spanish Rice, House-Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Sour Cream rolled up inside of two Flour tortillas fused together with melted Cheddar Cheese!

Bulldog

Two 14" tortillas filled with your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Veggies, Salsa, and Sauce! It's a big'un!

The Patriot

The Patriot

The Wet Burrito....BULLDOG SIZED! Perfect for when you love the Wet Burrito but the regular size just isn't gonna cut it!

Double Burn

Double Burn

$9.00+

A Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla filled with Spanish Rice, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and House Made Pickled Jalapenos!

M.O.A.B.

M.O.A.B.

The BIGGEST we have! Three 14" tortillas fused together with melted cheese then piled high with your favorite toppings! If you are hungry after this....GO SEE A DOCTOR!

Tacos

They're Tacos....they need no intro.
Street Taco

Street Taco

A 4.5" Corn Tortilla filled w/ Choice of Meat, Onions, & Fresh Chopped Cilantro. Served w/ a Lime Wedge.

Classic Taco

Classic Taco

A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.

American Taco

American Taco

Comes with your choice of 6" tortilla shell, then gets filled with Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, and stuffed with as much freedom as you can handle!

Pineapple Habanero Pork Taco

Pineapple Habanero Pork Taco

$3.75

Soft White Corn Tortilla filled with Pork, House Made Pickled Red Onions & Jalapeños, Pineapple Habanero Sauce, Cilantro, and Fresh Lime Juice.

Rice Bowl

A double serving of Rice, a scoop of Beans, Meat, and any other of our toppings piled high in a bowl.
HALF-A Size Rice Bowl

HALF-A Size Rice Bowl

$7.50

A double serving of Rice, a scoop of Beans, choice of Meat, Cheese, & any of our other toppings piled high in a bowl!

FULL Size Rice Bowl

FULL Size Rice Bowl

$11.00

A double serving of Rice, a scoop of Beans, choice of Meat, Cheese, & any of our other toppings piled high in a bowl!

Protein Bowl

Similar to the Rice Bowl, the Protein Bowl offers a smaller amount of Rice with DOUBLE the amount of Beans for a nice boost of plant protein to your meal!

FULL Size Protein Bowl

$11.00

Similar to the Rice Bowl, the Protein Bowl offers a smaller amount of Rice with DOUBLE the amount of Beans for a nice boost of plant protein to your meal!

Freedom Pie

Freedom Pie - Classic

Freedom Pie - Classic

$7.00

House-made chili, Queso, Cheddar cheese and Onions covering Fritos Brand Corn Chips.

Freedom Pie - Merica Style

Freedom Pie - Merica Style

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato and sour cream on top of our House-made Chili, Queso, Cheddar Cheese and Onions covering Fritos Brand Corn Chips.

Nachos

Tostitos Tortilla Chips smothered in our House Made Queso, and then covered with your choice of toppings. A Local Favorite!
NACHO

NACHO

Tortilla Chips smothered in our House Made Queso, and then covered with your choice of toppings. Voted BEST in Phelps County!

Taco Salad

Your favorite toppings piled high on a bed of Shredded Iceberg Lettuce and then topped with Salsa, Sauces, and Corn Tortilla Strips!

HALF-A Size Taco Salad

$7.75

FULL Size Taco Salad

$11.25

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Classic

Quesadilla - Classic

$4.00+

A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.

Quesadilla - 'Merica Style

Quesadilla - 'Merica Style

$6.75+

A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat) & then we add Beans, Rice and/or Veggies. Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.

Kids Meals

Several options to choose from to keep the little one happy!
1 Taco

1 Taco

$4.50

An American Taco made just the way your little person likes it! Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink!

Lil' Chips & Cheese

$4.00

Tortilla chips covered in our House Made Queso! Comes with a side of Rice and Drink.

Lil' Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

A 10" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink.

Lil' Burrito

$6.00

A small burrito made just like the big ones! Comes with a Drink.

Lil' Meat & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

A 10" Tortilla filled with Cheese and choice of Meat. Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink.

Lil' Nacho

Lil' Nacho

$6.00

Tortilla Chips covered in our White Queso and then topped with choice of toppings. Includes a Drink.

Misc. Stuff

Squishy's Dip

Squishy's Dip

$6.50

Beans & Rice

Pinto Beans w/ Cheese

Pinto Beans w/ Cheese

$1.75

Whole Pinto Beans topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.

Black Beans w/ Cheese

Black Beans w/ Cheese

$1.75

Whole Black Beans topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.

Spanish (Mexican Style) Rice

Spanish (Mexican Style) Rice

$1.75
Cilantro & Lime Rice

Cilantro & Lime Rice

$1.75

Chips N Such

Chips & Salsa

$3.25+

Chips & Queso

$3.25+

Side of Queso

$1.25+
SQUISHY's DIP

SQUISHY's DIP

$6.00

Spanish Rice, Seasoned Ground Beef, House Made Queso, Pico de Gallo, and our Medium Thin Salsa all mixed together and served with Tortilla Chips! SOOO GOOD!

Salsas & Sauce

Mild Thick & Chunky Salsa

$0.65+

Medium Thin Salsa

$0.65+

Hot Salsa Verde (Green)

$0.65+

Avocado Salsa

$1.25+

Pico de Gallo

$0.75+

Corn de Gallo

$0.75+

Sour Cream Sauce

$0.65+

Chipotle Cream Sauce

$0.75+

Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$0.85+

A.T.C. Sauce

$0.60+

Enchilada Sauce - 6oz

$1.00

Veggies

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Side of Tomato

$0.50

Side of Onion

$0.50

Side of Black Olives

$0.50

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$0.65

Side of Pickled Red Onions

$0.65

Side of (3) Limes

$0.50

Tortillas

(2) 6" Soft Flour Tortillas

$1.00

(2) 6" Soft White Corn Tortillas

$1.00

(2) 6" Crunchy Yellow Taco Shells

$1.00

(1) 12" Flour Tortilla

$1.00

(1) 12" Spinach & Herb Tortilla

$1.00

(1) 12" Jalapeño & Cheddar Tortilla

$1.00Out of stock

(3) 4.5" Street Taco Shell

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Jalapeño Hot Sauce

$0.25

Sriracha Hot Sauce

$0.25

Serrano Hot Sauce

$0.25

Habanero Hot Sauce

$0.25

Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

$0.25

Fountain Drinks

Small (16oz) Fountain Drink

Small (16oz) Fountain Drink

$1.75

For when you are just a little thirsty...

Medium (24oz) Fountain Drink

Medium (24oz) Fountain Drink

$2.25

A decent sized cup of deliciousness...

Large (32oz) Fountain Drink

Large (32oz) Fountain Drink

$2.75

A big ol' cup to destroy your thirst!

Cup of Ice (16oz)

$0.35

Cup of Ice (32oz)

$0.75

Cup of Ice (24oz)

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

20oz Bottles

$2.25

Glass Bottled Soda

$2.25

Energy Drinks

BANG - Pina Colada

BANG - Pina Colada

$2.50Out of stock
BANG - Cherry Blade Lemonade

BANG - Cherry Blade Lemonade

$2.50
BANG - Peach Mango

BANG - Peach Mango

$2.50
BANG - Candy Apple Crisp

BANG - Candy Apple Crisp

$2.50
BANG - Black Cherry Vanilla

BANG - Black Cherry Vanilla

$2.50Out of stock

BANG - Blue Razz

$2.50

BANG - Delish Strawberry Kiss

$2.50

Hat

Hat

Hat

$13.50

Snap Back Hat - Grey (Flat Bill)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local SoCal inspired taco joint with made to order Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, & More!

Website

Location

1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla, MO 65401

Directions

Gallery
American Taco Company image
American Taco Company image
American Taco Company image
American Taco Company image

