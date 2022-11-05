Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Americano Espresso Bar

117 Reviews

$

155 Meridian St

East Boston, MA 02128

Popular Items

Cold Brew On Tap
Iced Coffee
Hot Brewed Coffee

Check Out Bag / Cup Tray Options

NO BAG

ADD BAG

$0.10

No Carryout Tray

ADD Carryout Tray

$0.25

Brewed Coffee & Tea (Hot & Iced)

Cold Brew On Tap

$3.79+

Snowy Owl Comayagua region of Honduras. Flavor notes of almond, dark chocolate, and orange. - Brewster, MA George Howell Antigua, Guatemala. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and molasses. - Acton, MA Equal Exchange East African blend with Flavor notes of raspberry, blueberry, and chocolate ice cream. NOBL Brazil Full body dark roast that is smooth and diverse. Flavor notes of dark chocolate and caramel.

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.39+

Golden Cold Foam - (Turmeric & Honey) Vanilla Cold Foam - (Sweet Vanilla) Plain Cold Foam - (Thick Foam Topped) Caramel Cold Foam - (Caramel Sauce) Chocolate Cold Foam - (Chocolate Sauce)

Cold Brew (NITRO) Has No Ice

$4.99

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.49+

TEA On Tap Cold Brewed

$3.79+

Jasmine Black Tea Unsweetened Black tea blend with an orange and floral taste profile. The blend is made with Chinese black tea, jasmine green tea, lemongrass, rose petals, and cornflower. Peach Turmeric Black Tea Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic Turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Pomegranate White Tea A silky and smooth melon white tea infused with 100% pomegranate juice and lightly sweetened with organic sugar.

Hot Brewed Tea

$2.49+

Iced Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.19+

Green Tea Latte

$4.19+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Box of Coffee (12 - 8 oz Cups)

96 oz. Box of Coffee

$21.99

Lattes / Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$2.99+

Black Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso (ICED)

$4.94+

Cappuccino (Hot)

$3.59+

**Caramel Apple Latte**

$4.19+

Caramel Latte

$4.19+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.19+

Chocolate Milano Latte

$4.19+

Chocolate Oat Milk Latte

$4.94+

Eggnog Latte (Dairy)

$4.19+Out of stock

Espresso

$2.29+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.59+

Golden Latte

$4.19+

Hazelnut Latte

$4.19+

Hazelnut Mocha

$4.19+

Latte (No Flavor)

$3.59+

Mocha Latte

$4.19+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.19+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.19+

Vanilla Latte

$4.19+

Vanilla Mocha

$4.19+

White Chocolate Latte

$4.19+

REFRESHERS

Refreshers

$3.49+

Smoothies

Smoothie Flavors / Sizes

$4.89+

Frappes

Frappe Sizes / Flavors

$4.89+

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.49

Aquafina - 20 oz Bottled Water

$2.99

Cold Pressed Juice (12oz)

$5.49Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Dram Sparkling Water

$2.49

MATI Energy Drink - Peach Mango

$3.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pathwater Refillable

$4.99

Saratoga Water

$2.99

Misc Items

12oz Ground

$12.69

12oz Whole Bean

$12.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Independent, locally crafted artisanal coffees, food, and more

Website

Location

Directions

