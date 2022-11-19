Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Amici Trattoria Italiana 11338 Miramar Pkwy

138 Reviews

$$

11338 Miramar Pkwy

Miramar, FL 33025

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 18"
2 Liters
Chicken Francese

Side order

1 Garlic Roll

$1.00

2 Garlic Rolls

$2.00

Amici's Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucmber, olives

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Rolls (12)

$10.00

Garlic Rolls (6)

$6.00

Meatballs (3)

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Side Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Side Plain Pasta

$6.50

Pasta

Alfredo

$18.00

Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$18.00

Carbonara

$19.00

Cream sauce, pancetta, green peas

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Marinara Sauce

$15.00

Pink Sauce

$18.00

Spaghetti with meatballs

$18.00

Vodka Sauce

$19.00

Pesto Sauce

$16.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Beef Ravioli

$16.00

Baked Entrees

Baked Penne

$17.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Lasagna

$20.00

Manicotti

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Tour of Amici Trattoria for two.

$50.00

Lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, chicken parmigiana and raviolis with a side of pasta

Gnochi

$15.00

Seafood Entrees

Calamari Marinara with Linguini

$20.00

Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, marinara, linguini pasta

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

In pink sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo w/ Linguini

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, spicy marinara sauce

Shrimp Scampi w/ Linguini

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, wine, lemon butter sauce

Amici Pasta

$26.00

Meat Entrees

Sausage, Peppers and Onions Pasta

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Lightly floured chicken, sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine

Chicken Francese

$20.00

Egg battered chicken, lemon butter wine sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

Calzone

Calzone

$12.00

Stromboli

Stromboli with 1 topping

$12.00

Wings

5 wings

$10.00

10 wings

$16.00

20 wings

$28.00

Amici Subs

Meatball Parimigiana Sub With French Fries

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub With French Fries

$13.00

Cheese Steak Sub With French Fries

$15.00

Steak, sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms

Amici Italian Sub With French Fries

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub with French Fries

$13.00

APPETIZERS

HOMEMADE EMPANADAS

$4.00

CALAMARI RINGS

$16.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

MUSSELS MARINARA

$14.00

PERSONAL PIZZAS

ARGENTINE SPECIAL PIZZA

$16.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

ARUGULA & PROSCCIUTTO PIZZA

$16.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.00

MAIN ENTREES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$20.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$20.00

GRILLED PRIME SKIRT

$30.00

LEMON SALMON

$28.00

HOMEMADE LASAGNA

$20.00

HOMEMADE RAVIOLIS

$17.00

RISOTTO

$25.00

FRUTTI DI MARE

$28.00

DESSERTS

HOMEMADE TIRAMISU

$9.00

HOMEMADE FLAN & DULCE DE LECHE

$5.50

HOME MADE BROWNIE & ICE CREAM

$9.00

OREO MOUSE CAKE

$7.50

DULCE DE LECHE CREPES

$9.00

HOMEMADE BREAD PUDDING & DULCE DE LECHE

$5.50

LAVA CAKE & ICE CREAM

$10.00

CHEESE CAKE

$8.00

DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

RICE PUDDING

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$2.00

CORTADITO

$3.00

LATTE

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

2 Liters

$4.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

Wine

Wine from House

$6.50

4 ESTACIONES ICON WINTER, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza Ar.

$9.00

LO SCUDO, Chianti Reserva, Sangiovesse

$14.00

SENSI 1890, Cabernet, Italia

$12.00

SENSI 1890, Chianti, Italia

$12.00

SENSI 1890, Merlot, Italia

$12.00

SENSI 1890, Pinot Noir, Italia

$12.00

CASA DEL MAIPO, Merlot, Valle del Maule, Chile

$9.00

4 ESTACIONES ICON WINTER, Malbec, Valle de Uco, Argentina

$9.00

Wine from House

$22.00

4 ESTACIONES ICON WINTER, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Ar.

$25.00

LO SCUDO, Chianti Reserva, Sangiovesse

$32.00

SENSI 1890, Cabernet, Italia

$35.00

SENSI 1890, Chianti, Italia

$35.00

SENSI 1890, Merlot, Italia

$35.00

SENSI 1890, Pinot Noir, Italia

$35.00

4 ESTACIONESICON WINTER, Malbec, Valle de Uco, asrgentina

$25.00

CASAS DEL MAIPO, Merlot, Valle del Maule, Chile

$25.00

LOREN Q, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$32.00

CASA DE LOS ANDES SIGNATURE, Malbec, Mendoza

$30.00

Giesen Marlbourough Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Coastal Vines

$8.00

COLLI DI BACCO, Chianti, It.

$32.00

CIAO BELLA, Pinot Grigio, It

$19.00

KAUZO TERROIR ALTAMIRA, Chardonnay, Mendoza, Ar.

$28.00

SANGRIA

BERNIGER, Zifandel, CALIFORNIA

$9.00

SENSI 1890, Pinot Grigio, Italia

$12.00

SENSI 1890, Chardonay, Italia

$12.00

1913, Sparkling Moscato, Brazil

$9.00

CASAS DEL MAIPO, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

CHATEAU CHAUBINET, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

4 ESTACIONES, Malbec

$10.00

White Zinfandel BERINGER

$26.00

MOSCATO WHITE 1913, Brazik

$25.00

SENSI 1890, Pinot Grigio, Italia

$35.00

SENSI 1890, Chardonay, Italia

$35.00

SENSI 18K, Prosecco Brut, Italia

$38.00

SENSI 18K, Pinot Noir Rose, Italia

$38.00

4 ESTACIONES, Malbec Rose

$26.00

CASAS DEL MAIPO, Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

CHATEAU CHAUBINET, Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Sangria RED Glass

$9.00

Sangria RED Bottle

$25.00

Sangria WHITE Glass

$9.00

Sangria WHITE Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco Brut Maschio

$9.00

MOSCATO WHITE, Esapumante

$22.00

Beer

Draft Lagunitas

$5.00

Draft Blue Moon

$5.50

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

Bottle ANGELO PORETTI Premium

$5.50

Bottle ANGELO PORETTI Bock Rosso

$5.50

TRULAY

$3.80

Bottle Guinnes

$6.50

Draft FUNKY BUDDA

$5.50

Pizza

Personal (12")

$10.00

Medium (14")

$14.00

Large 18"

$18.00

Famous (24")

$24.00

2 slices and a Fountain Drink

$7.95

ESPECIAL 29

12'' PIZZA

$10.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted bread with a mix of diced tomatoes, basil and garlic topped with a balsamic glaze

Shrimp with Garlic and Oil

$14.00

Mussels Marinara

$14.00

Sauteed mussels in a garlic, white wine and marinara sauce

Calamari Rings

$16.00

Burrata Cheese

$14.00

Served with toasted bread, fresh slices of tomato, topped with olive oil, salt and pepper

Antipasto Amici

$16.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoe, basil with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Portobellos Tower

$14.00

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli (V) Cup

$5.00

Pasta, white beans, carrots, celery, onions

Pasta E Fagioli (V) Bowl

$8.00

Soup of Day Cup

$5.00

Soup of Day Bowl

$8.00

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Cucumber, red onion and tomato lightly tossed in our house italian dressing

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomatoe, basil with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Greek Salad

$10.00

Mixed lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperonicini, kalamata olives, cucumber with feta cheese on top

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Mixed lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, olives, cucumber, pepperoni, ham, provolone and salami

Tuna salad (Amici salad with tuna salad on top )

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Amici's side salad

$4.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$60.00

Garden Salad

$60.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$95.00

Antipasto Salad

$95.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$85.00

Appetizer

Meatballs

$55.00

Sausage

$55.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$75.00

Bruschettas

$80.00

Pasta

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$130.00

Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers

$135.00

Pasta Bolognese (Meatsauce)

$135.00

Alfredo Pasta

$135.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$170.00

Pasta with Pink Sauce

$135.00

Chicken Pasta with Pink Sauce

$170.00

Pasta with Marinara

$100.00

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$135.00

Baked Ziti

$110.00

Baked Spaghetti

$105.00

Amici's Ziti

$150.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$135.00

Manicotti

$110.00

Ravioli

$125.00

Tortellini alla Panna

$125.00

Meat Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$140.00

Chicken Marsala

$150.00

Chicken Francese

$150.00

Veal Parmigiana

$160.00

Veal Marsala

$170.00

Veal Francese

$170.00

Seafood Entree

Linguine alla Vongole

$140.00

Linguine with Mussels

$140.00

Frutti di Mare

$225.00

Shrimp Scampi

$185.00

Lobster Ravioli

$160.00

Pizza

24" Cheese

$22.00

Min of 5

24" Specialty

$35.00

Min of 5

Side of sauces

Side Marinera

$2.00

Side blue cheese

$1.00

Side ranch

$1.00

Side of alfredo

$3.00

Side of meat sauce

$3.00

Side of pink sauce

$3.00

MARINARA 22 OZ

$10.00

Amici s Side Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Rolls (6)

$6.00

Garlic Rolls (12)

$10.00

Side Plain Pasta (Butter)

$7.00

Side Pasta With Marinara

$7.00

Packets

Extra parmesan cheese

$1.00

Extra red peppers

$1.00

Extra garlic sauce

$1.00

Side oregano

$1.00

Side of pepper

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markToilets
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Cuisine and Fantastic New York style Pizza

Location

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL 33025

Directions

