- Home
- /
- Rolla
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- American Taco Company - Missouri's First
American Taco Company - Missouri's First
69 Reviews
$
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D
Rolla, MO 65401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Kits
TACO KIT
TACO TIME!!! Build your own Taco kit! Comes with 12 Soft Flour Tortillas, Two Types of Meat, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, & Chips with Salsa. Feeds 4-6.
NACHO KIT
Everything your squad needs to create the perfect NACHO! Your kit includes 2 LBS of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Two Bowls of Queso (you're welcome), Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa, & House-Made Pickled Jalapeños!
Burritos
Burrito
Your choice of meat and all your favorite toppings rolled up in a 12" tortilla.
Quesadilla Burrito
Two 12" tortillas fused together with your choice of Cheese and then rolled around your choice of Meat and toppings! A local favorite!!
Wet Burrito
Your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, & Shredded Cheese covered in our Homemade Enchilada Sauce, Sour Cream, Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
Redneck Wrap
Spanish Rice, House-Made Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, and Sour Cream rolled up inside of two Flour tortillas fused together with melted Cheddar Cheese!
Bulldog
Two 14" tortillas filled with your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Veggies, Salsa, and Sauce! It's a big'un!
The Patriot
The Wet Burrito....BULLDOG SIZED! Perfect for when you love the Wet Burrito but the regular size just isn't gonna cut it!
Double Burn
A Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla filled with Spanish Rice, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and House Made Pickled Jalapenos!
M.O.A.B.
The BIGGEST we have! Three 14" tortillas fused together with melted cheese then piled high with your favorite toppings! If you are hungry after this....GO SEE A DOCTOR!
Tacos
Street Taco
A 4.5" Corn Tortilla filled w/ Choice of Meat, Onions, & Fresh Chopped Cilantro. Served w/ a Lime Wedge.
Classic Taco
A 6" tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, Cheese, and Lettuce. A simple, classic taco.
American Taco
Comes with your choice of 6" tortilla shell, then gets filled with Meat, Beans, Rice, Cheese, and stuffed with as much freedom as you can handle!
Pineapple Habanero Pork Taco
Soft White Corn Tortilla filled with Pork, House Made Pickled Red Onions & Jalapeños, Pineapple Habanero Sauce, Cilantro, and Fresh Lime Juice.
Rice Bowl
Protein Bowl
Freedom Pie
Nachos
Taco Salad
Quesadillas
Quesadilla - Classic
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat). Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
Quesadilla - 'Merica Style
A 12" Grilled Tortilla filled with choice of Shredded Cheese and Meat (if ya want meat) & then we add Beans, Rice and/or Veggies. Comes with 2 salsa/sauce option.
Kids Meals
1 Taco
An American Taco made just the way your little person likes it! Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink!
Lil' Chips & Cheese
Tortilla chips covered in our House Made Queso! Comes with a side of Rice and Drink.
Lil' Cheese Quesadilla
A 10" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of cheese. Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink.
Lil' Burrito
A small burrito made just like the big ones! Comes with a Drink.
Lil' Meat & Cheese Quesadilla
A 10" Tortilla filled with Cheese and choice of Meat. Comes with a side of Rice and a Drink.
Lil' Nacho
Tortilla Chips covered in our White Queso and then topped with choice of toppings. Includes a Drink.
Misc. Stuff
Beans & Rice
Chips N Such
Salsas & Sauce
Veggies
Tortillas
Hot Sauce
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Energy Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
A local SoCal inspired taco joint with made to order Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, & More!
1732 N. Bishop Ave., Suite D, Rolla, MO 65401