A map showing the location of Harry's Coffee Shop Del Mar Food and Cocktails Del Mar

Harry's Coffee Shop Del Mar Food and Cocktails Del Mar

No reviews yet

1454 Camino Del Mar

Del Mar, CA 92014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Breakfast Plates

Oscar's Choice

$17.00

2 buttermilk or multi-grain pancakes, 2 eggs any style, bacon, ham or sausage

Del Mar Powerhouse Breakfast

$17.00

6 scrambled egg whites, scallions, tomato, basil, feta, fruit, and toast

Beatrix Burrito

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, andouille sausage, jack, cheddar, onion, salsa, black beans, and greens

Dylan's Eggs Benedict

$17.00

2 poached eggs on English muffin, tomato, bacon, basil hollandaise, and greens

Lina's Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

2 scrambled eggs, chicken apple sausage, tomato, spinach, goat cheese on toast, and greens

Casey's Call

$17.00

Poached eggs, spinach, goat cheese, quinoa, stu's potatoes, on toasted tuscan

Luis's Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

2 fried eggs, corn tortilla, black beans, cheddar, and sour cream

Green Eggs and Ham

$17.00

Spinach, pesto, mozzarella, ham, parmesan, and tomatoes

Americana Super Bowl

$17.00

2 poached eggs, black beans, kale, quinoa, feta cheese, avocado, greens, and lemon vinaigrette

Toasted Nutty Oatmeal

$12.50

Strawberries, apples, almonds, and brown sugar

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Roman Breakfast

$17.00

2 fried eggs, prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, basil on English muffin, and greens

New York Strip and Eggs

$19.75

2 eggs, tomato, spinach, and stu's potatoes

Smoked Nova Salmon

$19.75

Cream cheese, onions, tomato, and capers, on a bagel

Ruppert's Banana Split

$15.95

Bananas, vanilla yogurt, granola, and fruit

Extra Plate

Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$14.25

Crisp, fluffy, golden brown

Caron's French Toast

$14.95

Cinnamon-swirl challah, cinnamon-egg batter

Multi-Grain Pancakes

$14.25

Light, fluffy, stack of three (no short stacks, please!)

Oatmeal Pancakes

$16.00

Sally's Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.25

Light, fluffy, stack of three (no short stacks, please!)

Pancake Adds

One (1) Pancake

$6.00

Eggs

Two Eggs

$12.75

The way you like it! Includes stu's roasted potatoes or salad or grits, and a choice of toast, gluten-free whole grain +2.25 add quinoa +2.75 add fruit +3.50 substitute bagel +2.25

Three Eggs

$13.25

The way you like it! Includes stu's roasted potatoes or salad or grits, and a choice of toast, gluten-free whole grain +2.25 add quinoa +2.75 add fruit +3.50 substitute bagel +2.25

Two Egg Omelet

$12.75

Three Egg Omelet

$13.25

Breakfast Sides

Meat Sides

$6.95

Hashbrowns

$6.95

Side Toast

$4.50

7 grain, tuscan, rye, sourdough, challah, tortilla, or English muffin

Toasted Bagel

$4.50

Side of Eggs

$3.00+

Avocado

$6.95

Fresh Fruit

$6.00+

Cheesy Grits

$6.95

Plain Grits

$6.00

Side of Lox

$9.95

Side Yogurt

$3.25

Side Salsa Fresca

$2.75

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Peanut Butter

$3.50

Americana Granola

$13.25

Egg Adds

Black Beans

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids One Egg and Toast

$8.95

Kids Cakes

$8.95

A small stack of three

Kids French Toast

$8.95

Half the grown-up size

Cereal and Milk

$8.95

Cheerios or fruit loops

Lunch

Soup - Cup

$7.75

Soup - Bowl

$9.75

Basket of tuscany bread

$5.50

garlic herb butter and mixed olives

Herbed french fries

$9.25

Onion rings

$9.25

Avocado

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$17.00

grapes, pecans, celery, lettuce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$17.00

capers, dill, cucumber,lettuce

American BLT Sandwich

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, russian dressing

Turkey club

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island

Toasted

Toast well

Not Toasted

Toast Lightly

Chicken Reuben

$17.50

swiss, slaw, 1000 island on challah

Salmon BLT

$19.50

russian dressing on sourdough

Americana grilled cheese

$17.50

cheddar cheese, sautéed spinach, tomato

Tuna melt

$17.50

open faced on rye, swiss, tomato, red onion

Chicken Pesto

$17.50

pepper, mozzarella, spinach on ciabatta

Hot Pastrami

$18.25

garlic-toasted torpedo roll, mustard, swiss

Build your own burger

$17.25

8 oz all-natural grilled angus Or ground turkey,

Classic Cobb Salad

$17.50

bacon, avocado, tomato, turkey, gorgonzola, boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.75

spinach, green beans, tomato, radishes, quinoa, lemon oregano vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$17.50

greens, tomatoes, feta, red onion, radish, kalamata olives, lemon oregano vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.50

romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan

Kid Grilled cheese & french fries

$11.55

Hot dog & french fries

$11.55

Kid Burger & french fries

$14.25

PB Banana With FF

$11.55

Chicken Corn Quesadilla

$17.25

Fish And Chips

$19.25

Beverages

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Americano

$5.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$5.25

Cappucino

$5.25+

Cold Brew v12 Nitro

$4.99

Espresso

$4.75+

Hammerhead

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$4.75

Latte

$5.25+

Macchiato

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.25+

Monim Syrups

$1.65

Chai Latte

$5.25

Apple Juice

$4.95+

Cranberry Juice

$4.95+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95+

Orange Juice

$4.95+

Tangerine Juice

$5.99

Tomato Juice

$4.95+

Hot Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.25

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.25

Acqua Panna Lg

$6.75

Pellegrino Lg

$6.75

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Root Beer

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.25

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.25

Coffee Milkshake

$8.25

Root Beer Float Milkshake

$8.25

Whole Milk

$4.50

Non-Fat Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1454 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

