Breakfast & Brunch

American Star Diner

107 Reviews

$

1200 Welsh Rd

#1

North Wales, PA 19454

Order Again

Omelettes

Create Your Own

$7.49

Plain Omelet

$7.49

Cheese Omelet

$8.29

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.49
Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$8.99

Mexican Omelet

$9.99
Farmer’s Omelet

Farmer's Omelet

$9.99

Omelet Trio

$8.99

Garden Omelet

$9.99

House Omelet

$9.99
Cheesesteak Omelet

Cheesesteak Omelet

$9.99

Breakfast Specialties

Two Eggs

$5.49

Three Eggs

$6.99

One Egg

$4.99

Creamed Chipped Beef

$8.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99
Sunrise Burrito

Sunrise Burrito

$9.99
The 222

The 222

$9.99
American Star BreakFEAST

American Star BreakFEAST

$13.99

Fried Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Fried Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/ Meat

$7.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Three Eggs “O’Brian"

$8.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Bagel All The Way

$12.99

From Our Griddle

Pancakes

$6.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.49

Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.99
French Toast

French Toast

$6.99+

Raisin French Toast

$6.99

Belgian Waffle

$6.99+

A La Carte

Breakfast Meat

$3.49

Home Fries

$3.49

Side of Toast

$1.49

English Muffin

$1.99

NY Bagel

$2.49+

Homemade Muffins

$3.49

Homemade Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids 2 Eggs

$5.99

Kids Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Combo

$5.99

Kids CC Pancakes

$5.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

Stuffed French Toast

$10.00

Veggie Scrambler

$10.00

Mexican Omelet

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

California Benny

$12.00

AmStar Benedict

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Cheesesteak & Egg Quesadilla

$8.99

Florentine Omelette

$11.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Lox Omelette

$12.00

Breakfast Eggrolls

$11.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.00

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$8.99
Perogies

Perogies

$8.49
Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99
American Star Wings

American Star Wings

$12.99+

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Potato Skins

$8.99

Salad & Soup

House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99
Authentic Greek Salad

Authentic Greek Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Soup Du Jour

$3.49+

Crock Of French Onion Soup

$5.99

Salad Bar Addon

$5.99

Salad Bar

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Reuben

$9.99

French Dip

$10.49

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.99
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.49
Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$9.99

B.L.T

$7.99
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49
Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon

$8.99

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$8.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato

$7.49

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

In The Basket

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

4pc Fried Chicken

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Shrimp In The Basket

$12.99

Signature Hand-Crafted Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Firehouse Burger

$11.99

Reuben Burger

$11.99

The Burger Of Brotherly Love

$11.99
Rodeo Burger

Rodeo Burger

$11.99

Shroom N’ Swiss

$11.99

Brunch Burger

$11.99

Black & Bleu

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Salad Bar

$6.99

American Star Specialties

Roasted Hand-Carved Turkey

$13.99

House Made Meatloaf

$13.99

Roasted Half-Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Croquette

$13.99

House Made Spinach Pie

$14.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99

Seafood Trio

$17.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Chicken Française

$14.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Teriyaki Stir-Fry

$13.99+

Charbroiled Boneless Breast Of Chicken

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Chopped Steak

$13.99

New York Strip

$19.99

London Broil

$16.99

Pork Chops

$16.99

Grilled Beef Liver

$14.99

Broiled Salmon Filet

$17.99

Broiled House Made Crab Cakes

$16.99

Side Orders

Fries

$3.49+

Vegetable Of The Day

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.29

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Salad Bar

$6.99

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Juice

$2.79+

Milk

$2.49+

Hot Tea

$2.79

Special Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99

Double Espresso

$3.49
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.49
Latte

Latte

$3.49
Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$3.49

Sweet Foam Cold Brew

$3.99

Cold Brew Latte

$4.99

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.99

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Ice-Cream

1 Scoop

$1.99

2 Scoops

$3.49

Cake

Slice of Cake

$4.99

Whole Cake

$35.00

Whole Strawberry Shortcake

$40.00

Pie

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Pie A la Mode

$4.99

Whole Pie

$22.00

Pastries

Muffin

$3.49

Eclair

$3.49

Rice Pudding

$3.49

Sticky Bun

$3.49

Baklava

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Chocolate Strawberries

$2.00

Cheesecake

Plain

$5.49

Fruit Cheesecake

$5.99

Whole Gourmet CC

$50.00

Open Food

Open Food

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1200 Welsh Rd, #1, North Wales, PA 19454

