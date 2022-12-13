Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

American Burger - Rivergate

No reviews yet

14130 Rivergate Parkway

Charlotte, NC 28273

Featured WILD Burger (Limited Time Only!)

BOAR'n to Be Wild!

BOAR'n to Be Wild!

$13.50

Get WILD!!!! Succulent Texas Wild Boar topped with grilled pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli, Pepper Jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Low on fat, high on flavor!

*Steakburgers + Chef Inspired*

Southwestern Bison Chipotle

Southwestern Bison Chipotle

$13.50Out of stock

A zesty custom blend bison Chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese and served over a black bean & corn salsa with our homemade mojo.sauce on a buttery brioche bun

All American Cheese Burger

All American Cheese Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, 1000 Island and American Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Route 66

Route 66

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce

Carolina

Carolina

$11.00

Chili, Slaw and Mustard

Rise ‘N Shine Burger

Rise ‘N Shine Burger

$12.50

Fried Egg, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese and Mayo

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Pretzel Bun

*Chicken, Turkey & Dogs*

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$9.76
California Turkey Burger

California Turkey Burger

$10.98

Avocado, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Pico de gallo, Chipotle Ranch and Lettuce on Brioche Bun

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.59

Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.76

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce and Tomato on Brioche Bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.93
Build Your Own Hot Dog

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$6.71
Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog

$7.93

Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.54

*Build Your Own*

WILD BOAR BYO Burger

WILD BOAR BYO Burger

$12.50

Get WILD!!!! Succulent Texas Wild Boar . Low on fat, high on flavor crafted however you like!!

Bison Chipotle BYO Burger

Bison Chipotle BYO Burger

$10.98Out of stock
Wagyu Truffle BYO Burger

Wagyu Truffle BYO Burger

$10.98Out of stock

A true luxury meat infused with truffle oil, with better marbling than USDA Prime

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$8.54
Turkey BYO Burger

Turkey BYO Burger

$9.76
Beyond BYO Burger

Beyond BYO Burger

$10.98
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.76

*Sides*

Fries

Fries

$3.97
Tots

Tots

$3.97
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.19
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.19

*Kids Menu*

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.32
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.32
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.32
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.32

*Soft Drinks & Bottled Water*

Fountain Drinks

$3.05

Sweet Tea

$3.05

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$3.05

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.05

*Desserts*

Lugnuts

Lugnuts

$2.76
Cinnabolts

Cinnabolts

$2.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.75

Hershey's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

*Box Set*

French Fries Box Set

French Fries Box Set

$5.19
Tater Tots Box Set

Tater Tots Box Set

$5.19

*Deluxe Box Set*

Onion Rings Box Set

Onion Rings Box Set

$6.41
Sweet Potato Fries Box Set

Sweet Potato Fries Box Set

$6.41

little big burger- steele creek

Little Big Burger

Little Big Burger

$5.25

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup, served on a freshly toasted brioche bun. NOTE: burgers are cooked to a traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.75

1/4lb certified angus beef burger, a thick slice of applewood smoked bacon, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup and served on our fresh baked brioche bun. NOTE: our beef burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

DoubleDown

DoubleDown

$8.00

double meat. double cheese. this could get messy! 1/2 lb of certified angus beef, your choice of cheese, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & camden's catsup and served on our fresh baked brioche bun. NOTE: our beef burgers are cooked to traditional medium unless otherwise requested.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$6.95

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER, double Swiss cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms,& mayonnaise served on a toasted brioche bun.

The Ringer

The Ringer

$7.35

1/4lb CERTIFIED ANGUS STEAKBURGER, topped with applewood smoked bacon, double cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, caramelized onion, with fry sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun. NOTE: burgers are cooked to traditional MEDIUM (pink in the center) unless otherwise requested.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.25

Savory White Turkey Burger shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & Camden's catsup, served on a freshly toasted brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$5.75

Crispy chicken breast, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickles & supersauce and served on a freshly toasted brioche bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.75

A true crowd-pleaser with the classic, finger-licking flavor of Homestyle Chicken Fritters. Our tenders are made with white meat that makes a perfect meal. Served with your choice of a dipping sauce.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$7.25

plant based burger made without soy, gluten or GMOs - with lettuce, pickle, red onion and camden’s catsup on our brioche bun

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$3.35

lightly tossed in white truffle oil, served perfectly crisp and delicious!

RootBeer Float

RootBeer Float

$4.75

two generous scoops of vanilla bean ice cream topped with barq's draft root beer. you'll need a spoon & a straw to enjoy this true classic!

extras

Catsup Bottle

Catsup Bottle

$5.50

camden's award winning blue label catsup is made in portland, OR using only the highest quality, all natural ingredients. pure happiness in a bottle!

Fry Sauce Bottle

Fry Sauce Bottle

$5.50

creamy and delicious Fry Sauce for spreading, dipping, and dressing. made with camden's original award-winning catsup.

drinks

20oz Pepsi

20oz Pepsi

$2.50
20oz Diet Pepsi

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50
20oz Mountain Dew

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our signature Steakburgers are the perfect blend of 100% Fresh Certified Angus Beef® chopped chuck steak made to order and grilled to perfection. Also featuring chef inspired burgers that are 100% natural & sustainable from free-range farms with no antibiotics, no GMOs, no steroids, no hormones, from only independently owned ranchers.

Website

Location

14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28273

Directions

American Burger image
American Burger image
American Burger image

