Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
1,616 Reviews
$$
3249 Twelve Mile
Berkley, MI 48072
Popular Items
Spartan Bread
Pesto oil (contains walnuts) infused dough topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and a pesto oil drizzle. Served with a side of creamy dill sauce for dipping
12" Vegan The Garden
Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.
Caesar
Romaine tossed with our ceasar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Amici's Food
Starters
Hometown Picnic Wings
A twist on an upstate New York staple. Chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy sauce, topped with chili flakes, and served with a McClure's pickle spear and a wedge of crusty bread.
Baja Shrimp
Blackened shrimp, fresh jalapenos, garlic, cilantro, lime, and crostini.
Buffalo Wings
Plain Wings
Extra Crostini
Burrata with Blistered Peppers
Milky mozzarella cheese topped with pesto oil (contains walnuts) and served over sweet red, Hungarian, and shishito peppers. Served with a side of crostinis.
Carpaccio
Amici's Guac
Smashed avocados, striped with red onions, micro cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, and a blend of diced jalapeños and Fresno chilis. Topped with spiced pepitas and lime wedges. Served with corn chips. Vegan
Chip Refill
Street Corn
Thai Shrimp Cerviche
Lightly poached shrimp, diced cucumber, a blend of diced jalapeños and Fresno chilis, tossed in ginger and lemongrass infused coconut milk. Topped with micro cilantro and served with corn chips.
Breads
Calabrian Bread
Mozzarella, both thin and thick coins of pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, parmesan, and finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Garlic romano on the side
Greek Bread
Fontina, feta, oregano, chopped kalamata olives, fresh julienne basil, and olive oil. Garlic romano on the side.
Spartan Bread
Pesto oil (contains walnuts) infused dough topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and a pesto oil drizzle. Served with a side of creamy dill sauce for dipping
Herb Mushroom Flatbread
Oven roasted button, portobello, & shiitake mushrooms on crispy crust with thinly sliced red onion. Speckled with Gorgonzola and fontina cheeses. Finished with cracked black pepper & balsamic glaze.
Fresh Tomato Flatbread
Sliced ripe Romas on a thin layer of our herb tomato sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Garnished with salt and pepper, julienned basil, and EVOO.
Prosciutto Flatbread
Asparagus, creamy goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and thinly sliced prosciutto baked on a thin crust. Topped with micro arugula and truffle oil.
Salads
The Amici
Romaine, thinly sliced red onion, sliced green olives, gorgonazola cheese, crispy pepperoni, tossed in herb vinaigrette.
Caesar
Romaine tossed with our ceasar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
Caprese Salad
Sliced ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with EVOO, balsamic glaze, kosher salt, black pepper, and julienne basil. Served with a side of mixed greens tossed with Herb Vinaigrette
Antipasto
Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, hard salami, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, parmesan and fresh herb vinaigrette on the side.
Spinach
Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, bacon and parmesan, served with our garlic romano dressing on the side.
Garden
Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, green pepper and croutons served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Mediterranean
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Sandwiches
Amici's Italian Sandwich
Fresh-sliced ham, pepperoni, and hard salami. Topped with sliced onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella. Dressed with herb vinaigrette.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken, thinly sliced red onion, fresh sliced tomatoes, and jack cheese. Drizzled with spicy ranch.
12" Tim's Favorite Pies
12" Campania
Pesto cream sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, finished with olive oil and crushed red pepper flakes.
12" Pep in Your Step
Herb tomato sauce, thinly sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, topped with thick pepperoni coins and more banana peppers. Finished with ground parmesan cheese.
12" Shrooms and Grass
Roasted garlic spread, tender asparagus, a blend of oven-roasted herbed mushrooms, and fontina cheese. Finished with parmesan, truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.
12" Barbecued Shrimp
BBQ Sauce, spicy shrimp, bacon, pineapple, thinly-sliced red onion, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and jack cheese.
12" The Emilia
Arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese and herb tomato sauce. Topped with walnuts, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and a lightly dressed salad of arugula, prosciutto, and goat cheese.
12" Three Pigs
Spicy tomato sauce, ham, fried pork belly, bacon, onion, and provolone.
12" The Arvant
12" Mike's Stir Fry Pie
Asian style sauce, spicy chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, pineapple & carrots. Finished with micro cilantro.
14" Tim's Favorite Pies
14" Campania
Pesto cream sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, finished with olive oil and crushed red pepper flakes.
14" Pep in Your Step
Herb tomato sauce, thinly sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, topped with thick pepperoni coins and more banana peppers. Finished with ground parmesan cheese.
14" Shrooms and Grass
Roasted garlic spread, tender asparagus, a blend of oven-roasted herbed mushrooms, and fontina cheese. Finished with parmesan, truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.
14" Barbecued Shrimp
BBQ Sauce, spicy shrimp, bacon, pineapple, thinly-sliced red onion, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and jack cheese.
14" The Emilia
Arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese and herb tomato sauce. Topped with walnuts, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and a lightly dressed salad of arugula, prosciutto, and goat cheese.
14" Three Pigs
Spicy tomato sauce, ham, fried pork belly, bacon, onion, and provolone.
14" The Arvant
14" Mike's Stir Fry Pie
Asian style sauce, spicy chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, pineapple & carrots. Finished with micro cilantro.
12" Signature Pies
12" Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken, scallions, monterey jack cheese and our own fresh herb tomato sauce.
12" Artichoke
Mixture of artichokes, fresh spinach, and ricotta with plum tomatoes, walnuts, and fontina cheese.
12" Portabella Mushroom
Fresh sliced portabella mushrooms, roasted garlic, crispy bacon and fontina cheese on our house made garlic spread.
12" Fresh Spinach
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.
12" Southwest
Herb tomato sauce topped with a mixture of black beans, smoked corn and scallions, jack cheese and house-brined jalapenos. Finished with a drizzle of crema and fresh cilantro.
12" Roasted Eggplant
Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, our own herb tomato sauce, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese topped with extra virgin olive oil and chili flakes.
12" Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Jerk chicken, peanut-ginger sauce, pineapples and mozzarella cheese.
12" Roasted Red Pepper
Roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, herb tomato cream sauce with feta and mozzarella cheeses.
12" Margherita
Herb tomato sauce, fresh sliced roma tomatoes, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Finished with olive oil, basil, and salt & pepper.
12" Pesto
Broccoli, homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
12" Eastern Market
Herb tomato sauce, kalamata olives, whole roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with a drizzle of housemade chili oil.
12" Stellar Blue
Our sweet heat sauce, thinly sliced chicken, red onions, jack cheese, and a copious amount of gorgonzola.
12" Arugula
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.
14" Signature Pies
14" Blackened Chicken
Blackened chicken, scallions, monterey jack cheese and our own fresh herb tomato sauce.
14" Artichoke
Mixture of artichokes, fresh spinach, and ricotta with plum tomatoes, walnuts, and fontina cheese.
14" Portabella Mushroom
Fresh sliced portabella mushrooms, roasted garlic, crispy bacon and fontina cheese on our house made garlic spread.
14" Fresh Spinach
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.
14" Southwest
Herb tomato sauce topped with a mixture of black beans, smoked corn and scallions, jack cheese and house-brined jalapenos. Finished with a drizzle of crema and fresh cilantro.
14" Roasted Eggplant
Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, our own herb tomato sauce, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese topped with extra virgin olive oil and chili flakes.
14" Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Jerk chicken, peanut-ginger sauce, pineapples and mozzarella cheese.
14" Roasted Red Pepper
Roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, herb tomato cream sauce with feta and mozzarella cheeses.
14" Margherita
Herb tomato sauce, fresh sliced roma tomatoes, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Finished with olive oil, basil, and salt & pepper.
14" Pesto
Broccoli, homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.
14" Eastern Market
Herb tomato sauce, kalamata olives, whole roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with a drizzle of housemade chili oil.
14" Stellar Blue
Our sweet heat sauce, thinly sliced chicken, red onions, jack cheese, and a copious amount of gorgonzola.
14" Arugula
Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.
12" Vegan Pies
12" Vegan Artichoke
Artichokes, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh spinach, walnuts, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.
12" Vegan Black Bean
Black beans, smoked corn, plum tomatoes, house brined jalapenos, cilantro, fresh spinach, scallions, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.
12" Vegan Pesto
Pesto, fresh broccoli, fresh plum tomatoes and roasted garlic, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.
12" Vegan The Garden
Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.
14" Vegan Pies
14" Vegan Artichoke
Artichokes, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh spinach, walnuts, topped with herb tomato sauce.
14" Vegan Black Bean
Black beans, smoked corn, plum tomatoes, house brined jalapenos, cilantro, fresh spinach, scallions, topped with herb tomato sauce.
14" Vegan Pesto
Pesto, fresh broccoli, fresh plum tomatoes and roasted garlic, topped with herb tomato sauce.
14" Vegan The Garden
Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
12" Build Your Own Pie
14" Build Your Own Pie
Sides of Sauce
Amici's Drinks
N/A Beverages
Wine
BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio
BTL Haymaker Sauv Blanc
BTL Guenoc Chardonnay
BTL Joliesse Chardonnay
BTL Foncalieu Rose
BTL Cousino Macul Cab
BTL J. Lohr Cab
BTL Querceto Chianti
BTL Ruta 22 Malbec
BTL Piccini Memoro Rossa
BTL Mezzacorona Dinotte
BTL Righetti Campolieti Valpolicella
BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir
N/A Cocktails
Amici's To Go Booze
To Go Signature Cocktails
To Go Martinis
Amici's Pepino
ID required
Blueberry Lemonade
ID required
Chocolate
ID required
Classic
ID required
El Presidente
ID required
Elderflower
ID required
Espresso
ID required
French
ID required
French 75
ID required
Paloma
ID required
Pomegranate
ID required
Princess Peach
ID required
Rosemary Gin Gimlet
ID required
Salted Carmel Pretzel
ID required
Tito's Temptation
ID required
32-49 Cosmo
ID required
To Go Bottles of Wine
BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir
ID required
BTL Cousino Macul Cab
ID required
BTL J. Lohr Cab
ID required
BTL Querceto Chianti
ID required
BTL Ruta 22 Malbec
ID required
BTL Messacorona Dinotte
BTL Luigi Righetti Valpolicella Ripasso
BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio
ID required
BTL Haymaker Sauv Blanc
ID required
BTL Guenoc Chardonnay
ID required
BTL Joliesse Chardonnay
BTL Foncalieu Rose
BTL Veuve De Vernay Bubbles
To Go Sangria
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley, MI 48072