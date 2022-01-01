Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Flatbread Stowe

review star

No reviews yet

1190 Mountain Road #1

Stowe, VT 05672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Evolution Salad
Lg Medicine Wheel
Large Half & Half

Flatbread

Lg Medicine Wheel

Lg Medicine Wheel

$17.00

wood-fired tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs

Lg Cheese & Herb

Lg Cheese & Herb

$16.00

mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs. We highly recommend and side of tomato sauce for dipping!

Lg Dancing Heart

Lg Dancing Heart

$13.00

garlic oil, Grana Padano, sesame seeds, salt, black pepper

Lg Pepperoni & Peppers

Lg Pepperoni & Peppers

$23.00

nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, cheese, fresh herbs

Lg New Vermont Sausage

Lg New Vermont Sausage

$23.00

nitrate-free, house-made maple-fennel sausage, made with local pork, baked with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheeses

Lg Power to the People

Lg Power to the People

$23.00

Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs

Lg Revolution

Lg Revolution

$20.00

wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheese, fresh herbs

Lg Punctuated Equilibrium

Lg Punctuated Equilibrium

$22.00

kalamata olives, roasted sweet red peppers, chevre, fresh rosemary, red onions, red onions, cheese, fresh herbs

Lg Bee the Change

Lg Bee the Change

$22.00

butternut squash, caramelized onions, fresh rosemary, blue cheese, mozzarella, Grana Padano, honey, fresh herbs

Lg Meat Special

$27.00

NE Raised Lamb, Kale, Maplebrook Smoked Feta, Red Onions, House Tzatziki Sauce

Lg Veggie Special

$24.00

Roasted Za'atar Chickpeas, Kale, Maplebrook Smoked Feta, Red Onions, House Tzatziki Sauce

Large Half & Half

Large Half & Half

$2.00

Can't Choose? Half and half flatbreads are available so you don't have to choose just one! For modifications, please call in your order.

Sm Medicine Wheel

Sm Medicine Wheel

$13.00

Click for GF option. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Grana Padano & fresh herbs

Sm Cheese & Herb

Sm Cheese & Herb

$12.00

Click for GF option. Mozzarella, Grana Padano, garlic oil, fresh herbs

Sm Dancing Heart

Sm Dancing Heart

$9.00

Click for GF option. Garlic oil, Grana Padano, sesame seeds, salt, black pepper.

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

$16.00

Click for GF option. Nitrate-free pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, tomato sauce, cheese, fresh herbs

Sm New Vermont Sausage

Sm New Vermont Sausage

$16.00

Click for GF option. Nitrate-free, house-made maple-fennel sausage, made with local pork, baked with sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheeses

Sm Power to the People

Sm Power to the People

$16.00

Click for GF option. Misty Knoll chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, carrots, blue cheese dressing, mozzarella, Grana Padano, fresh herbs

Sm Revolution

Sm Revolution

$14.00

Click for GF option. Wood-fired tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheese, fresh herbs

Sm Punctuated Equilibrium

Sm Punctuated Equilibrium

$15.00

Click for GF option. Kalamata olives, roasted sweet red peppers, chevre, fresh rosemary, red onions, red onions, cheese, fresh herbs

Sm Bee the Change

Sm Bee the Change

$15.00

Click for GF option. Butternut squash, caramelized onions, fresh rosemary, blue cheese, mozzarella, grana padano, honey, fresh herbs

Sm Meat Special

$17.00

NE Raised Lamb, Kale, Maplebrook Smoked Feta, Red Onions, House Tzatziki

Sm Veggie Special

$16.00

Roasted Za'atar Chickpeas, Kale, Maplebrook Smoked Feta, Red Onions, House Tzatziki Sauce

Small Half & Half

Small Half & Half

$1.00

Can't Choose? Half and half flatbreads are available so you don't have to choose just one! For modifications, please call in your order.

Soup & Salad

Evolution Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, carrots, celery, pickled red cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, housemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Family Salad

$40.00

Our evolution salad prepared for 6. Add blue cheese or chevre

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Kale, Pistou Vinaigrette, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Toasted Quinoa, Cucumbers

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cream Of Mushroom (Has Dairy)

Sides - for dipping!

Housemade Ginger-Tamari Vinaigrette

Housemade Ginger-Tamari Vinaigrette

Housemade Hot Sauce

Housemade Hot Sauce

Dry-hopped habanero-cider hot sauce

Housemade Ranch Dressing

Housemade Ranch Dressing

Housemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Garlic Olive Oil 2 oz

Garlic Olive Oil 2 oz

$2.00
Tomato Sauce 8 oz

Tomato Sauce 8 oz

$3.00

Tomato Sauce 2oz

$2.00
Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$2.50

Vermont Creamery Classic Chevre

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$2.50

Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue

Parmesan Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

16oz Cup
Fresh Squeezed Maple Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Maple Lemonade

$4.00

with VT Maple Syrup

Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Saratoga Bottled Water (Still)

$4.00
Maine Root, Ginger Beer

Maine Root, Ginger Beer

$4.00

Craft Ginger Beer - 12oz

Maine Root, Root Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-fired pizza consisting of clean, wholesome food grown by local farmers, and made by artisans that care about the food they create. We take the time to do this because we believe that “Food Remembers,” and “Good Food Helps.”

Website

Location

1190 Mountain Road #1, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alfie's Wild Ride - 942 Mountain Road
orange starNo Reviews
942 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Wildflower Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
990 Mountain Rd. Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Stowe Cider
orange star4.8 • 332
17 Town Farm Lane Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Round Hearth Cafe - 39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672
orange starNo Reviews
39 Edson Hill Rd, Stowe, VT 05672 Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Stowe Bee Bakery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1056 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Stowe Sandwich Company
orange starNo Reviews
1669 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stowe

Doc Ponds
orange star4.7 • 1,152
294 Mountain Road Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Butler's Pantry - 128 Main Street
orange star4.9 • 1,050
128 Main Street Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Sushi Yoshi - Stowe
orange star4.3 • 552
1128 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Stowe Cider
orange star4.8 • 332
17 Town Farm Lane Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
The Skinny Pancake - 454 Mountain Rd
orange star5.0 • 11
454 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stowe
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Montpelier
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston