Americano Espresso Bar

TEA On Tap Cold Brewed

$3.79 +

Jasmine Black Tea Unsweetened Black tea blend with an orange and floral taste profile. The blend is made with Chinese black tea, jasmine green tea, lemongrass, rose petals, and cornflower. Peach Turmeric Black Tea Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic Turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Pomegranate White Tea A silky and smooth melon white tea infused with 100% pomegranate juice and lightly sweetened with organic sugar.