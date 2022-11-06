Latin American
American
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
942 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
734 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
4.2 • 1,814
7218 Madison St Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurant