Amici's Italian Kitchen 3502 Sixes rd STE:112
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian american food ,fast food casual ,pizza, sandwiches , pasta, salads and some retail product
Location
3502 Sixes rd STE:112, Canton, GA 30114
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs - 2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY
No Reviews
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115
View restaurant
Tequila Mexican Restaurant - 6721 Bells Ferry Road Suite D118
No Reviews
6721 Bells Ferry Road Suite D118 Woodstock, GA 30189
View restaurant