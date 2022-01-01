Americano imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Americano

996 Reviews

$$

545 RACE ST

CINCINNATI, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Americano Burger
Handcut Fries
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Starters

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$10.00

Avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro, served w/ tortilla chips. add salsa $2

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

tossed in a citrus crema

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin style white cheddar curds, served with a side of house made marinara

Chips

$4.00

Crispy tortilla chips

Americano Party Wings

Americano Party Wings

$12.00

served with celery and carrots (6 or 12 wings per order) Guava BBQ, Chicharron Rub, “Hot-Hot”, or Garlic Parmesan Add Ranch or Blue Cheese .50

Saratoga Chips

$5.00

Kennebec potato chips with a side of Guava BBQ

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Blended tomato, yellow pepper, serrano peppers served w/ tortilla chips

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burgers are 7oz patties served pink or no pink.
The Americano Burger

The Americano Burger

$13.00

Beef smash burger with American cheese, pickles, sliced onion, lettuce, tomato and our signature Americano sauce on a Cuban bun

Caribbean BBQ Burger

Caribbean BBQ Burger

$14.00

Ground beef smash burger ,cheddar, tomato and Caribbean roasted pork layered inside a Cuban bun and topped with an onion ring

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken dipped in Nashville style hot sauce, Angel Mustard slaw and pickled red onion on a Cuban bun

Tuna Melt Club Sandwich

Tuna Melt Club Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna salad,Tillamook sharp cheddar, swiss and a tomato compote with sauteed kale on rye

Americano Burger Wrap

Americano Burger Wrap

$14.00

Smash burger with pepperjack, tomato, habanero pickled red onion, corn tortilla chips,hot sauce and serrano aioli pressed inside a flour tortilla with crusted cheddar. Served with a side of guacamole

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce tossed in creamy parmesan dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and butter spiced croutons

Summer Balsamic

Summer Balsamic

$8.00+

mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, and tomato tossed in honey balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese, bacon and golden raisins

Chili

Chili

$8.00

Serrano chili topped with Tillamook cheddar and a herb sour cream

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Garnished with fresh dill and butter spiced croutons

Sides

Handcut Fries

$4.00

Traditional or Cajun

Carolina Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

4 hand battered onion rings, served with a side or sriracha aioli

Americano Loaded Fries

Americano Loaded Fries

$9.00

Americano Fries tossed in Cajun seasoning with shredded cheddar, bacon and cilantro

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fries smothered in our house made chili, topped with shredded cheddar, crema and cilantro

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Angel mustard slaw, shredded cabbage, carrot and pickled red onion

Chorizo Mac

Chorizo Mac

$8.00

White American, mild cheddar, New York cheddar mac and cheese with serrano peppers and spanish chorizo. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Kids Menu

For children 12 years old or under

Kids Cheeseburger with fries

$8.00

American Cheese, 4oz Burger Patty

Kids Chicken Tenders with fries

$8.00

Three hand battered chicken tenders

Sauces

Americano Sauce

$0.50

Guava BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Creamy Parmesan

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Hot

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Americano showcases America’s ultimate comfort foods made from scratch, in a safe, open and contemporary atmosphere.

Location

545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Americano image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mazunte Centro
orange star4.5 • 987
611 Main Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Street City Pub
orange star4.5 • 916
580 Walnut St #400 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Prime Cincinnati
orange star4.5 • 2,957
580 Walnut St. Suite 100 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - At The Banks
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati - 701 Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
701 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CINCINNATI

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Prime Cincinnati
orange star4.5 • 2,957
580 Walnut St. Suite 100 Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Queen City
orange star4.4 • 2,454
301 East 4th St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Zablong - Cincinnati
orange star4.4 • 1,263
100 East court street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Mazunte Centro
orange star4.5 • 987
611 Main Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CINCINNATI
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston