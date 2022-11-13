American Brass imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

American Brass

324 Reviews

$$

2-01 50th Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101

Popular Items

28 Day Dry Aged Burger
Sourdough Focaccia
Crispy Calamari

Brunch

Pastry Basket

Pastry Basket

$18.00

black pepper biscuits, croissants, banana chocolate chip muffins, salted whipped butter

East Coast Half Dozen

$22.00

1/2 Dozen malpeque oysters, thai chili migonette

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$18.00

"everything spiced" sourdough, whipped ricotta, toasted pepitas, gooseberry

Bacon Egg And Cheese

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$15.00

bacon, fried egg, american cheese, english muffin

Brunch Burger

$27.00

28 day dry aged burger, bacon jam, mild cheddar, dijonnaise, house made pickle, sesame bun

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

creamy slaw, pickles, spicy honey, sesame bun

French Toast

$18.00

pumpkin spiced whipped cream, pepita seed brittle, cider-maple syrup

Little Gem Salad

$18.00Out of stock

gem lettuce, watermelon radish, pistachio "green goddess", buttermilk vinaigrette

Green Market Sandwich

Green Market Sandwich

$18.00

grilled eggplant, arugula pesto, burrata, olive ciabatta

Vegetarian Omlette

$18.00

baby arugula, wild mushrooms, camembert

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$22.00

crispy potato pancakes, bearnaise, green salad

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$18.00

Whole Grain Salad

$17.00

roasted brussels, butternut squash, herb tahini, poached egg

Kids Pancakes

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Half Avocado

$6.00
Sesame Sourdough Toast

Sesame Sourdough Toast

$5.00

House made bread, whipped butter and strawberry jam

2 Eggs Any Style

$8.00
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Side Mixed Greens

$5.00

grilled peaches, marcona almonds, roquefort cheese

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Whipped Ricotta Cheesecake

$13.00

whipped ricotta, honey comb, figs, parmesan crisp

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$13.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

Coconut Cake

Pastry Basket

Pastry Basket

black pepper biscuits, croissants, banana chocolate chip muffins, salted whipped butter

Kids Chicken Fingers

$18.00

Brunch Drinks

$45 Brunch Bottle

$45.00

750 Ltr Sparkling Water

$10.00

Liter Sparkling Water

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bottomless Brunch

$40.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$5.00

Gl Prosecco

$17.00
Margarita

Margarita

$16.00

tequila, cointreau, agave, lime

Mimosa

$17.00

Negroni

$15.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$10.00

Latte

$7.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$7.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$8.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Coconut Cake

$13.00

Special Carrot Cake

Bowl of Ice Cream

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
Salted Caramel Sundae (Copy)

Salted Caramel Sundae (Copy)

$15.00

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Filtered Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Fresh Juices

Green Machine

$10.00Out of stock

kale, celery, cucumber, lemon, ginger, green apples

Citrus Explosion

$10.00Out of stock

mandarin, oranges, grapefruit, lemon, lime

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

English Breakfast

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Green Tea Tropical

$6.00

Mint Tea

$6.00

Orange Blossom

$6.00

Wines BTG

Gl Champagne

$23.00

Gl Prosecco

$17.00

Gl Assrytico

$14.00

Gl Chardonnay Singing

$19.00

Gl Chard Sun

$12.00

Gl Chenin Blanc

$15.00
Gl Gavi

Gl Gavi

$14.00

Gl Pinot Grigio

$16.00
Gl Riesling

Gl Riesling

$16.00

Gl Sauvignon Blanc CA

$15.00
Gl SB Blend F.

Gl SB Blend F.

$12.00

Gl Bordeaux

$16.00

Gl Tempranillo

$13.00

Gl Burgundy Phillipe

$18.00

Gl Cabernet Oberon

$16.00

Gl Conundrum

$17.00

Gl Cotes du Rhone

$15.00

Gl Malbec

$16.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$14.00

Gl Rosé

$17.00

Gl Sauternes

$18.00

Gl 10yr Tawny Port

$15.00

Gl 20yr Port

$18.00

Beer

Tenement Pilsner

$12.00

Amber Ale

$10.00

Hazy Session IPA

$13.00

Tenement Pils Can

$11.00

Share House Ale

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

French 75

$17.00

Bacon

$1.00

Gl Brunch Rose

$17.00

Bottomless Brunch

$40.00

Wine - White

Btl Assyrtico

$64.00

Btl Chard Eden Rift

$65.00

Btl Chard Flowers

$80.00

Btl Ron Rubin Chard

$64.00
Btl Chard Meursalt

Btl Chard Meursalt

$105.00

Btl Chablis

$60.00

Btl Chenin Blanc

$63.00
Btl Gavi

Btl Gavi

$64.00
Btl Pinot Grigio

Btl Pinot Grigio

$64.00

Btl Pouilly-Fuissé

$85.00
Btl Sauv Blend F.

Btl Sauv Blend F.

$50.00

Btl Sancerre

$70.00

Btl SB Emmolo

$63.00

Btl Clos Henri SB

$70.00

Btl Viogner

$68.00

Btl Vidiano

$50.00

Btl SB Fuenteseca

$50.00

Btl White Bordeaux

$70.00

Btl Chard Singing Tree

$80.00

Wine - Red

Btl Amarone Bertani

$1,285.00

Btl Amarone Zeni

$95.00

Btl Barbera

$95.00

Btl Barolo Coppo

$98.00

Btl Barolo Fran

$140.00

Btl Bordeaux Brio de Cantenac

$145.00

Btl Bordeaux Chateau Monbousquet

$195.00

Btl Bordeaux Clos de L'oratoire

$100.00

Btl Bordeaux Harvey

$95.00

Btl Bordeaux Margaux

$115.00

Btl Bordeaux Opus One

$1,056.00

Btl Brunello

$98.00

Btl Brunello Carpazo

$225.00

Btl Brunello Libero

$125.00

Btl Brunello Riserva

$195.00

Btl Burgundy PH

$70.00

Btl Cab Caymus

$230.00

Btl Cab Caymus Special

$415.00

Btl Cab Chimney Rock

$188.00

Btl Cab Daou

$85.00

Btl Cab New Grove

$50.00

Btl Cab Emblem

$120.00

Btl Cab Estates

$198.00

Btl Cab Faust

$165.00

Btl Cab Fav Neighbor

$150.00

Btl Cab Heitz

$150.00

Btl Cab Heitz

$150.00

Btl Cab Hilary

$130.00

Btl PN Valliant

$48.00

Btl Cab Luke

$70.00

Btl Cab Quilt

$150.00

Btl Cab Simi

$130.00

Btl Chianti Classico

$100.00
BTL Chianti Rocca

BTL Chianti Rocca

$82.00

Btl Conundrum Red Blend

$70.00

Btl Cotes Du Rhone

$60.00

Btl Malbec Crios

$64.00

Btl Merlot

$86.00

Btl Nebbiolo

$98.00

Btl Nebbiolo Francesco

$140.00

Btl Philippe le Hardi

$72.00

Btl Pinot Noir WV

$70.00

Btl PN Belle Glos

$125.00

Btl PN Côte D'or

$100.00

Btl PN Dutton Goldfield

$105.00

Btl PN Elouan

$80.00

Btl PN Emeritus

$125.00

Btl PN Flowers

$120.00

Btl PN Sanford

$90.00

Btl PN Theveny

$85.00Out of stock

Btl Red Blend HoT

$125.00

Btl Red Blend Prisoner

$125.00

Btl Sangiovese

$87.00

Btl Stags Leap Cab

$185.00

Btl Tate Cabernet

$98.00

Btl Tempranillo LAN

$75.00

Btl Tempranillo Tinto Pesquera

$60.00

Btl Valpolicella

$65.00

°Caymus Special Select 2017

$325.00

Wine - Rose

Btl Rose M.Chapoutier

$70.00

Btl Whispering Angel

$85.00

Btl Vignelaure

$50.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mocktail

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$10.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Club with cranberry

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Heineken 0 Party

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Heineken 0

$0.01

Dessert Cocktails

Brass Monkey

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Dessert Wines

Gl 10yr Tawny Port

$15.00

Gl 20yr Port

$18.00

Sauternes

$15.00

Vin Santo

$15.00

Starters

750 Ltr Sparkling Water

$10.00

Liter Sparkling Water

$12.00

Amuse Bouche

Sourdough Focaccia

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$19.00

pasilla chile, remoulade, grilled lime

Market Green Salad

$16.00
Grilled Baby Octopus

Grilled Baby Octopus

$24.00

sweet corn, barley, chorizo, lime

East Coast 1/2 Dozen

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00Out of stock
Koginut Squash

Koginut Squash

$18.00

Squash chip, coconut, black lime *vegan

Wagyu Steak Tartare

$22.00

Toast for tartare

Root Vegetable Bisque

$16.00

vadouvan curry, beluga lentils, crispy buckwheat

Entrees

Cavatelli

$28.00

lamb sausage, broccoli rabe, sheep milk ricotta

Chitarra Nero

Chitarra Nero

$28.00
Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$27.00

shiitake mushroom, sage pesto, porcini cream

Whole Roasted Branzino

Whole Roasted Branzino

$38.00

marinated cucumber, thai romesco, chili crisp

28 Day Dry Aged Burger

28 Day Dry Aged Burger

$27.00

bacon jam, sharp cheddar, dijonaisse, housemade pickles, sesame bun, hand cut fries

Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken

$35.00

maitake mushroom, grilled gem lettuce, chicken sausage “en croûte”

Icelandic Cod

Icelandic Cod

$37.00

potato ecrasé, brussels sprout, smoked bacon, black pepper jus

Long Island Duck

Long Island Duck

$48.00

red pepper panisse, grilled baby cauliflower, smoked duck jus

King Salmon

King Salmon

$37.00

croquetas, trout roe, fennel, verjus

Wagyu Steak Frites

Wagyu Steak Frites

$50.00
Dry Aged PorterHouse For Two

Dry Aged PorterHouse For Two

$150.00

Red Wine Jus

$3.50

Gochujang Butter

$1.50

Duck Fat Hash Browns

$12.00

Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Dinner for 2

$178.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

Mac And Cheese

$16.00

Duck Fat Hash Browns

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Side Mixed Greens (Deep Copy)

$5.00

grilled peaches, marcona almonds, roquefort cheese

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$13.00

Whipped Ricotta Cheesecake

$13.00

whipped ricotta, honey comb, figs, parmesan crisp

Milk Chocolate-Raspberry Tart

Milk Chocolate-Raspberry Tart

$14.00

cocoa nibs, raspberry sorbet

Coconut Layer Cake

Coconut Layer Cake

$13.00
Salted Caramel Sundae

Salted Caramel Sundae

$15.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$10.00

Kids Single Scoop

Dozen Blondies

$6.00

Kids Sundae

$13.00

Affogato

$8.00

Chef Ellen's Custom Cake

$5.00

All In For Dessert

Carrot Cake Pint

$10.00

Mille Feuille

$14.00

caramelized phyllo, pistachio-white chocolate ganache, whipped greek yogurt

Bar Menu

HH White

$10.00

HH Bottomless Wine

$40.00

HH Red

$10.00

HH Drafts

$8.00

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

HH Oyster

$2.00

Burger+Beer

$25.00

$45 Bottle of Wine

$45.00

Iron Lady

$16.00

Brandy Alexander

$16.00

Prosecco Villa Sandi BTL

$70.00

Hugo Spritz

$16.00

Roast Chicken

green asparagus, spring onion, beluga lentils, smoked chicken jus

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

shiitake mushroom, sage pesto, porcini cream

Salmon

Steak Frites

28 Day Dry Aged Burger

28 Day Dry Aged Burger

american cheese, overnight tomatoes, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, sesame potato bun, hand-cut fries can be made gluten free

Amuse Bouche

Sourdough Focaccia

Sourdough Focaccia

whipped ricotta, rosemary sea salt

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Wagyu Steak Tartare

$22.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

Salted Caramel Sundae

Brunch Party Welcome Drink

$15.00

Cavatelli

lamb sausage, broccoli rabe, sheep milk ricotta

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$8.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Americano (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Iced Americano (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Iced Latte (Deep Copy)

$7.00

Chamomile (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Mint Tea (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Earl Grey (Deep Copy)

$6.00

English Breakfast (Deep Copy)

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Iced Americano

$6.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

Chamomile

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Green Tea Tropical

$6.00

Mint Tea

$6.00

Hot Water+Lemon

$3.00

English Breakfast

$6.00
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

A waterfront restaurant with a local focus

Website

Location

2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

American Brass image
American Brass image

