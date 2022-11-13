- Home
American Brass
324 Reviews
$$
2-01 50th Ave
Long Island City, NY 11101
Brunch
Pastry Basket
black pepper biscuits, croissants, banana chocolate chip muffins, salted whipped butter
East Coast Half Dozen
1/2 Dozen malpeque oysters, thai chili migonette
Avocado Toast
"everything spiced" sourdough, whipped ricotta, toasted pepitas, gooseberry
Bacon Egg And Cheese
bacon, fried egg, american cheese, english muffin
Brunch Burger
28 day dry aged burger, bacon jam, mild cheddar, dijonnaise, house made pickle, sesame bun
Chicken Sandwich
creamy slaw, pickles, spicy honey, sesame bun
French Toast
pumpkin spiced whipped cream, pepita seed brittle, cider-maple syrup
Little Gem Salad
gem lettuce, watermelon radish, pistachio "green goddess", buttermilk vinaigrette
Green Market Sandwich
grilled eggplant, arugula pesto, burrata, olive ciabatta
Vegetarian Omlette
baby arugula, wild mushrooms, camembert
Smoked Salmon Benedict
crispy potato pancakes, bearnaise, green salad
Belgian Waffle
Whole Grain Salad
roasted brussels, butternut squash, herb tahini, poached egg
Kids Pancakes
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Half Avocado
Sesame Sourdough Toast
House made bread, whipped butter and strawberry jam
2 Eggs Any Style
Hash Browns
Truffle Fries
Side Mixed Greens
grilled peaches, marcona almonds, roquefort cheese
Carrot Cake
Whipped Ricotta Cheesecake
whipped ricotta, honey comb, figs, parmesan crisp
Coconut Cake
Kids Chicken Fingers
Brunch Drinks
$45 Brunch Bottle
750 Ltr Sparkling Water
Liter Sparkling Water
Aperol Spritz
Bottomless Brunch
Cappuccino
Coffee
Gl Prosecco
Margarita
tequila, cointreau, agave, lime
Mimosa
Negroni
Single Espresso
Virgin Mary
Latte
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cold Brew
Filtered Coffee
Fresh Juices
Hot Tea
Wines BTG
Gl Champagne
Gl Prosecco
Gl Assrytico
Gl Chardonnay Singing
Gl Chard Sun
Gl Chenin Blanc
Gl Gavi
Gl Pinot Grigio
Gl Riesling
Gl Sauvignon Blanc CA
Gl SB Blend F.
Gl Bordeaux
Gl Tempranillo
Gl Burgundy Phillipe
Gl Cabernet Oberon
Gl Conundrum
Gl Cotes du Rhone
Gl Malbec
Gl Pinot Noir
Gl Rosé
Gl Sauternes
Gl 10yr Tawny Port
Gl 20yr Port
Beer
Brunch Cocktails
Wine - White
Btl Assyrtico
Btl Chard Eden Rift
Btl Chard Flowers
Btl Ron Rubin Chard
Btl Chard Meursalt
Btl Chablis
Btl Chenin Blanc
Btl Gavi
Btl Pinot Grigio
Btl Pouilly-Fuissé
Btl Sauv Blend F.
Btl Sancerre
Btl SB Emmolo
Btl Clos Henri SB
Btl Viogner
Btl Vidiano
Btl SB Fuenteseca
Btl White Bordeaux
Btl Chard Singing Tree
Wine - Red
Btl Amarone Bertani
Btl Amarone Zeni
Btl Barbera
Btl Barolo Coppo
Btl Barolo Fran
Btl Bordeaux Brio de Cantenac
Btl Bordeaux Chateau Monbousquet
Btl Bordeaux Clos de L'oratoire
Btl Bordeaux Harvey
Btl Bordeaux Margaux
Btl Bordeaux Opus One
Btl Brunello
Btl Brunello Carpazo
Btl Brunello Libero
Btl Brunello Riserva
Btl Burgundy PH
Btl Cab Caymus
Btl Cab Caymus Special
Btl Cab Chimney Rock
Btl Cab Daou
Btl Cab New Grove
Btl Cab Emblem
Btl Cab Estates
Btl Cab Faust
Btl Cab Fav Neighbor
Btl Cab Heitz
Btl Cab Heitz
Btl Cab Hilary
Btl PN Valliant
Btl Cab Luke
Btl Cab Quilt
Btl Cab Simi
Btl Chianti Classico
BTL Chianti Rocca
Btl Conundrum Red Blend
Btl Cotes Du Rhone
Btl Malbec Crios
Btl Merlot
Btl Nebbiolo
Btl Nebbiolo Francesco
Btl Philippe le Hardi
Btl Pinot Noir WV
Btl PN Belle Glos
Btl PN Côte D'or
Btl PN Dutton Goldfield
Btl PN Elouan
Btl PN Emeritus
Btl PN Flowers
Btl PN Sanford
Btl PN Theveny
Btl Red Blend HoT
Btl Red Blend Prisoner
Btl Sangiovese
Btl Stags Leap Cab
Btl Tate Cabernet
Btl Tempranillo LAN
Btl Tempranillo Tinto Pesquera
Btl Valpolicella
°Caymus Special Select 2017
Non-Alcoholic
Mocktail
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Club with cranberry
Tonic
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Virgin Mojito
Heineken 0 Party
Ginger Beer
Heineken 0
Dessert Cocktails
Starters
750 Ltr Sparkling Water
Liter Sparkling Water
Amuse Bouche
Sourdough Focaccia
Crispy Calamari
pasilla chile, remoulade, grilled lime
Market Green Salad
Grilled Baby Octopus
sweet corn, barley, chorizo, lime
East Coast 1/2 Dozen
Shrimp Cocktail
Koginut Squash
Squash chip, coconut, black lime *vegan
Wagyu Steak Tartare
Toast for tartare
Root Vegetable Bisque
vadouvan curry, beluga lentils, crispy buckwheat
Entrees
Cavatelli
lamb sausage, broccoli rabe, sheep milk ricotta
Chitarra Nero
Gnocchi
shiitake mushroom, sage pesto, porcini cream
Whole Roasted Branzino
marinated cucumber, thai romesco, chili crisp
28 Day Dry Aged Burger
bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries
Roast Chicken
maitake mushroom, grilled gem lettuce, chicken sausage “en croûte”
Icelandic Cod
potato ecrasé, brussels sprout, smoked bacon, black pepper jus
Long Island Duck
red pepper panisse, grilled baby cauliflower, smoked duck jus
King Salmon
croquetas, trout roe, fennel, verjus
Wagyu Steak Frites
Dry Aged PorterHouse For Two
Red Wine Jus
Gochujang Butter
Duck Fat Hash Browns
Mac And Cheese
Hand Cut Fries
Truffle Fries
Dinner for 2
Sides
Carrot Cake
Whipped Ricotta Cheesecake
whipped ricotta, honey comb, figs, parmesan crisp
Milk Chocolate-Raspberry Tart
cocoa nibs, raspberry sorbet
Coconut Layer Cake
Salted Caramel Sundae
Bowl of Ice Cream
Kids Single Scoop
Dozen Blondies
Kids Sundae
Affogato
Chef Ellen's Custom Cake
All In For Dessert
Carrot Cake Pint
Mille Feuille
caramelized phyllo, pistachio-white chocolate ganache, whipped greek yogurt
Bar Menu
Prix Fixe Dinner Party (Copy)
Roast Chicken
green asparagus, spring onion, beluga lentils, smoked chicken jus
Gnocchi
shiitake mushroom, sage pesto, porcini cream
Salmon
Steak Frites
28 Day Dry Aged Burger
american cheese, overnight tomatoes, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, sesame potato bun, hand-cut fries can be made gluten free
ALL IN FOR DESSERTS
Amuse Bouche
Sourdough Focaccia
whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Wagyu Steak Tartare
Coconut Cake
Salted Caramel Sundae
Brunch Party Welcome Drink
Cavatelli
lamb sausage, broccoli rabe, sheep milk ricotta
Cold Brew
Decaf Coffee
Coffee Refill
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Latte
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Espresso Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
A waterfront restaurant with a local focus
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101