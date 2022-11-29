Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amici

No reviews yet

312 Kresson Rd

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Cheese Arancini

$13.00

Sautéed wild mushrooms in black truffle oil and white wine sauce

Chilled Seafood Salad

$19.00

Little neck clams in white wine or tomato sauce

Mussels

$16.00

Steamed mussels in a light tomato sauce

Cheese and Meats Board

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, salami, assorted cheeses and olives

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Buffalo, blue cheese or barbecue sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.00

Baked eggplant rolled with fresh Ricotta cheese and spinach in light tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Served with spicy tomato sauce

Stuffed Mushroom Florentine

$15.00

Baked mushroom cups stuffed with spinach and three cheeses

Stuffed Long Hots

$14.00

Prosciutto, mascarpone and Provolone cheese in Balsamic reduction

Broccoli Rabe & Sausages

$15.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$13.00

Clams

$16.00

SOUP

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Onion Soup

$8.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce and garlic croutons in House dressing

Burrata & Prosciutto Salad

$18.00

Burrata cheese, Prosciutto di Parma and baby arugula

Amici Salad

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, pears and Gorgonzola cheese in Balsamic dressing

Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets with spinach, Goat cheese, toasted walnuts and orange segments in Sherry vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella served with Roma tomatoes and roasted peppers

Tri-Color Salad

$13.00

Chickpea & Artichoke Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Panzanella Salad

$15.00

PASTA

Penne Vodka

$24.00

Penne with prosciutto in a Vodka sauce

Potato Gnocchi

$25.00

Homemade spinach gnocchi in a Pomodoro sauce

Ravioli Salvatici

$26.00

Homemade wild mushroom ravioli in a black truffle white wine sauce

Rigatoni alla Nonna

$24.00

Tube pasta served with fresh tomatoes, roasted eggplant and soft ricotta

Linguine Primavera

$24.00

With spring vegetables in a garlic white wine sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

$27.00

In homemade meat sauce

Orecchiette Barese

$27.00

Tossed with sweet Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and baby spinach

Ravioli Pomodoro

$26.00

Homemade cheese ravioli in Pomodoro sauce

Bucatini Toscana

$29.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$26.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

Linguine & Clams

$26.00

Little neck clams, cherry tomatoes and asparagus in a garlic white wine sauce or tomato broth

Pappardelle Amici

$29.00

Diced salmon served in Vodka sauce

Fettuccine Seafood Extravaganza

$36.00

Tossed with jumbo shrimp in garlic white wine sauce

Tagliatelle Scampi

$29.00

Tossed with shrimp, calamari, mussels and clams in a light tomato sauce

Spaghetti Positano

$35.00

Tossed with jumbo crabmeat in marinara sauce

CHICKEN

Chicken Romana

$28.00

Chicken breast topped with prosciutto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella in a Cognac demi-glaze

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

Freshly breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella over a bed of linguine

Chicken Fantasia

$29.00

Sautéed chicken breast dipped in eggs, with capers and lemon white wine sauce

Chicken Amici

$32.00

Sautéed chicken breast with shrimp, crabmeat and diced tomato in white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Carciofi

$28.00

Sautéed chicken breast with wild mushrooms in a demi-glaze Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Chicken Bella

$28.00

Chicken Caprese

$27.00

VEAL

Veal Amici

$34.00

Sautéed veal medallions with olives topped with fresh mozzarella in Champagne sauce

Veal Mare Monti

$34.00

Sautéed veal medallions with shrimp, crabmeat and artichokes in a white wine lemon sauce

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sautéed veal medallions topped with prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella and sage in white wine sauce

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Sautéed veal medallions with wild mushrooms in a demi-glaze Marsala wine sauce

Veal Franchese

$29.00

FISH

San Marino Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon with a lemon dill sauce

Alaskan Halibut

$45.00

Skin on filet of trout served in lemoN caper EVOO sauce

Bronzino

$33.00

MEAT

New York Steak

$45.00

14 oz. Black Angus NY Strip Steak in Chianti red wine reduction

Veal Chop

$54.00

TOMATOES,MOZZARELLA BRIOCHE BUN AND FRIES

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$46.00

Sliced steak with sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions on a French baguette WITH FRIES

Baby Rack of Lamb

$46.00

Ossobuco Milanese

$46.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

SPECIALS

WHOLE BRONZINO

$40.00

Fish Of Day

$35.00

SIDE ORDERS

Side of Pasta

$12.00

with garlic or pomodoro sauce

Side Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

Side Medley Vegetables

$9.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Side Cheese Risotto

$12.00

DESSERT

DESSERT

$9.00

GELATO

$9.00

SORBET

$9.00

COMPLIMENTARY DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$9.00

DARK SIDE OF MOON

$9.00

LEMONCIELLO

$9.00

TARTUFO

$9.00

ITALIAN RUM

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$9.00

PISTACHIO

$9.00

MIXED BERRY

$9.00

DRINKS

ICED TEA

$4.00

SODA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

CAPPUCINNO

$6.00

BOTTLED WATER - STILL

$8.00

BOTTLED WATER - SPARKLING

$8.00

COFFEE

$3.50

Double Shot Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Wine

PINOT GRIGIO FULL

$27.00

CHARDONNAY

$27.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$27.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$27.00

RED SANGRIA

$27.00

PINOT NOIR FULL

$36.00

SUPER TUSCAN FULL

$32.00

MERITAGE FULL

$35.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2015

$33.00

SYRAH

$34.00

LATE HARVEST VIOGNIER

$17.00

PINOT GRIGIO HALF

$16.00

PINOT NOIR HALF

$20.00

MERITAGE HALF

$19.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON FULL 2018

$44.00

CAB. SAUV. HALF 2018

$24.00

SUPER TUSCAN HALF BOTTLE

$18.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$16.00

Kids Pasta

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Thanksgiving Menu

Set Menu

$65.00

Catering

Half Tray Antipasto

$60.00

Full Tray Antipasto

$110.00

Shrimp Cocktail (per peice)

$3.00

Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms

$45.00

Full Tray Stuffed Mushrooms

$90.00

Half Tray Mussesl

$60.00

Full Tray Mussels

$120.00

Half Tray Clams

$80.00

Full Tray Clams

$150.00

Half Tray Calamari

$80.00

Full Tray Calamari

$150.00

Half Tray Chicken Fingers

$50.00

Full Tray Chicken Fingers

$110.00

Half Tray Bruschetta

$45.00

Full Tray Bruschetta

$90.00

Full Tray Prosciutto and Melon

$50.00

Half Tray Prosciutto and Melon

$100.00

Half Tray Tomato Mozzarella & Roasted Pepper

$60.00

Full Tray Tomato Mozzzarella & Roasted Pepper

$120.00

Half Tray Sandwich Tray

$50.00

Full Tray Sandwich Tray

$100.00

Half Tray Amici Salad

$40.00

Full Tray Amici Salad

$75.00

Half Tray Ceasar Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Ceasar Salad

$90.00

Half Tray Arugula Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Arugula Salad

$90.00

Half Tray Tri Color Salad

$50.00

Full Tray Tri Color Salad

$90.00

Half Tray Grilled Portobello & Artichoke Salad

$60.00

Full Tray Grilled Portobello & Artichoke Salad

$120.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$80.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$160.00

Half Tray Mushroom Risotto

$80.00

Full Tray Mushroom Risotto

$160.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$160.00

Half Tray Sausage & Peppers

$80.00

Full Tray Sausage & Peppers

$160.00

Half Tray Pollo Franchese

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Franchese

$140.00

Half Tray Pollo Con Funghi

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Con Funghi

$140.00

Half Tray Pollo Sorrentina

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Sorrentina

$140.00

Half Tray Pollo Arrabbiata

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Arrabbiata

$140.00

Half Tray Pollo Piccata

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Piccata

$140.00

Half Tray Pollo Parmigiana

$70.00

Full Tray Pollo Parmigiana

$140.00

Half Tray Veal Parmigiana

$90.00

Full Tray Veal Parmigiana

$180.00

Half Tray Veal Franchese

$90.00

Full Tray Veal Franchese

$180.00

Half Tray Veal Carciofi

$90.00

Full Tray Veal Carciofi

$180.00

Half Tray Veal Con Funghi

$90.00

Full Tray Veal Con Funghi

$180.00

Half Tray Veal Monte Blacno

$90.00

Full Tray Veal Monte Blanco

$180.00

Half Tray Bronzino Piccata

$160.00

Full Tray Bronzino Piccata

$320.00

Half Tray Salmon

$110.00

Full Tray Salmon

$200.00

Half Tray Shrimp & Calamari Arrabbiata

$120.00

Full Tray Shrimp & Calamari Aarbbiata

$240.00

Half Tray Gamberoni Scampi

$120.00

Full Tray Gamberoni Scampi

$240.00

Half Tray Linguine Frutti di Mare

$150.00

Full Tray Linguine Frutti di Mare

$300.00

Half Tray Linguine Vongole

$100.00

Full Tray Linguine Vongole

$200.00

Half Tray Penne Vodka

$55.00

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$100.00

Half Tray Rigatoni Pomodoro

$55.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Pomodoro

$100.00

Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$70.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$140.00

Half Tray Linguine Primavera

$55.00

Full Tray Linguine Primavera

$100.00

Half Tray Rigatoni Alla Nonna

$55.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Alla Nonna

$100.00

Half Tray Vegetable Lasagna

$55.00

Full Tray Vegetable Lasagna

$100.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$55.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$100.00

Half Tray Cheese Ravioli

$70.00

Full Tray Cheese Ravioli

$140.00

Half Tray Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$70.00

Full Tray Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$140.00

Half Tray Orrechiette Barese

$70.00

Fully Tray Orecchiette Barese

$140.00

Half Tray Sauteed Vegeatbles

$40.00

Full Tray Sauteed Vegetables

$80.00

Half Tray Rosemary Potatoes

$40.00

Full Tray Rosemary Potatoes

$80.00

Half Tray Sauteed Broccoli

$40.00

Full Tray Sauteed Broccoli

$80.00

Half Tray Sauteed Spinach

$40.00

Full Tray Saucteed Spinach

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is compromised of dishes that represent every region of Italy – from Abruzzo to Tuscany. While many Italian restaurants specialize in one type of cuisine, our kitchen knows no limits and sources the finest seasonal ingredients available. While we are known for our seafood, pasta, and steak staples; Amici also creates seasonal specials and rotates our menu every 6 months to keep the options fresh and exciting.

Website

Location

312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Directions

