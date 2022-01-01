Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amici's Pizza

273 Reviews

$$

222 N Kirk St

West Lafayette, OH 43845

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Med Cheese Pizza
12" Italian

Medium 12" Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Med Everything Pizza

$14.99

Med Meat Lovers

$16.99

Med The General

$14.99

Med The Gressy

$14.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Med Blt Pizza

$14.99

Med Bbq Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Med chicken alfredo

$14.99

Med Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Med The Stretch

$14.99

Med philly pizza

$14.99

Large 14" Pizza

Lrg Cheese Pizza

$14.49

Lrg Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$14.49

Lrg Bbq Chicken Pizza

$20.24

Lrg The Gressy

$18.24

Lrg The Stretch

$18.24

Lrg The General

$18.24

Lrg Taco Pizza

$18.24

Lrg Blt Pizza

$18.24

Lrg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$20.24

Lrg Everything Pizza

$18.24

Lrg Meat Lovers

$20.24

Lrg Chicken Alfredo

$20.24

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$20.24

Lrg Philly Cheese Steak

$20.24

X-Large 16" Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$16.49

XL Works Pizza

$20.49

XL Bbq Chicken Pizza

$21.99

XL The Gressy

$20.49

XL The Stretch

$20.49

XL The General

$20.49

XL Blt Pizza

$20.49

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

XL Everything Pizza

$20.49

XL Meat Lovers

$21.99

XL Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak

$21.99

XL Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

6" Subs

6" Italian

$7.99

6" Champ

$7.99

6" Ham & Cheese

$7.99

6" Meatball

$7.99

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

6" Pizza Sub

$7.99

6" Steak Hoagie

$8.25

6" Philly Cheese Steak

$8.25

6" BLT Sub

$8.25

6" Touchdown

$8.25

6" Italian Bold

$7.99

6" Pizza-Burger

$8.25

12" Subs

12" Italian

$9.99

12" Champ

$9.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$9.99

12" Meatball

$9.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

12" Pizza Sub

$9.99

12" Steak Hoagie

$10.25

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$10.25

12" BLT Sub

$10.25

12" Touchdown

$10.25

12" Italian Bold

$9.99

12" Pizza-Burger

$10.25

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$6.25

Amici's Supreme Stromboli

$8.99

Munchies

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Wings

$8.50+

Cinna Bread

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Cheesy Bread

Medium Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Large Cheesy Bread

$9.99

XL Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Medium The Jones-ey

$12.99

Large The Jones-ey

$13.99

XL The Jones-ey

$14.99

The Ridgewood Toast

$6.99

Bread Sticks

$5.49

Bosco Sticks (3)

$4.25

Bosco Sticks (5)

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Crispy chicken salad

$9.00

Italian Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Taco Salad

$7.50

Extras

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Red French Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sweet & Sour Dressing

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Chips

$1.49+

Plain Chips

$1.49+

Wavy Chips

$1.49+

Salt and Vinegar

$1.49+

Extra Garlic Dip

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dip

$0.75

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Cheese popcorn

$1.49Out of stock

Tortilla Rounds

$2.49Out of stock

Green Onion Chips

$1.49+

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Drinks (2 Ltr)

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Mountain Dew

$3.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2L Root Beer

$3.00

2L Orange Crush

$3.00

Drinks (20 oz)

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Orange Crush

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$2.00

20 oz Diet Mt Dew

$2.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL

Large Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBusiness Services
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
