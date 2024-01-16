Restaurant info

Nestled on a cliff overlooking Lake Champlain with views of Mount Defiance, America’s Fort Cafe located in Fort Ticonderoga’s historic Log House is the perfect place to relax, refuel and savor locavore dining in a cozy Adirondack-style atmosphere. From regionally inspired appetizers including poutine featuring Vermont fresh cheese curds to fresh salads sourced in our very own King’s Garden, to a variety of delicious sandwiches, homemade desserts, and regional beer and wines, America’s Fort Cafe dining is an experience within your Fort Ticonderoga experience!