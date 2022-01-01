Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Amicci's

4,074 Reviews

$$

231 S High St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Popular Items

Garlic Bread with Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana
Garlic Bread

Starters

The Pane Rotundo

The Pane Rotundo

$18.00

A round italian loaf of bread, cut in half, glazed with garlic butter, toasted and topped with jumbo shrimp in a creamy garlic sauce

The Panino

The Panino

$12.00

The baby version of our Pane Rotundo- 4 pieces of toasted garlic bread topped with shrimp in our creamy garlic scampi sauce

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.00

romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, peppers, olives, parmesan cheese, semi-sweet red wine vinaigrette with parmesan cheese and garlic

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, cherry/pepperoncini peppers, red onions, red wine vinaigrette with parmesan cheese & garlic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Fried calamari, side marinara sauce

Fresh Steamed Mussels

Fresh Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Mussels in choice of marinara or garlic butter white wine

Homemade Meatballs (3) & Fresh Ricotta

Homemade Meatballs (3) & Fresh Ricotta

$11.00

3 homemade meatballs, fresh ricotta cheese

Homemade Meatballs (3) with Mushrooms

Homemade Meatballs (3) with Mushrooms

$11.00

3 homemade meatballs, fresh mushrooms, sweet brown wine sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00

4 slices garlic bread

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.00

4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella

Salads/Entrees

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, peppers, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.00

Traditional meat and cheese lasagna

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

boneless breast of chicken, breaded & fried, baked with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

Pasta with Meatballs

Pasta with Meatballs

$12.00

Spaghetti with 2 homemade meatballs (beef)

Penne La Rosa

Penne La Rosa

$12.00

Jumbo shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, creamy sun dried tomato pesto sauce, penne

Veggie Gnocchi

Veggie Gnocchi

$12.00

Potato dumpling pasta, fresh veggies, marinara sauce

Vegetarian

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Eggplant, breaded, fried, marinara, mozzarella. spaghetti marinara on the side

Veggie Gnocchi

Veggie Gnocchi

$19.00

Fresh Vegetables, marinara, potato gnoochi

Pennys Gnocchi

Pennys Gnocchi

$19.00

Potato gnocchi, spicy vodka sauce, mozzarella. Baked. This dish is spicy!

Italian Classics

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Boneless breast of chicken, homemade alfredo sauce, fettuccine

Chicken Dolores

Chicken Dolores

$20.00

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded, fried, topped with diced plum tomatoes, spinach, Italian ham in a garlic butter white wine sauce. served over spaghetti

Chicken Lorenzo

Chicken Lorenzo

$20.00

Boneless breast of chicken, breaded, fried, topped with Italian ham. roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, spinach in a tomato-marsala wine sauce. served over spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Boneless breast of chicken, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, served over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

boneless breast of chicken, bread, fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzeralla, baked. served with spaghetti marinara

Corleone

Corleone

$19.00

Mild Italian sausage, spinach, spicy vodka sauce, penne- this dish is spicy!

House Gnocchi

House Gnocchi

$19.00

Italian Ham, spinach, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce, potato gnocchi

Penne Amicci

Penne Amicci

$19.00

Mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, spinach, penne, marinara sauce

Tortellini Alfredo w/ Peas & Ham

$19.00

Cheese filled Tortellini sauteed in Alfredo sauce with peas and Italian ham

Baked Selections

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Traditional meat (beef) and cheese lasagna

Pepino's Lasagna

Pepino's Lasagna

$19.00

lasagna layered with Italian sausage, spinach, cheese and spicy vodka sauce- this dish is spicy!

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese

Baked Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Rigatoni, bolognese, mozzarella. Baked

Penny's Gnocchi

Penny's Gnocchi

$19.00

Potato gnocchi, spicy vodka sauce, mozzarella. Baked. This dish is spicy!

Seafood

Penne La Rosa

Penne La Rosa

$20.00

Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, creamy sun dried tomato pesto sauce, penne

Salmon w/ Veggies

Salmon w/ Veggies

$22.00

Salmon, choice of steamed broccoli, spinach, mixed veggies or spaghetti marinara.

Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo

Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon, Alfredo, Fettucine

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, alfredo, fettucine

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp, spicy Fra Diavolo sauce, spaghetti- this dish is hot!!

Shrimp Marinara

Shrimp Marinara

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, marinara sauce, spaghetti

Shrimp Ricardo

Shrimp Ricardo

$20.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, spicy vodka sauce, penne

Shrimp Salerno

Shrimp Salerno

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, Italian ham, roasted red peppers, spinach, garlic butter white wine sauce, spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, creamy garlic sauce, spaghetti.

Shrimp And Salmon Alfredo

$24.00

Create Your Own Dish

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$15.00

thin strand pasta

Fettucine

Fettucine

$15.00

Flat wide noodle

Penne

Penne

$15.00

hollow tube noodle

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$15.00

wide hollow tube noodle

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese filled donut shaped pasta

Gnocchi

$17.00
Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta

$17.00

Gluten-Free penne pasta

No Pasta

$15.00

Sides of Sauce

MARINARA

$3.00

FRA DIAVOLO

$3.00

MEAT SAUCE

$5.00

BOLOGNESE

$5.00

CREAMY MARINARA

$4.00

ALFREDO

$4.00

CREAMY SCAMPI

$4.00

CREAMY SUN DRIED TOMATO PESTO

$4.00

SPICY CRMY VODKA

$4.00

CREAMY BASIL PESTO

$4.00

GARLIC AND OIL

$3.00

BUTTER

$2.00

Sides of Veggies

Broccoli Italiano

Broccoli Italiano

$5.00
Broccoli Steamed

Broccoli Steamed

$4.00
Spinach Italiano

Spinach Italiano

$5.00
Spinach Steamed

Spinach Steamed

$4.00
Veggies Italiano

Veggies Italiano

$5.00

Mixed Veggies sauteed in garlic and oil, crushed red peppers, and assorted spices and herbs.

Veggies Steamed

Veggies Steamed

$4.00

Sides of Protein/Pasta

Side of Sausage Marinara

Side of Sausage Marinara

$6.00

Mild Italian Sausage in Marinara Sauce

Side of Meatballs in Marinara

Side of Meatballs in Marinara

$7.00

2 meatballs, marinara sauce

Side of Spaghetti Marinara

Side of Spaghetti Marinara

$6.00

Side portion spaghetti marinara

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:45 pm, 4:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:59 pm
Comfort food to please everyone.

Website

Location

231 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

