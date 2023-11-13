- Home
Amia's Cafe Garden City
No reviews yet
100 Quentin Roosevelt Boulevard
Garden City, NY 11530
Breakfast
Sandwiches
- 2 Eggs$2.99
- 2 Eggs & Cheese$3.75
- 2 Eggs W/ Ham Or Sausage$3.99
- 2 Eggs W/ Bacon$4.49
- 2 Eggs W/ Ham Or Sausage & Cheese$4.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.49
- 2 Eggs W/ Steak Cheese$5.49
- 2 Eggs W/ Turkey & Cheese$5.49
- 3 Eggs Whites$3.49
- Grilled Cheese$4.25
- The East Meadow Hero$9.49
W/eggs, Bacon, Avocado, Hash Browns & Mozzarella
- Hungry Man Hero$9.49
W/eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Cheese
- Morning Philly$9.49
Steak, Peppers Onions American Cheese
- The Sunshine$6.99
Fried Eggs, Crispy Maple Bacon , Muenster Cheese On A Croissant
- turkey & egg$4.49
Breakfast Wraps
- Arita's$7.49
Egg Whites, Turkey, Avocado & Alpine Swiss
- Beach Body$7.49
Egg Whites, Turkey, Spinach & Feta Cheese
- Vegetarian$7.49
Egg Whites, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Peppers & Onions
- Long Island$7.49
Egg Whites, Cracked Pepper Turkey, Muenster Cheese & Low Fat Spicy Mayo
- Merrick Ave$7.49
Eggs, Bacon, Hash Brown, American Cheese
Gourmet omelettes
Pancakes & French toast
Sides
Create your own platter
create your own sandwich
Oat Meal
Pastries & Muffins
- muffins$2.99
- muffin tops$2.49
- toasted muffins with butter$3.49
- toasted muffin tops with butter$2.99
- crumb cakes$2.99
- pound cakes$2.75
- home made cookies$3.99
- yogurt parfait$5.49
- brownies$2.99
- rainbow cookies 9 pc$6.49
- banana nut bread$2.75
- cheese cake$3.99
- croissant$2.49
- black and white cookies$2.99
- rice pudding$3.99
- chocolate pudding$3.99
- devils delight pudding$3.99
- banana bread pudding$3.99
Bread and Bagels By it's Self
Cream Cheese or Butter
LUNCH MENU
Amia's Foot long Heros
- #1 Gates Ave$13.49
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Balsamic Vinaigrette On A Garlic Hero
- #2 Jeffrey Ave$12.49
Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato W/amia's, Homemade Sauce
- #3 Green Ave$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Balsamic Vinaigrette Served On A Whole Wheat Hero
- #4 Peters Ave$12.99
Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Hero & Amia's Omemade Sauce
- #5. Chicken Cutlet (guacamole, Mozzarella, mayo, Garlic toasted Whole Wheat Heroe$12.49
Mozzarella, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Served On A Whole Wheat Garlic Hero, Mayo
- #6 Amias New Cajun$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Chesse, Tomato, Avocado, Cajun Ranch
- #7 The Vodka Cutlet$13.49
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce On A Toasted Hero
- #8 The Cuban$12.49
Pernil, Virginia Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Spicy Mustart On Pressed Hero
Classic Foot longs
- #9 Montecristo$12.49
Ham, Turkey, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, & Russian Dressing On A Toasted Hero
- #10 Turkey Club$12.49
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Amia's Homemade Sauce
- #11 Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Roast Beef, American Cheese, Onions & Peppers On A Toasted Hero
- #12 Chicken Parm$12.49
- #13 Eggplant Parm$12.49
Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella
- #14 Rueben$12.99
Hot Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss W/Russian Dressing
- #15 Chicken Ranch$12.49
- #16 Hot Pastrami (lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Mayo)$12.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo-swiss
- #17 Italian$12.49
Ham, Ham Cappy, Pepperoni, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Italian Dressing
Paninis
- P18 (breaded eggplant )$11.99
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Mesclun Greens, Tomato,w/balsamic Vinaigrette
- P19 (grilled vegetables)$11.99
Grilled Zucchini, Squash, Eggplant, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Glaze
- P20 (shrimp )$12.99
Shrimp, Avocado, Bacon, Tom, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aoli
- P21 (flank steak)$12.99
Flank Steak, Avocado, Jalapenos, Red Onion W/spicy Aioli Mayo, Arugula
- P22 (smokey turkey)$11.99
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Amia's Homemade Sauce
- P23 (grilled chicken)$11.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Mesclun Greens & Balsamic Vinaigrette
- P24 "Oswego" (blackened Chicken)$11.99
Blackened Chicken, Crispy Maple Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Grilled Red Onions Spicy Mayo On Grilled Flat Bread
Wraps
Cold Cuts & salads sandwiches ( create own )
- Ham$6.99
- Genoa Salami$6.99
- Honey Turkey$6.99
- Roast Beef$7.49
- Pastrami$7.99
- Turkey Breast$6.99
- Ham happy$6.99
- BLT$6.99
- pepperoni$6.49
- Pepper mill turkey$6.99
- Grilled chicken$6.99
- Fried chicken cutlet$6.99
- Chicken Breast Buffalo$6.99
- Chicken Breast Classic$6.99
- Tuna Salad$6.99
- Egg Salad$6.99
- Chicken Salad$6.99
- Veggie tuna$6.99
The Delicacies of Mexico
- Chicken quesadilla$9.99
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions
- Steak quesadilla$11.99
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions
- Shrimp quesadilla$13.99
Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Onions & Scallions
- Veggie quesadilla$9.99
Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Red Pepper, Mushrooms, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese
- shrimp taco bowl$13.99
Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute , Amia’s, Sauce,
- Steak taco bowl$13.99
Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For “chipotle, Amia’s, Sauce
- Chicken taco bowl$11.99
Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For , Amia’s, Sauce,
- Salmon taco bowl$14.99
Rice, Lettuce, Black Beans, Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Corn, Avocado, Sour Cream & Spicy Creamy Cilantro Dressing Or Substitute For “chipotle, Amia’s
- Shrimp burrito$10.99
Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla W/ Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s sauce.
- Steak burrito$10.99
Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla With Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s Sauce
- Chicken Burrito$9.99
Wrapped In A Soft Flower Tortilla With Rice, Black Beans, Melted Monterrey & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, & One Sauce, (spicy Creamy Cilantro or Amia’s. sauce
- Cheese quesadilla$6.99
Green Salads
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$8.49+
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
- GreeK$8.49+
Romaine, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta, Kalamataolives & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Chef$8.99+
Iceberg, Carrots, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Swiss, American & Thousand Island Dressing
- Cobb$8.99+
Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Mia's Favorite$8.49+
Arugula, Apple, Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Cranberries & Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
- “Avocado”$10.99+
Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes With Balsamic Dressing
Create your own Salad
Burgers
Sides
Potato & Macaroni etc.
DRINKS
Iced Tea & Lemonade
Bottle drinks
- C4 cherry$3.25
- C4 Strawberry$3.25
- C4 original$3.25
- C4 Frozen Bombsicle$3.25
- Celcius kiwi guava$3.25
- Celcius Peach Vibe$3.25
- Celcius Orange$3.25
- Green Monster$3.25
- Redbull$3.25
- White Monster$3.25
- Yellow Monster$3.25
- Blue Monster$3.25
- Vita coconut$3.25
- Nesquick Chocolate$2.99
- Nesquick Strawberry$2.99
- Nesquick Vainilla$2.99
- Coke Can$1.39
- Diet Coke Can$1.39
- Canada Dry Can$1.39
- Arizona Watermelon$2.49
- Arizona Green Tea$2.49
- Arizona Lemon$2.49
- Arizona Arnold palmer$2.49
- Simply Cranberry Juice$2.49
- Simply Apple Juice$2.49
- Simply pink lemonade$2.49
- Snapple Lemon$2.49
- Snapple diet lemon$2.49
- Snapple Raspberry$2.49
- Snapple Diet Peach$2.49
- Snapple Kiwi Strawberry$2.49
- pepsi Bottle$2.84
- Coke Bottle$2.84
- Diet Coke Bottle$2.84
- Sprite Bottle$2.84
- AW Cream Soda$2.84
- Sprite Zero bottle$2.84
- Ginger ale Bottle$2.84
- Diet Ginger ale$2.84
- Sunkist bottle$2.84
- Gatorade lime$2.49
- Body armor Fruit Punch$2.99
- Body Armor Strawberry banana$2.99
- Poland spring 16oz$1.39
- Poland spring sport$1.75
- Poland spring 1liter$2.00
- Poland spring 1.5liter$2.75
- Essential 16oz$1.99
- Essential 1L$3.25
- calypso ocean blue$2.99
- Calypso original$2.99
- Calypso Southern Peach$2.99
- Calypso Strawberry lemonade$2.99
- Apple Eve orange$2.99
- apple Eve Cranberry$2.99
- Apple eve cran berry$2.99
- Apple Eve Grape$2.99
- Hals seltzer Original$2.49
- Hals seltzer Black Cherry$2.49
- Hals seltzer Lime$2.49
- hals seltzer lemon$2.49
- Hals Setzer watermelon$2.49
- Cherry Dr Pepper$2.49
- Coke 2 liter$3.99
- Sunkist 2 liter$3.99
- simply lemonade$2.99
- arnold palmer$2.49
- diet raspberry$2.49
Smoothies
CHIPS
lays 1 once bags
Hals Larg bags
hals chips small bags
Lays 1 1/2 once
SNACKS
nuts
- Dark Chocolate Non perils$4.99
- Swedish fish$5.29
- Raw Walnuts$5.89
- High energy mix Trail$5.79
- Gummy Bears$4.20
- Sour Patch Kids$5.29
- Cashews Nuts Unsalted$7.39
- Cashew nuts Salted$7.39
- California Raw almonds$6.39
- Pecans$7.29
- Pistachio$6.69
- Peanuts salted$4.20
- Dried Cranberries$4.49
- Turkis Apricots$5.99
- Dark Chocolate Almonds$7.99
Gum
cookies , Snack bars , & hostess
- Hostess Snowballs$2.25
- Hostess Cupcakes$2.25
- Hostess Coffee Cakes$1.99
- Twinkies$1.99
- Lindens cookies$1.09
- Croissants$2.25
- Rice Crispies$1.25
- Joys$1.49
- Snicker bar$2.25
- KitKat$2.25
- Jell Rings$1.49
- Kind Cranberry Almond$2.99
- Kind Peanut butter Dark Chocolate$2.99
- Joyva Halvah Chocolate cover (sesame treat)$2.99
- 1.25 once pistachios bag$2.99
COLD CUTS
Boars Head Meats
Boars Head Cheeses
FRUIT
16oz fruit bowls
Individual fruits
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
100 Quentin Roosevelt Boulevard, Garden City, NY 11530