  • Home
  • /
  • Madison
  • /
  • Amici - Madison (C) - 174 West Washington Street
Main picView gallery

Amici - Madison (C) 174 West Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

174 West Washington Street

Madison, GA 30650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

12 Jumbo Wings
Basket of Fries
BLT Wedge

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Arnold

$3.99

Unsweet Arnold

$3.00

Kid's Bev

$0.99

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Starters

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$6.50

Served with a choice of sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Served with Amici Marinara.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with fries and choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with tortilla chips.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Battered and fried with banana peppers, served with a choice of Amici marinara, sweet chili (Subject to availability).

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Homemade, baked and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with tortilla chips.

Hummus

$8.50

Served tortilla chips.

Garlic Knots

$6.00

6 garlic knots served with marinara.

From the Garden

Amici Caesar

Amici Caesar

$7.00

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and parmesan.

Mixed Greens

$6.00

Carrots, red onion, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

Small House

Small House

$6.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, red onion, carrots and pepperoncinis, served with your choice of dressing.

BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Antipasto

Chopped Antipasto

$11.50

Mixed greens, Genoa salami, ham, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, carrot, bacon and mozzarella, served with your choice of dressing. Toss in any Amici wing sauce for $1.

Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, bacon, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and parmesan.

Georgia Cobb

$12.50

Fresh Romaine, tomatoes, mozzarella, BBQ roasted corn, bacon, grilled chicken, with flash fried onion rings. Served with BBQ ranch.

Soup

Soup

Soup Du Jour

$7.00

A bowl of our fresh daily selection. Ask your server!

Wings

6 Jumbo Wings

$10.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Jumbo Wings

$16.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Boneless Wings

$14.50

Tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Sandwiches

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

Double-Stacked Cheeseburger

$12.00

6 oz. double-stacked Cheeseburger, served on a Brioche bun with choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on the side. Add bacon for $1.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

Honey Mustard Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, provolone, and served with honey mustard.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Crispy chicken, provolone cheese, Amici wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Philly Cheese Chicken Sub

$12.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken, sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.

Pasta

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00

Classic Spaghetti with Amici marinara.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$13.50

Ricotta stuffed tortellini with Amici marinara cream sauce.

Homemade Alfredo

Homemade Alfredo

$14.00

Made fresh to order.

Slice Gourmet Pizza

Slice Blonde Greek

$6.50

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Slice Woodsman

$6.50

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Slice Summer In Turin

$6.50

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Slice Beefeater

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Slice Gardenia

$6.50

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Tuscan

$6.50

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Slice Muay Thai

$6.50

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Slice Pineapple Express

$6.50

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Slice Athenian

$6.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Slice Margherita

$6.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Slice BBQ Chicken

$6.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Slice The Works

$6.50

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Slice

Create Your Own Slice

$4.00

Create Your Own Small Pizza

Create Your Own Small Pizza

$11.00

Create Your Own Large Pizza

Create Your Own Large Pizza

$14.00

Create Your Own XL Pizza

Create Your Own XL Pizza

$16.00

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$11.00

11 S Gourmet Pizza

11 S Blonde Greek

11 S Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

11 S Woodsman

11 S Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

11 S Summer In Turin

11 S Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

11 S Beefeater

11 S Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

11 S Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11 S Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

11 S Muay Thai

11 S Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

11 S Pineapple Express

11 S Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

11 S Athenian

11 S Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

11 S Margherita

11 S Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

11 S Buffalo Chicken

11 S Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

11 S BBQ Chicken

11 S BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

11 S The Works

11 S The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Gourmet Pizza

14 L Blonde Greek

14 L Blonde Greek

$23.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

14 L Woodsman

14 L Woodsman

$23.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

14 L Summer In Turin

14 L Summer In Turin

$23.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

14 L Beefeater

14 L Beefeater

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

14 L Gardenia

14 L Gardenia

$23.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Tuscan

14 L Tuscan

$23.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

14 L Muay Thai

14 L Muay Thai

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

14 L Pineapple Express

14 L Pineapple Express

$23.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

14 L Athenian

14 L Athenian

$23.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

14 L Margherita

14 L Margherita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

14 L Buffalo Chicken

14 L Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

14 L BBQ Chicken

14 L BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

14 L The Works

14 L The Works

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Gourmet Pizza

16 XL Blonde Greek

16 XL Blonde Greek

$26.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

16 XL Woodsman

16 XL Woodsman

$26.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

16 XL Summer In Turin

16 XL Summer In Turin

$26.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

16 XL Beefeater

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

16 XL Gardenia

16 XL Gardenia

$26.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Tuscan

16 XL Tuscan

$26.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

16 XL Muay Thai

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

16 XL Pineapple Express

16 XL Pineapple Express

$26.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

16 XL Athenian

16 XL Athenian

$26.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

16 XL Margherita

16 XL Margherita

$26.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

16 XL Buffalo Chicken

16 XL Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

16 XL BBQ Chicken

16 XL BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

16 XL The Works

16 XL The Works

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Calzone Gourmet

Cal Blonde Greek

$16.00

A white pizza with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Feta Cheese and garlic

Cal Woodsman

$16.00

Pepperoni, prosciutto ham, mushrooms.

Cal Summer In Turin

$16.00

A white pizza with diced tomatoes, Feta cheese, garlic and fresh basil.

Cal Beefeater

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, and ground chuck.

Cal Gardenia

$16.00

Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Tuscan

$16.00

Pepperoni, black olives, red onion, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Cal Muay Thai

$16.00

Grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, red onion, banana peppers, Feta cheese, fresh basil.

Cal Pineapple Express

$16.00

White pizza with grilled chicken, bacon, Feta cheese, pineapple, fresh basil.

Cal Athenian

$16.00

Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, crushed tomatoes, spinach, topped with a swirl of fresh pesto right out of the oven.

Cal Margherita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil.

Cal Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Amici wing sauce, choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Cal BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, pepperoncini, bacon.

Cal The Works

$16.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground chuck, green pepper, mushrooms, red onion, black olives, diced tomatoes, pepperoncini.

Kids

Kid's Slice of Cheese Pizza

$3.50

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Parmesan & Butter Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Fingers (2) & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Boneless Wings (6)

$8.00

Kid's Basket of Fries

$4.00

Kid's Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Traditional Cannoli

$7.00

Fried Dough Bites

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

174 West Washington Street, Madison, GA 30650

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ricardo's Kouzzina
orange starNo Reviews
271 W Washington St Suite #130 Madison, GA 30650
View restaurantnext
Madison Chophouse Grille
orange starNo Reviews
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650 Madison, GA 30650
View restaurantnext
Hot Rod's Diner
orange star5.0 • 1
208 Village Circle Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
Critters Outdoor Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
170 South Cherokee Rd Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
orange star4.2 • 47
100 Scott Rd Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Madison
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston