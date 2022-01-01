A map showing the location of AmiciView gallery

Amici

5 Albany Road

West Stockbridge, MA 01266

Sandwiches

Amici Burger

$14.00

Burrito

$13.00

Caprese

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

BLT

$13.00

Plates

Eggplant Parm Platter

$14.00

Chicken Parm Platter

$14.00

Soups

Ribolitta

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Side

Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Mix Greens

$5.00

Antipasta

Canotto

$11.00

Olives

$10.00

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

Polpette

$13.00

Calamari alla Romana (GF)

$15.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$16.00

Bresaola Carpaccio

$16.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Zuchinni Nest

$15.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Salads

Cesare

$13.00

Faraona

$13.00

Harvest

$15.00

Soups

Ribollita

$12.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$13.00

Pumpkin Bisque

$13.00

Entrees

Lasagna Di Carne

$20.00

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$14.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$20.00

Spaghetti Butter

$12.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$19.00

Fettuccine Al Pesto

$19.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine Alla Boscaiola

$24.00

Chicken Dijon

$20.00

Ossobuco

$33.00

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Salmone

$29.00

Amici Burger

$14.00

Ravioli

Pizza

Pizza

Sides

Side Parmeggiano

$1.00

Focaccina

$8.00

Sauteed Veggies

$9.00

Balsamic Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Polenta

$9.00

Side Mixed Greens

$7.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Side Focaccia Bread

$4.00

Dessert

Nutella Canotto

$10.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Gelato Tartufo

$10.00

Pistacchio Tartufo

$10.00

The Vesuvius

$15.00

Ice Cream Bar

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Dessert Drinks

Grappa Euganea

$9.00

E Dolce Espresso Liqueur

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur

$9.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Amaro Lucanc

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

TO GO !!!

Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange

$6.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Espresso & Tea

Drip Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Capuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.00

Smoothies

Tropical

$10.00

Green

$10.00

Berry

$10.00

Water

San Benedetto Still Small

$4.00

San Benedetto Sparking Small

$4.00

San Benedetto Spakling Large

$6.50

Italian Soda

Blood Orange Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemon Italian Soda

$4.00

Clementine Italian Soda

$4.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Red Wines

Glass

Bottle

White Wines

Glass

Bottle

Rose Wines

Le Pussin

$10.00

Canevel, Rose Prosecco

$10.00

Le Pussin Bottle

$38.00

Canevel Rose Bottle

$37.00

Draft Beer

Berkshire LAGER

$5.00

Steel Rail PALE ALE

$7.00

Hoosac Tunnel AMBER ALE

$7.00

Dandy Lion IPA

$8.00

Jess IPA

$9.00

Drayman's PORTER

$8.00

Coffee Porter

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Lemoncello Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Gin Gimlet

$14.00

Campari

$10.00

Spin Drift

$8.00

White Russian

$15.00

Grey Goose Gimlet

$16.00

Vodka Gimlet

$14.00

Negroni

Negroni

$14.00

Martini

Martini Aviation Gin

$14.00

Martini Sky Vodka

$14.00

Martini Bombay

$15.00

Martini Grey Goose

$16.00

Titos Martini

$16.00

Espolon Tequila

$14.00

Martini Espolon Tequila

Vespa Martini

$14.00

Martini Grey Lock

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Stoli Martini

$15.00

Berkshire Gin Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Sky Vodka

$14.00

Titos Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$16.00

Manhattan

Manhattan 4 Roses Bourbon

$14.00

Manhattan Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Manhattan Angels Envy

$16.00

Manhattan Berkshire Whiskey

$16.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$15.00

Manhattan Kentucky Tavern

$15.00

Jim Bean Manhattan

$15.00

Piggy Back Manhattan

$16.00

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned 4 Roses

$14.00

Old Fashioned Angels Envy

$16.00

Old Fashion Berkshire

$15.00

Old Fashion Jack Daniels

$15.00

Old Fashion Saz Rye

$14.00

Old Fashion Jim Bean

$15.00

Paper Plane

Paper Plane 4 Roses Bourbon

$14.00

Paper Plane Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Paper Plane Angels Envy

$16.00

Margarita

Margarita

$14.00

Vodka

Sky Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Stoli

$14.00

Gin

Aviation

$12.00

Bombay

$13.00

BMD - Greylock

$14.00

Rum

Ron Medallian

$12.00

Kraken

$13.00

Goslings Rum

$13.00

Lucca Cocktail

$14.00

Rum Cocktail

$14.00

Bacari

$12.00

Tequila

Espolon Tequila

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal Tequila

$14.00

Paquera Mezcal Tequila

$14.00

Whisky

Sazerac

$11.00

Angels Envy Whiskey

$16.00

Scoth Sutton Club

$13.00

Berkshire Burbon

$14.00

Jim Dean Burbon

$13.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$14.00

Dewar's Scotch

$15.00

Jameson Whiskey

$15.00

Whistle Pig - Piggy Back

$15.00

Makers Mark Whiskey

$14.00

Famous Grouse Scotch

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$16.00

Kentucky Tavern Whiskey

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Cafe • Cucina • Lounge

Location

5 Albany Road, West Stockbridge, MA 01266

