Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad

American Pasta Factory

1,314 Reviews

$

1123 Alpharetta Street

Roswell, GA 30075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your Own Rigatoni
Build your Own Fettuccine
Build your Own Spaghetti

Build Your Own

Build your Own Spaghetti

Build your Own Spaghetti

$9.90

Create your own Spaghetti your way. Choose your favorite sauce, ingredients, and add protein.

Make It A Combo Spaghetti!

Make It A Combo Spaghetti!

$13.30

Get our best deal! Build your own spaghetti, with a choice of sauce, ingredients, including protein and drink (fountain or iced tea).

Build your Own Rigatoni

Build your Own Rigatoni

$9.90

Create your own Rigatoni your way. Choose your favorite sauce, ingredients, and add protein.

Make It A Combo Rigatoni!

Make It A Combo Rigatoni!

$13.30

Get our best deal! Build your own Rigatoni, with a choice of sauce, ingredients, including protein and drink (fountain or iced tea).

Build your Own Fettuccine

Build your Own Fettuccine

$9.90

Create your own Fettuccine your way. Choose your favorite sauce, ingredients, and add protein.

Make It A Combo Fettuccine!

Make It A Combo Fettuccine!

$13.30

Get our best deal! Build your own Fettuccine, with a choice of sauce, ingredients, including protein and drink (fountain or iced tea).

Build your Own Four Cheese Ravioli

Build your Own Four Cheese Ravioli

$12.40

Create your own Ravioli your way. Choose your favorite sauce, ingredients, and add protein.

Make It A Combo Four Cheese Ravioli!

Make It A Combo Four Cheese Ravioli!

$15.70

Get our best deal! Build your own Ravioli, with a choice of sauce, ingredients, including protein and drink (fountain or iced tea).

Build your Own Zoodles

Build your Own Zoodles

$10.90

Create your own spaghetti your way. Choose your favorite sauce, ingredients, and add protein.

Make It A Combo Zoodles!

Make It A Combo Zoodles!

$14.30

Get our best deal! Build your own Zoodles, with a choice of sauce, ingredients, including protein and drink (fountain or iced tea).

House Specials

SP/PT: Especiales de la casa/ Especialidades da casa.
Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.50
Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$12.70
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$9.90
Zoodle Pesto

Zoodle Pesto

$10.50
Alfredo 4 Cheese Ravioli

Alfredo 4 Cheese Ravioli

$10.50
Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$9.90

Spaghetti Carbonara

$9.90

Spicy-Ghetti

$9.90

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$10.40

NEW! Pizzas

Pizza. You'll never stop craving it...or come close to making it as good as we do. Artisan dough made from scratch, with a crispy crust and flavor-packed choice os sauces, meats and toppings.
Build your own Pizza - 10"

Build your own Pizza - 10"

$13.99

Wow! Now there’s a pizza worth building your own. Our made from scratch artisan crust topped with your favorite sauce and ingredients is what your taste buds were praying for.

Cheese Pizza - 10"

Cheese Pizza - 10"

$13.99

Forget everything you know about pizza. Our made-from-scratch dough is then topped with layers of mozzarella and parmesan. The result is a crispy crust atop a tastier than ever, melty middle.

Pepperoni Pizza - 10"

Pepperoni Pizza - 10"

$13.99

The ultimate classic. Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Pomodoro sauce on a made from scratch artisan pizza dough.

Bianco Pizza - 10"

Bianco Pizza - 10"

$13.99

A delicious Bianco pizza made from scratch, artisan dough. This pizza is topped with our signature Alfredo sauce, spinach and red onions. A garlic garnish brings this masterpiece together.

Margherita - 10"

Margherita - 10"

$13.99
Meatlovers - 10"

Meatlovers - 10"

$16.50

Kids Pasta

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.40
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.40

Kids Build Your Own Pasta

$7.40

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.80
Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$4.80

Drinks

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.90
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$2.50
Bottled Diet Coke

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.50
Bottled Coke Zero

Bottled Coke Zero

$2.50
Bottled Sprite

Bottled Sprite

$2.50
Bottled Fanta

Bottled Fanta

$2.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.90
Garden House Salad

Garden House Salad

$8.90

Build Your Own Salad

$9.90

Side Caesar Salad

$4.40

Sides

NEW! Garlic Bread (8 Slices)

NEW! Garlic Bread (8 Slices)

$6.50

Bread Baguette (14 Slices)

$3.40

Our whole baguette served sliced (approx. 12 slices).

Add Meatballs

$2.80

Add Shrimp

$3.80

Bake it

$2.80

Retail

Pasta Pound

$4.90

Ravioli 18ct

$9.99

Tiramisu Tray

$57.00

Chafing Fuel

$2.50

Lemoncello Cake Whole

$57.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your bowl of fresh hot pasta!

Website

Location

1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Directions

Gallery
American Pasta Factory image
American Pasta Factory image
American Pasta Factory image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mom's Table - Downtown Roswell
orange star4.6 • 55
1207 Canton St Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Novo Cucina
orange star4.6 • 921
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
The Local Wood Fired Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5315 Windward Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
orange star4.2 • 655
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston