Americana Asian Kitchen Garnet Valley

292 Reviews

$$

1104 Naamans Creek Rd

Garnet Valley, PA 19060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable Spring Roll(2)
Pad Thai
General Tso Chicken

SPECIALS

Check out these brand new dishes we are featuring this week. We hope you enjoy!
Gochujang Stirfry

Gochujang Stirfry

$17.95

Wok sautedd Chicken and Shrimp mixed with Gochujang sauce, green peppers, red peppers, brocolli, brussel sprouts, bok choy and fresh Thai basil over superfood slaw made of kale, kohlrabi, red cabbage and carrots. Includes rice or fettuccini noodles. You can also sub in beef, tofu or just veggie.

North Thai basil chicken

North Thai basil chicken

$17.95

Straight from Mays hometown of Phrae! Wok Sauteed chicken with Garlic, Green Peps, Red Peps, Scallions, Onions, Green Beans, 3 Thai Chili Peppers and of course....Basil! Its spicy unless you ask us not to ad the peppers.

Chicken Satay Noodle

$13.95

Wok sauteed chicken with mixed vegetables in Fettuccine with a rich Peanut Satay sauce.

Basil Ginger Salmon Shrimp

Basil Ginger Salmon Shrimp

$18.95

Pan Seared Salmon surrounded with shrimp, red peppers, green peppers, red onions, ginger, garlic and of course Basil fresh off the stem!

Starters

served with our house-made soy sauce and spicy Thai chili
New Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

New Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

We make them in house with premium cut Ribeye. Seasoned to perfection and there is never too much cheese. Double sized and double the flavor!

Vegetable Spring Roll(2)

Vegetable Spring Roll(2)

$4.75

stuffed with mixed vegetables, light and crispy

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$6.95Out of stock

butterfly shrimp coated with coconut flakes, topped with our Sriracha Mayo and our Thai Sweet Chili

Street Fries

Street Fries

$5.95

thin fries mixed with sweet fries, topped with three Americana House Sauces.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.95

Cmon! Do you really want us to explain this????? LOL

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.95Out of stock

three battered and seasoned tenders

Rice

Rice

$2.00

I made some jerk chicken and rice today. He didn’t even say thank you!!!

Tater tots for the kids!

Tater tots for the kids!

$2.99

Dumplings + More

served with our housemade soy sauce and spicy Thai chili
Crispy Veggie Dumpling (6 per order)

Crispy Veggie Dumpling (6 per order)

$6.95

served with our housemade soy sauce and spicy Thai chili

Crispy Pork Pot Sticker (6 per order)

Crispy Pork Pot Sticker (6 per order)

$6.95

served with our housemade soy sauce and spicy Thai chili

Crispy Chicken Dumplings (6 per order)

Crispy Chicken Dumplings (6 per order)

$6.95

served with our house-made soy sauce and spicy Thai chili

20 Dumpling Family Sized Platter

20 Dumpling Family Sized Platter

$16.95

pork,chicken, and veggie

All New Hand Battered Wings

Best Wings in Town! Served with your choice of sauces.
Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$13.95Out of stock

Battered by hand with our own special seasonings. Crunchy on the outside juicy inside. Served dry with your choice of dipping sauces.

Wings (20)

Wings (20)

$24.95Out of stock

Battered by hand with our own special seasonings. Crunchy on the outside juicy inside. Served dry with your choice of dipping sauces.

Soups and Salads

Tom Yam*

Tom Yam*

$12.00Out of stock

Traditional Thai hot and spicy soup with lemongrass, tomato, basil, lime leaves and fresh lime.

Dumpling Soup*

Dumpling Soup*

$7.00Out of stock

New size. Now includes 5 Veg or Pork dumplings in clear broth with mixed vegetables. 32oz sized container feeds 2

Our Favorites

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$12.95

Wok sauteed chicken in sweet and mild spicy sauce, served with Jasmine rice. This chicken is grilled, not fried or battered.

General Tso Beef

General Tso Beef

$13.95

Wok sauteed in Chinese sweet and mild spicy sauce, served with Jasmine/Brown rice

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Wok sautéed chicken in sweet and savory honey sesame sauce

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95Out of stock

traditional Thai curry with coconut milk, green and red pepper with Thai basil. Your choice of Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Tofu

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95Out of stock

traditional Thai curry with beef in coconut milk,green and red pepper, and Thai basil

Basil Ginger Shrimp

Basil Ginger Shrimp

$13.95

wok sautéed in fresh Thai basil in ginger and garlic sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Japanese classic dish of chicken sautéed with broccoli and light soya sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.95

Salmon steak sautéed with broccoli and light soya sauce

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

sautéed beef with green peppers, red peppers, scallions, and light soya sauce

Signature Dishes

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.95

rice , shrimp, noodle, egg, vegetables, peanuts, lime , dried pickled cabbage, tamarind sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$16.95

The famous hang over cure from Thailand. Comes with spicy basil sauce over fettuccini with chicken

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok sauteed with egg, mixed vegetables

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok sauteed with chicken, egg, and mixed vegetables

Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok sauteed with beef, egg, and mixed vegetables

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.00

Wok sauteed with shrimp, egg, and mixed vegetables

Salmon Fried Rice

Salmon Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok sauteed with shrimp, egg, and mixed vegetables

Tofu Fried Rice

Tofu Fried Rice

$12.00

Wok sauteed with fried tofu, egg, and mixed vegetables

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$2.83
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Americana Asian Kitchen! We are your community restaurant at 1104 Naamans Creek Road, Garnet Valley PA. Our restaurant focuses on Chinese food, Thai food, Korean food and Vietnamese food. We are proud to offer delivery to everyone in Garnet Valley, Glen Mills, Aston, Boothwyn, Marcus Hook, Chichester, North Wilmington & Chadds Ford.

Website

Location

1104 Naamans Creek Rd, Garnet Valley, PA 19060

Directions

Gallery
Americana Asian Kitchen image
Americana Asian Kitchen image

Map
