American Heroes & Brew 300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120

85 Reviews

$$

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Order Again

ONLINE SIDES

TOGO ONION RINGS SMALL

$5.00

TOGO ONION RINGS LARGE

$9.00

TOGO MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

TOGO MAC & CHEESE W/ BACON

$11.00

ONLINE TOGO WINE

TOGO BANFI PG

$16.00

Pale straw in color, the wine offers impressive rich, ripe fruit aromas that hint of pear and white flowers. The wine is well balanced with an unusually lively acidity.

TOGO WILDSONG SB

$16.00

Gooseberry, bell pepper, lime, passionfruit, tropical fruits and a lovely flintiness. This wine is lively and expressive with excellent flavor persistence.

TOGO ST. FRANCIS CHARD

$16.00

Fruit and pear aromas are offset on the palate by hints of oak and vanilla. Medium- to fullbodied, this Chardonnay has ripe fruit flavors, crisp acid in the mouth and a rich, lingering finish.

TOGO MER SOLEIL CHARD

$28.00

Big, bold, buttery style produced by the Wagner family of Caymus fame. Layered aromas and flavors of tropical fruits, mango and coconut, rich and complex, deftly balanced on the long buttery finish.

TOGO MENDOCINO ROSE

$18.00

The wine has aromas of strawberry, key lime, rosewater and hints of pineapple. This vibrant bouquet is consistent on the palate, along with notes of ripe peaches, watermelon and pomegranate.

TOGO RAINSTORM PN

$20.00

Medium ruby red with a bouquet of strawberry, rose hip and cranberry. Soft and elegant with flavors of bright cherry, pomegranate and red berries.

TOGO JUGGERNAUT PN

$24.00

Wrapped in a warm blanket of vanilla, waffle cone and toasty oak. Aromas of crushed violet petals, raspberry fruit and earth tones.

TOGO BOGLE MERLOT

$14.00

Concentrated and full-bodied. Subtle and silky, yet bright and intense, this deep red wine is multifaceted. Dark plum fruit greets the nose, while the brighter fruit of summer cherry dazzles the palate.

TOGO CONUNDRUM BLEND

$18.00

Features dark red varietals including Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon. It is rich, complex and approachable. With lush flavors of cherries and baking chocolate, this wine has fine tannins that create a silky smoothness.

TOGO SEAGLASS CAB

$16.00

Deep aromas of blackberry, turned soil, crushed rock and a touch of wood show on the nose of this bottling. The palate features flavors of red fruit, spice and purple flowers, finishing on a lively vanilla spice note.

TOGO AVALON CAB

$22.00

Vibrant aromas of blackberry and juicy plum mingle with notes of violet and vanilla. A silky texture on the palate frames generous flavors of ripe red raspberry and black cherry. Supple tannins are beautifully integrated with the dark fruit flavors leading to a smooth, lingering finish.

TOGO I THE QUEEN

$20.00

Dog Menu

YUMMY BONE (DOGS)

$2.00

INDIVDUAL BOX

CARLSBAD

$20.00

MIAMI

$20.00

NASHVILLE

$20.00

SANTA MARIA

$20.00

LOS ANGELES

$20.00

PORTLAND

$20.00

SAN DIEGO

$20.00

OCEANSIDE

$20.00

PITTSBURG

$20.00

HOBOKEN

$20.00

BROOKLYN

$20.00

BOSTON

$20.00

PHILADELPHIA

$20.00

MANHATTEN

$20.00

HEALTHY HERO

$20.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

$20.00

ANTIPASTO

$20.00

PARTY PLATTER

HOBOKEN

$75.00

CARLSBAD

$75.00

MANHATTAN

$75.00

MIAMI

$75.00

PORTLAND

$75.00

PHILLY

$75.00

SALAD FOR 10

ANITPASTO SALAD (CATERING)

$60.00

STRAWBERRY FIELDS SALAD (CATERING)

$60.00

HEALTHY HERO SALAD (CATERING)

$60.00

FRUIT TRAY

SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY (CATERING)

$70.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

300 Carlsbad Village Dr,Ste 120, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Directions

American Heroes & Brew image

