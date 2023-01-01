NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Kid's Bev

$0.99

Club Soda

Half and Half Tea

$3.00

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Starters

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

HUMMUS

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

6 garlic knots served with marinara.

From the Garden

AMICI CAESAR

AMICI CAESAR

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

MIXED GREENS

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL HOUSE

SMALL HOUSE

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

BLT WEDGE

BLT WEDGE

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

GEORGIA COBB

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

Soup

SOUP DU JOUR (CTB)

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

JUMBO WINGS 6

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

JUMBO WINGS 12

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

BONELESS 6

BONELESS 6

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

BONELESS 12

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

Sandwiches

DOUBLE STACKED CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE STACKED CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

STEAK PHILLY

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

Create Your Own

CYO Slice

CREATE YOUR OWN SLICE

$4.00

CYO Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small

$11.00

CYO Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large

$14.00

CYO XL Pizza

Create Your Own XL

$16.00

CYO Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Slice Gourmet Pizza

SLICE - BLONDE GREEK

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

SLICE - WOODSMAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

SLICE - BEEFEATER

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

SLICE - GARDENIA

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

SLICE - TUSCAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

SLICE - MUAY THAI

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

SLICE - ATHENIAN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

SLICE - MARGHERITA

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

SLICE - THE WORKS

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" SM Gourmet

11 SM Gourmet Pizza

11" BLONDE GREEK

11" BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

11" WOODSMAN

11" WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

11" SUMMER IN TURIN

11" SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

11" BEEFEATER

11" BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

11" GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" MUAY THAI

11" MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

11" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

11" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

11" ATHENIAN

11" ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

11" MARGHERITA

11" MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

11" BUFFALO CHICKEN

11" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

11" BBQ CHICKEN

11" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

11" THE WORKS

11" THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" LG Gourmet Pizza

14" LG Gourmet

14" BLONDE GREEK

14" BLONDE GREEK

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

14" WOODSMAN

14" WOODSMAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

14" SUMMER IN TURIN

14" SUMMER IN TURIN

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

14" BEEFEATER

14" BEEFEATER

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

14" GARDENIA

14" GARDENIA

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" TUSCAN

14" TUSCAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" MUAY THAI

14" MUAY THAI

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

14" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

14" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

14" ATHENIAN

14" ATHENIAN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

14" MARGHERITA

14" MARGHERITA

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

14" BBQ CHICKEN

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

14" THE WORKS

14" THE WORKS

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" XL Gourmet Pizza

16" XL Gourmet

16" BLONDE GREEK

16" BLONDE GREEK

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

16" WOODSMAN

16" WOODSMAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

16" SUMMER IN TURIN

16" SUMMER IN TURIN

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

16" BEEFEATER

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

16" GARDENIA

16" GARDENIA

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" TUSCAN

16" TUSCAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" MUAY THAI

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

16" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

16" PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

16" ATHENIAN

16" ATHENIAN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

16" MARGHERITA

16" MARGHERITA

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

16" BBQ CHICKEN

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

16" THE WORKS

16" THE WORKS

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

CALZONE - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

CALZONE - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

CALZONE - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

CALZONE - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

CALZONE - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

CALZONE - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

CALZONE - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

CALZONE - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Desserts

TRADITIONAL CANNOLI

$7.00

FRIED DOUGH BITES

$7.00

TOFFEE BUTTER CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Daily Combos

Slice & 4 Wings

$11.00

Slice & Soup/Salad

$9.00

Slice & Fries

$8.50

Soup & Salad

$8.50

Kids

KID CHEESE SLICE

$3.50

KID SPAGHETTI

$6.00

KID PARMESAN & BUTTER

$6.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID - BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

KID FRIES

$4.00

KID SALAD

$4.00