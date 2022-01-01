Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Americana Las Vegas

review star

No reviews yet

2620 Regatta drive

Las Vegas, NV 89120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Apps

Small Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$21.00

Oysters (6)

$24.00

Celeriac Soup

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Marinated Beet Salad

$14.00

shrimp tacos

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi

$20.00

Smoked Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Lunch Nikki

$22.00

Lunch Entrée

King Salmon

$24.00

Shrimp & Zucchini Pasta

$24.00

Gluten Free Penne Pasta Pesto

$15.00

Americana Prime Burger

$18.00

Veggie Panini

$14.00

Grilled Petite Ribeye

$35.00

Flat Iron

$30.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$22.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$24.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Striped Sea Bass

$30.00

Bistro Filet

$22.00

Dinner Appetizers

Amuse

Oysters(6)

$24.00

Charcuterie and Cheese Board

$32.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

Halloumi Cheese Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Beet Tartare

$14.00

Octopus

$19.00

Nikki's Crispy Shrimp

$24.00

4 Shrimp

Scallops App (2)

$22.00

Valley Foie Gras

$24.00

Celeriac Soup

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Seafood Platter

$120.00

Dollar Oysters

$1.00

Seafood tower for 4

$250.00

1.5 Oyster Rockafeller

$1.50

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$28.00

Seafood Chowder

$14.00

Dinner Entrée

Scallops Entree (4)

$40.00

Salmon

$40.00

Chilean Seabass

$48.00

Lobster and Shrimp Spaghettini

$42.00

Chicken

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Duck Breast

$36.00

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Ribeye

$64.00

Steak Diane

$65.00

Surf N Turf

$105.00

3 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$90.00

4 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$120.00

5 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$150.00

6 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$180.00

7 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$210.00

8 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$240.00

9 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$270.00

10 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$300.00

11 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$330.00

12 Ounce Of A5 Wagyu

$360.00

4 Oz A5 Tenderloin

$140.00

6 Oz A5 Tenderloin

$210.00

Tomahawk 28 Oz

$140.00

Tomahawk 34 Oz

$170.00

Tomahawk 36 Oz

$180.00

Tomahawk 38 Oz

$190.00

Tomahawk 40 Oz

$200.00

Tomahawk 42 Oz

$210.00

Tomahawk 44 Oz

$220.00

Tomahawk 46 Oz

$230.00

Tomahawk 48 Oz

$240.00

Tomahawk 50 Oz

$250.00

Tomahawk 52 Oz

$260.00

Tomahawk 54 Oz

$270.00

Tomahawk 56 Oz

$280.00

Tomahawk 58 Oz

$290.00

Tomahawk 60 Oz

$300.00

Tomahawk 62 Oz

$310.00

Tomahawk 64 Oz

$320.00

Tomahawk 66 Oz

$330.00

Tomahawk 68 Oz

$340.00

Tomahawk 70 Oz

$350.00

Tomahawk 72 Oz

$360.00

Tomahawk 84 Oz

$420.00

Veal milanese

$40.00

Lamb Rack

$47.00

Hot seafood dinner

$440.00

Branzino

$42.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Side

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Desserts

Anniversary Dessert

Congrats Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate cake

$12.00

Crème Brulee

$10.00

Sticky toffee cake

$12.00

Sorbets

$10.00

Weekley Harvest Dessert

Side Of Berries

$12.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00

Sides

4oz King Crab

$50.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Side Mac N cheese

$12.00

Side Of Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Side Of Brussel Spouts

$8.00

Side of Fries

$8.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side of Mashed potatoes

$8.00

Side Of Mushrooms

$10.00

Side Of Shrimp (5)

$22.00

Side of truffle fries

$9.00

Side Of Veggies

$8.00

Brussel Spouts

$10.00

Side Risotto

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side 2 Eggs

$6.00

Side Of Toast

$3.00

Side of grits

$8.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Asparagus truffled egg

$10.00

ADD Foie Gras

$24.00

ADD Fresh Truffles

$25.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$26.00

Snap Peas Spicy Buter

$8.00

ADD 1/2 lobster

$24.00

Side Salmon

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Head to the patio at Americana on Lake Jacqueline in Desert Shores for a tranquil view. Early American cuisine with mixed European interpretations influences chef Stephen Blandino’s menu.

Website

Location

2620 Regatta drive, Las Vegas, NV 89120

Directions

Gallery
Americana Las Vegas image
Americana Las Vegas image
Americana Las Vegas image

Similar restaurants in your area

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
orange star4.1 • 477
5021 N Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89130
View restaurantnext
Black and Blue Diner
orange starNo Reviews
315 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89107
View restaurantnext
Scenic Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
8410 West Desert Inn Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
orange starNo Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Westside Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
710 W Lake Mead Blvd North Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Old Soul
orange star4.5 • 89
495 Grand Central Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Wicked Donuts
orange star4.3 • 344
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston