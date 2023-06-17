Main picView gallery

Amici - Covington (C) 1116 College Avenue

1116 College Avenue

Covington, GA 30014

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MR. PIBB

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Arnold

$3.99

Unsweet Arnold

$3.00

Kid's Bev

$0.99

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

WATER

Starters

$6.50

STARTERS - BASKET OF FRIES

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

STARTERS - MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

$10.00

STARTERS - CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

$10.00

STARTERS - BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

$12.00

STARTERS - CALAMARI

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

$10.00

STARTERS - SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

STARTERS - HUMMUS

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

STARTERS - GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

6 garlic knots served with marinara.

From the Garden

$7.00

SMALL SALAD - AMICI CAESAR

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

SMALL SALAD - MIXED GREENS

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

$6.50

SMALL SALAD - SMALL HOUSE

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

$7.00

SMALL SALAD - BLT WEDGE

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

$11.50

LARGE SALAD - CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

$12.50

LARGE SALAD - CRISPY CHICKEN

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

LARGE SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

LARGE SALAD - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

LARGE SALAD - GEORGIA COBB

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

Soup

Soup

SOUP - SOUP DU JOUR (CTB)

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

WINGS - JUMBO 6

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS - JUMBO 12

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

$8.50

WINGS - BONELESS 6

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS - BONELESS 12

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Sandwiches

$12.00

SANDWICHES - DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

$12.00

SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

$12.00

SANDWICHES - HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

SANDWICHES - CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

$12.00

SANDWICHES - BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

SANDWICHES - PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

$12.00

SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

Pasta

$14.50

PASTA - CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

$11.00

PASTA - SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

$13.50

PASTA - TORTELLINI

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

$14.00

PASTA - HOMEMADE ALFREDO

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

Slice Gourmet Pizza

GOURMET SLICE - BLONDE GREEK

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET SLICE - WOODSMAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Slice Beefeater

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Slice Gardenia

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Tuscan

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Muay Thai

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Slice Pineapple Express

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Slice Athenian

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Slice Margherita

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Slice The Works

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Create Your Own

$4.00

Create Your Own Slice

$4.00

$11.00

Create Your Own Small Pizza

$11.00

$14.00

Create Your Own Large Pizza

$14.00

$16.00

Create Your Own XL Pizza

$16.00

$11.00

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

11 S Gourmet Pizza

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

$16.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 11" SMALL - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Gourmet Pizza

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BLONDE GREEK

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - WOODSMAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BEEFEATER

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - GARDENIA

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - TUSCAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MUAY THAI

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - ATHENIAN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - MARGHERITA

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

$23.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 14" LARGE - THE WORKS

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Gourmet Pizza

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BLONDE GREEK

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - WOODSMAN

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - WOODSMAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BEEFEATER

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - GARDENIA

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - TUSCAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MUAY THAI

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - ATHENIAN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - MARGHERITA

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

$26.00

GOURMET PIZZA - 16" EXTRA LARGE - THE WORKS

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

GOURMET CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

GOURMET CALZONE - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

GOURMET CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

GOURMET CALZONE - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET CALZONE - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

GOURMET CALZONE - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

GOURMET CALZONE - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

GOURMET CALZONE - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

GOURMET CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

GOURMET CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

GOURMET CALZONE - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Desserts

DESSERT - TRADITIONAL CANNOLI

$7.00

DESSERT - FRIED DOUGH BITES

$7.00

DESSERT - TOFFEE BUTTER CAKE

$7.00

Kids

KID - CHEESE SLICE

$3.50

KID - SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$6.00

Kid's Parmesan & Butter Spaghetti

$6.00

KID - GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KID - CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID - BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

Kid's Basket of Fries

$4.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1116 College Avenue, Covington, GA 30014

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

