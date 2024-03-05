Amherst Pizza and Ale House
55 Crosspoint Pkwy 138
Getzville, NY 14068
Food
Pizza
- Personal Cheese Pizza$7.99
- Med Cheese Pizza$14.99
- Medium Sweet Sauce$15.99
- Medium Stuffed Banana Pepper$22.99
- Medium Steak & Cheese$22.99
- Medium BBQ Chicken$22.99
- Medium White$21.99
- Medium Chicken Finger$22.99
- Medium Stinger$23.99
- Medium Old World$21.99
- Gluten Free Pizza$19.99Out of stock
- Large 18in Cheese Pizza$23.50
- Large 18in Sweet Sauce Pizza$26.99
Our traditional pizza with sweet sauce
- Large 18in Old World Pizza$33.99
Customer favorite. Garlic sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni sausage, onions, light red sauce and spices
- Large 18in Stinger Pizza$36.99
Customer favorite. Chopped steak, chicken fingers and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in Chicken Finger Pizza$35.99
Chicken fingers done plain, mild, medium, or hot with bleu cheese on the side
- Large 18in White Pizza$33.99
We use oil, garlic, seasonings, tomato slices, onions and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in BBQ Chicken Pizza$35.99
Bleu cheese, BBQ and hot sauce base with BBQ chicken fingers and mozzarella cheese
- Large 18in Steak & Cheese Pizza$35.99
Garlic spread, olive oil, spices and four cheeses. Chopped steak, onions, mushrooms & hot or sweet peppers
- Large 18in Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza$35.99
Our signature creation! Garlic spread, a layer of banana pepper sausage stuffing, tomatoes, mozzarella and hand sliced banana peppers
- Sheet Cheese Pizza$44.98
- Sweet Sauce Sheet Pizza$41.99
- Stuffed Banana Pepper - Sheet$49.99
- Steak & Cheese - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- BBQ Chicken - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- White Pizza - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- Chicken Finger - Sheet Pizza$49.99
- Stinger Sheet Pizza$52.29
- Sheet Old World Pizza$46.99
- Slice Cheese$3.50
- Slice Pepperoni$3.50
Starters
- Bowl Chili$6.99
- Cup Soup$4.99
- Bowl Soup$6.99
- Extra Bleu Cheese$1.25
- Cup Chili$4.99
Customer favorite. Made from scratch, in season
- Loaded Skins$14.99
Customer favorite. 4 pcs. Our homemade favorite, cheddar, bacon and sour cream on side
- Stuffed Peppers$14.99
Stuffed with spicy Italian sausage and cheese. Warning- could be very hot!!
- Amherst Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips, topped with melted queso cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapeños, with sides of sour cream and salsa
- Nachos Spinach Dip$10.49
- Nachos & Cheese$8.99
Melted queso cheese sauce
- Nachos & Salsa$7.49
- Stuffed Garlic Bread$12.99
Topped with spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken Logs$10.99
- BBQ Pizza Logs$10.99
4 pcs shaken in BBQ, served with bleu cheese
- Buffalo Pizza Logs$10.49
4 pcs shaken hot, served with bleu cheese
- Pizza Logs$10.99
4 pcs with side of marinara sauce
- Mozz Stix$9.49
5 sticks with side of marinara sauce
- Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Choice of honey mustard, nacho cheese or beer cheese
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bites$9.99
Customer favorite. Shaken in Frank's hot sauce
- Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
- SM Onion Ring$5.99
- LG Onion RIng$8.99
- Cup Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Bowl Mac & Cheese$7.99
- Garlic Bread$10.99
Salads
- Ale House Chef Salad$8.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheese and croutons
- Antipasto Salad$13.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black and green olives, onion, banana peppers, ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, mozzarella and choice of dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crisp field greens topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes and red onion topped with chopped chicken fingers. Mild, medium or hot and served with bleu cheese dressing
- Classic Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Spinach or lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, cheese and choice of dressing
- Grilled Vegetable Salad$11.99
Field greens, grilled veggies, crumbly bleu, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce or baby spinach, tomato, black and green olives, onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken with Greek dressing and pita pieces
- Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, onion, cheddar cheese, waffle fries and choice of dressing
- Southwest Salad$12.99
Iceberg lettuce, grilled Cajun chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, waffle fries, cheddar and ranch dressing
- Spinach Salad$11.99
Baby spinach, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and choice of dressing
- Steak Salad$13.99
Baby spinach, julienne cut steak, avocado, tomatoes, onions, crumbled bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Strawberry Fields$11.99
Customer favorite. Field greens, candied walnuts, strawberries, feta cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Taco Salad$15.99
Fried shell, choice of beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar with salsa, sour cream and jalapeños on the side
- XL Chef Salad$12.99
- XL Caesar Salad$12.99
Pizza Fries & Fries
- Loaded Waffle Fries$15.99
- Pizza Waffle Fries$15.99
Melted Mozzarella, Pepperoni, over Waffle Fries with Pizza Sauce on the side
- Pizza Tots$15.99
New!
- Pizza Fries$14.99
Our signature item! Melted mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce on side
- Buffalo Cheese Fries$14.99
Customer favorite, Shaken in hot sauce, melted cheese blend, ranch on side
- Loaded French Fries$14.99
Melted cheddar, bacon, ranch on the side
- Waffle Fries$6.99+
- Pub Fries$4.99+
- Tater Tots$4.99+
From The Sea
- Fried Shrimp$13.99
10 pcs. With cocktail sauce and pub fries
- Clam Strips$13.99
- Luca Brasi$17.99
Our fried or baked fish a la carte, served with lemon and tartar sauce
- Fish Sandwich$18.99
Our fish in a 12" sub roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil or tartar with cheese
- Fish Fry$19.49Out of stock
Customer favorite. Fried or baked. Large serving of homemade beer battered haddock, sides of coleslaw, macaroni and potato salad, pub fries