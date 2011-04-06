Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Brewpubs & Breweries

Amicas Pizza Microbrews and More

review star

No reviews yet

127 F Street

Salida, CO 81201

Popular Items

02 Pepperoni
32 Verns
Fettuccine Alfredo

*Pizza

00 Bianco

$10.80+

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

01 Margherita

$10.10+

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

02 Pepperoni

$8.75+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

03 Michelangelo

$10.80+

Pesto, Sausage, Green Chilies, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese & Mozzarella

04 Pollo

$10.80+

Garlic Oil, Roasted Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asiago, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

05 Terracina

$11.95+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

06 Salsiccia

$9.95+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Diced Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

07 Roma

$10.80+

Marinara, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Garlic, Capers, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

08 Alghero

$11.95+

Balsamic Marinara, Roasted Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Gorgonzola Cheese, Mozzarella & Fresh Rosemary

09 Campobossa

$10.80+

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Diced Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

10 Pesto

$10.80+

Pesto, Sliced Tomatoes, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Pine Nuts

11 Montenotte

$11.95+

Marinara, Pepperoni, Cappocolo Ham, Italian Sausage, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

12 Vessuvio

$10.80+

Marinara, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

13 Biella

$11.95+

Spicy Oil, Cappocolo Ham, Roasted Portabella Mushrooms, Sliced Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Gorgonzola Cheese, Mozzarella & Fresh Rosemary

14 Mediterraneo

$11.95+

Pesto, Spinach, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella & Pine Nuts

15 Isla

$10.80+

Balsamic Marinara, Cappocolo Ham, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions & Mozzarella

16 Classico

$11.95+

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Diced Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Mushrooms, Mozzarella & Fresh Oregano

17 Thai

$11.95+

House Chili-Peanut Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Green Chilies, Mozzarella, Asian Slaw & Fresh Avocado

BYO*

$10.25+

Cheese

$7.50+

Marinara & Mozzarella

Pizza Bread

$10.50

Light Garlic Oil, Light Asiago & Mozzarella Cheese Served with Marinara for Dipping

Dough Ball

$3.25

Calzone

$15.60

Marinara, Capocollo Ham, Feta, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella & Fresh Basil

Pollo Calzone

$15.25

Balsamic Marinara, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Jalapenos & Mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

$15.60

Marinara, Fresh Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese & Mozzarella

*Soup & Salad

All Dressing Served on Side for Take Out Orders

Soup Of The Day

$4.25+

Zuppa E Insalata

$13.75

Bowl of the Soup of the Day and a Small Insalata di Casa

Side Caesar

$4.50

Romaine, Herb Croutons, Asiago Cheese & House Caesar Dressing

Side House

$4.50

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Sliced Cucumber, Asiago Cheese & House Italian Vinaigrette

27 Di Casa

$8.50+

Mixed Greens, Diced Tomato, Sliced Cucumber, Asiago Cheese & House Italian Vinaigrette

28 Amicas

$11.40+

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Egg, Gorgonzola, Diced Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Walnuts & House Italian Vinaigrette

29 Cesare

$8.55+

Romaine, Herb Croutons, Asiago Cheese & House Caesar Dressing

30 Spinach

$10.25+

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Gorgonzola Cheese, Sliced Red Onion, Pine Nuts & Pesto Vinaigrette

31 Antipasta

$11.45+

Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Diced Tomatoes, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, House Italian Vinaigrette

32 Verns

$11.40+

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Feta, Avocado, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts & House Cosmic Tahini Dressing

33 Ahi

$13.45+

Mixed Greens, Seared Ahi, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Crispy Wonton Strips & House Miso Yakitori Dressing

*Sandwich

All Panini come with a side Insalata di Casa

18 Pan E Pollo

$11.25+

Pesto Mayonnaise Chicken Salad, Provolone, Shaved Red Onion, Artichoke Hearts & Roasted Red Peppers Grilled on Focaccia Bread

19 Pan E Eggplant

$10.40+

Roasted Eggplant, Marinara, Spinach, Provolone, Caramelized Onions & Roasted Red Peppers Grilled on Focaccia

20 Pan E Porco

$11.15+

House Beer-Braised Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Sliced Jalapenos & Cream Cheese Grilled on Focaccia

21 Pan E Verdure

$10.35+

Hemp Heart Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Portabellos, Roasted Red Peppers Grilled on Whole Wheat Seed Bread, Spinach & Avocado

22 Pan E Spuntino

$11.15+

Smoked Turkey, Roasted Portobellos, Sliced Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise Grilled on Focaccia

23 Pan E Hero

$11.25+

Capocollo Ham, Pepperoni, Shaved Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Pepperoncini & Dijonaise Grilled on Focaccia

24 Pan E Salsiccia

$11.25+

Italian Sausage Patty, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Marinara & Provolone Grilled on Focaccia

25 Pan E Tacchino

$10.35+

Hemp Heart Pesto, Mayonnaise, Smoked Turkey, Shaved Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella Grilled on Whole Wheat Seed Bread

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Focaccia with Cheddar Cheese

*Pasta

All Pasta served with a side Insalata di Casa or Caesar

Lasagna Salsiccia

$18.60

Sausage, Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Onions, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Marinara, Fresh Oregano, Parmesan

Lasagna Vegetariana

$18.25

Fresh Spinach, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers, Onion, Artichoke Hearts, Alfredo Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella & Marinara

Spaghetti Al Forno

$15.65

Spaghetti, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fresh Basil - Baked in our Oven

Bolognese Al Forno

$17.75

Spaghetti, Rustic Meat Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Fresh Basil - Baked in our Oven

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.25

Fettuccini, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Asiago, Parmesan - Baked in our Oven

Kid Spaghetti

$7.50

Spaghetti with Marinara & Parmesan

*Desserts

Torta Di Seta

$8.75

A rich, flourless, chocolate cake in a ground walnut crust *Gluten Free

Tiramisu

$8.75

Sweet Layered Ladyfingers, Espresso & Mascarpone - Topped with Chocolate Sauce

Peanut Butter Mousse

$8.75

Light and smooth, Peanut Butter Creamy Goodness in a Chocolate Graham Cracker Crust drizzled with Chocolate Ganache Served with Chocolate Sauce

Cannoli

$7.50

Cannoli Shell filled with Chocolate Chip Mascarpone drizzled with Chocolate Sauce

Lime Torte

$8.75

*N/A Bev

Sodas

$2.70

Iced Tea

$2.70

Arnold Palmer

$2.70

Juice

$2.70

Italian Cream Soda

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.60

Coffee

$2.70

Espresso

$3.95

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.95

Chai

$4.95

Mocha

$4.60

Wine

House Red

$6.75+

Pinot Noir

$8.75+

Cabernet

$8.75+

Malbec

$9.00+

Zin

$8.50+

Sangria

$7.50+

House Made with a Blend of White & Red Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.25+

Sauv Blanc

$8.75+

Chardonnay

$8.50+

Rose

$7.50+

Peachy

$7.50+

Bottle Moscato

$10.50+

Bottle Prosecco

$9.00+

Mimosa

$9.50

Liquor

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Margarita

$10.00+

House-made Sour with Mile High Spirits Cuidado Tequila & Triple Sec

Sweet Tea

$10.00

Organic House Brewed Black Tea with Triple Sec & Mile High Spirits Elevate Vodka

Dreamsicle

$10.00

Orange Cream Soda from Rocky Mountain Soda Company, Mile High Spirits Elevate Vodka Topped with a Splash of Cream

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mile High Spirits Elevate Vodka with a Delicious Bloody Mary Mix

For The Love of Gin

$11.00

Brew Dr.'s Love Kombucha with Mile High Spirits Denver Dry Gin

Island Bucha

$11.00

Brew Dr.'s Island Mango Kombucha with Mile High Spirits Peg Leg Rum and Fresh Lime and Orange Juice

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Locally Roasted Coffee with Mile High Spirits Fireside Whiskey and a touch of Irish Cream

Salida Pirate

$10.00

Mile High Spirits Peg Leg Rum with our Amicas High Pine Root Beer

Ruby Slipper

$10.00

Mile High Spirits Denver Dry Gin and Ruby Red Grapefruit with a Splash of Fresh Squeezed Orange

Boat Shandy

$10.00

Sides

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast

$3.50

Extra Bread

$0.50

Side Dressing

Side Marinara

$2.25

Side Pesto

$2.75

Side Alfredo

$2.75

Side Bals Mar

$2.50

Seared Ahi

$7.75

Soup no Salad

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.75

retail

Bottle Spicy Oil

$19.35

Hot Oil Pour Spout

$2.00

Spicy Oil Kit

$8.00

Bottle Dressing

$9.15

Amicas Glass

$4.50

Sticker

$0.50

Sweatshirts

$45.00

Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$15.00

Gluten Free Crust

$4.50+
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Located in the heart of downtown Salida, Colorado, Amicas is a community tap-house and scratch kitchen full of good energy and great flavors. Come in, get a table and let us take it from there. Amicas focuses on keeping the ingredients as clean and locally sourced as possible, we love our farmers! Amicas has had the extreme privilege of having great customer and employee loyalty for nearly twenty years. This has allowed ongoing benefits for our staff owned restaurant and the ability to sponsor cultural, environmental, educational and athletic programs within our own community and elsewhere. We take great pride in our community and hope you do as well. Amicas-Community Fired since 2002

Amicas Salida image
Amicas Salida image
Amicas Salida image

