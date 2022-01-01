Amici's Pizza
273 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
222 N Kirk St, West Lafayette, OH 43845
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Lee's Family Restaurant - 2000 E Wheeling Ave
No Reviews
2000 E Wheeling Ave Cambridge, OH 43725
View restaurant
More near West Lafayette