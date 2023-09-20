NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Starters

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.00

Served with a choice of sauce.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.00

Served with Amici Marinara.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

HUMMUS

$9.00

Served tortilla chips.

From the Garden

CAESAR

CAESAR

$7.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

MIXED GREENS

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

SMALL HOUSE

SMALL HOUSE

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

BLT WEDGE

BLT WEDGE

$7.50

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

CHOPPED ANTIPASTO

$12.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

CRISPY CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR

$13.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

GEORGIA COBB

$13.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

HOUSE

$9.00

Soup

SOUP - SOUP DU JOUR (CTB)

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

WINGS 6

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

WINGS 12

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

BONELESS 6

BONELESS 6

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

BONELESS 12

$15.00

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

Sandwiches

DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE-STACKED CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$13.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

PHILLY CHEESE SUB (STEAK)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

PHILLY CHEESE SUB (CHICKEN)

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.00

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI

$14.00

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.50

Made fresh to order.

Create Your Own

CYO Slice

CREATE YOUR OWN SLICE

$4.00

CYO Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small

$11.00

CYO Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large

$14.00

CYO XL Pizza

Create Your Own XL

$16.00

CYO Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Slice Gourmet Pizza

SLICE - BLONDE GREEK

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

SLICE - WOODSMAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

SLICE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

SLICE - BEEFEATER

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

SLICE - GARDENIA

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

SLICE - TUSCAN

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

SLICE - MUAY THAI

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

SLICE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

SLICE - ATHENIAN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

SLICE - MARGHERITA

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

SLICE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

SLICE - BBQ CHICKEN

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

SLICE - THE WORKS

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" SM Gourmet

11 S Gourmet Pizza

11" SM - BLONDE GREEK

11" SM - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

11" SM - WOODSMAN

11" SM - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

11" SM - SUMMER IN TURIN

11" SM - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

11" SM - BEEFEATER

11" SM - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

11" SM - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" SM - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11" SM - MUAY THAI

11" SM - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

11" SM - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

11" SM - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

11" SM - ATHENIAN

11" SM - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

11" SM - MARGHERITA

11" SM - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

11" SM - BUFFALO CHICKEN

11" SM - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

11" SM - BBQ CHICKEN

11" SM - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

11" SM - THE WORKS

11" SM - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" L Gourmet Pizza

14" LG Gourmet

14" LG - BLONDE GREEK

14" LG - BLONDE GREEK

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

14" LG - WOODSMAN

14" LG - WOODSMAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

14" LG - SUMMER IN TURIN

14" LG - SUMMER IN TURIN

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

14" LG - BEEFEATER

14" LG - BEEFEATER

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

14" LG - GARDENIA

14" LG - GARDENIA

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" LG - TUSCAN

14" LG - TUSCAN

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14" LG - MUAY THAI

14" LG - MUAY THAI

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

14" LG - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

14" LG - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

14" LG - ATHENIAN

14" LG - ATHENIAN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

14" LG - MARGHERITA

14" LG - MARGHERITA

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

14" LG - BUFFALO CHICKEN

14" LG - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

14" LG - BBQ CHICKEN

14" LG - BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

14" LG - THE WORKS

14" LG - THE WORKS

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" XL Gourmet Pizza

16" XL Gourmet

16" XL - BLONDE GREEK

16" XL - BLONDE GREEK

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

16" XL - WOODSMAN

16" XL - WOODSMAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

16" XL - SUMMER IN TURIN

16" XL - SUMMER IN TURIN

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

16" XL - BEEFEATER

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

16" XL - GARDENIA

16" XL - GARDENIA

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" XL - TUSCAN

16" XL - TUSCAN

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16" XL - MUAY THAI

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

16" XL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

16" XL - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

16" XL - ATHENIAN

16" XL - ATHENIAN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

16" XL - MARGHERITA

16" XL - MARGHERITA

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

16" XL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

16" XL - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

16" XL - BBQ CHICKEN

16" XL - BBQ CHICKEN

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

16" XL - THE WORKS

16" XL - THE WORKS

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

CALZONE - BLONDE GREEK

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

CALZONE - WOODSMAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

CALZONE - SUMMER IN TURIN

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

CALZONE - BEEFEATER

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

CALZONE - GARDENIA

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

CALZONE - TUSCAN

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

CALZONE - MUAY THAI

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

CALZONE - PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

CALZONE - ATHENIAN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

CALZONE - MARGHERITA

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

CALZONE - BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

CALZONE - BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

CALZONE - THE WORKS

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Desserts

DESSERT - TRADITIONAL CANNOLI

$8.00

DESSERT - FRIED DOUGH BITES

$8.00

DESSERT - TIRAMASU

$8.00

DESSERT - ITALIAN LEMON CAKE

$8.00

Kids

KID - CHEESE SLICE

$3.50

KID - SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$6.00

KID - PARMESAN & BUTTER

$6.00

KID - GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KID - CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KID - BONELESS WINGS

$8.00

KID - BASKET OF FRIES

$4.00

KID - SALAD

$4.00