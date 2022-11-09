Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

America's Tacos Shop- Old Town Scottsdale (1st Avenue)

1,994 Reviews

$

7001 E 1st Ave

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bean & Cheese Burrito and 1 Taco

Bean & Cheese and Taco

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We have a large backyard patio and plenty of interior seating as well. Great Mexican Food (alcohol coming soon)!

Location

7001 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale image
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale image
America's Taco Shop - Scottsdale image

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrio Queen - Scottsdale
orange star3.5 • 1,310
7114 E Stetson Dr Suite 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Dilla Libre Dos - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 725
8018 E. Thomas Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Gecko Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7707 E McDowell Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Mill
orange starNo Reviews
525 S. Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Tempe Marketplace
orange star4.3 • 1,006
31 S McClintock Dr Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
OG Taco Shop
orange star4.1 • 299
15 E 6th St Tempe, AZ 85281
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston