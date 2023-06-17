Amici - Covington (C) 1116 College Avenue
1116 College Avenue
Covington, GA 30014
Starters
STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES
Served with a choice of sauce.
STARTERS - MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with Amici Marinara.
STARTERS - CHICKEN FINGERS
Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
STARTERS - BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Served with tortilla chips.
STARTERS - CALAMARI
Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).
STARTERS - SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.
STARTERS - HUMMUS
Served tortilla chips.
STARTERS - GARLIC KNOTS
6 garlic knots served with marinara.
From the Garden
SMALL SALAD - AMICI CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.
SMALL SALAD - MIXED GREENS
Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL SALAD - SMALL HOUSE
Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.
SMALL SALAD - BLT WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.
LARGE SALAD - CHOPPED ANTIPASTO
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.
LARGE SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.
LARGE SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR
Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.
LARGE SALAD - GEORGIA COBB
Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.
Wings
WINGS - JUMBO 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS - JUMBO 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS - BONELESS 6
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
WINGS - BONELESS 12
Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Sandwiches
SANDWICHES - DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER
6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.
SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
SANDWICHES - HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.
SANDWICHES - CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.
SANDWICHES - BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB
Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)
Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.
SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
Pasta
PASTA - CHICKEN PARMESAN
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
PASTA - SPAGHETTI MARINARA
Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.
PASTA - TORTELLINI
Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.
PASTA - HOMEMADE ALFREDO
Made fresh to order.
Slice Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET SLICE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET SLICE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
Slice Beefeater
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
Slice Gardenia
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Slice Tuscan
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Slice Muay Thai
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
Slice Pineapple Express
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
Slice Athenian
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
Slice Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Slice BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
Slice The Works
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Create Your Own
Create Your Own Slice
Create Your Own Small Pizza
Create Your Own Large Pizza
Create Your Own XL Pizza
Create Your Own Calzone
11 S Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
14 L Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
16 XL Gourmet Pizza
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
Calzone Gourmet
GOURMET CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK
A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic
GOURMET CALZONE - WOODSMAN
Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.
GOURMET CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN
A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - BEEFEATER
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.
GOURMET CALZONE - GARDENIA
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET CALZONE - TUSCAN
Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
GOURMET CALZONE - MUAY THAI
Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS
White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.
GOURMET CALZONE - ATHENIAN
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.
GOURMET CALZONE - MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
GOURMET CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN
Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.
GOURMET CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.
GOURMET CALZONE - THE WORKS
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
