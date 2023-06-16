Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

1,616 Reviews

$$

3249 Twelve Mile

Berkley, MI 48072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Spartan Bread

Spartan Bread

$13.00

Pesto oil (contains walnuts) infused dough topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and a pesto oil drizzle. Served with a side of creamy dill sauce for dipping

12" Vegan The Garden

12" Vegan The Garden

$18.00

Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine tossed with our ceasar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Amici's Food

Starters

Hometown Picnic Wings

$13.00

A twist on an upstate New York staple. Chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy sauce, topped with chili flakes, and served with a McClure's pickle spear and a wedge of crusty bread.

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh jalapenos, garlic, cilantro, lime, and crostini.

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Plain Wings

$13.00

Extra Crostini

Burrata with Blistered Peppers

$13.00

Milky mozzarella cheese topped with pesto oil (contains walnuts) and served over sweet red, Hungarian, and shishito peppers. Served with a side of crostinis.

Carpaccio

$15.00

Amici's Guac

$13.00

Smashed avocados, striped with red onions, micro cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, and a blend of diced jalapeños and Fresno chilis. Topped with spiced pepitas and lime wedges. Served with corn chips. Vegan

Chip Refill

Street Corn

$8.00

Thai Shrimp Cerviche

$15.00

Lightly poached shrimp, diced cucumber, a blend of diced jalapeños and Fresno chilis, tossed in ginger and lemongrass infused coconut milk. Topped with micro cilantro and served with corn chips.

Breads

Calabrian Bread

Calabrian Bread

$17.00

Mozzarella, both thin and thick coins of pepperoni, Calabrian chilis, parmesan, and finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Garlic romano on the side

Greek Bread

Greek Bread

$15.00

Fontina, feta, oregano, chopped kalamata olives, fresh julienne basil, and olive oil. Garlic romano on the side.

Spartan Bread

Spartan Bread

$13.00

Pesto oil (contains walnuts) infused dough topped with mozzarella, parmesan, and a pesto oil drizzle. Served with a side of creamy dill sauce for dipping

Herb Mushroom Flatbread

$18.00

Oven roasted button, portobello, & shiitake mushrooms on crispy crust with thinly sliced red onion. Speckled with Gorgonzola and fontina cheeses. Finished with cracked black pepper & balsamic glaze.

Fresh Tomato Flatbread

$17.00

Sliced ripe Romas on a thin layer of our herb tomato sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and dollops of ricotta. Garnished with salt and pepper, julienned basil, and EVOO.

Prosciutto Flatbread

$19.00

Asparagus, creamy goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and thinly sliced prosciutto baked on a thin crust. Topped with micro arugula and truffle oil.

Salads

The Amici

The Amici

$13.00

Romaine, thinly sliced red onion, sliced green olives, gorgonazola cheese, crispy pepperoni, tossed in herb vinaigrette.

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine tossed with our ceasar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Sliced ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with EVOO, balsamic glaze, kosher salt, black pepper, and julienne basil. Served with a side of mixed greens tossed with Herb Vinaigrette

Antipasto

$14.00

Mixed greens, ham, pepperoni, hard salami, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, parmesan and fresh herb vinaigrette on the side.

Spinach

Spinach

$12.00

Baby spinach, grape tomatoes, bacon and parmesan, served with our garlic romano dressing on the side.

Garden

Garden

$12.00

Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, green pepper and croutons served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served on a grilled baguette, accompanied with field greens tossed in our herb vinaigrette.

Amici's Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh-sliced ham, pepperoni, and hard salami. Topped with sliced onions, banana peppers, and mozzarella. Dressed with herb vinaigrette.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken, thinly sliced red onion, fresh sliced tomatoes, and jack cheese. Drizzled with spicy ranch.

12" Tim's Favorite Pies

12" Campania

12" Campania

$18.00

Pesto cream sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, finished with olive oil and crushed red pepper flakes.

12" Pep in Your Step

12" Pep in Your Step

$20.00

Herb tomato sauce, thinly sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, topped with thick pepperoni coins and more banana peppers. Finished with ground parmesan cheese.

12" Shrooms and Grass

12" Shrooms and Grass

$19.00

Roasted garlic spread, tender asparagus, a blend of oven-roasted herbed mushrooms, and fontina cheese. Finished with parmesan, truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.

12" Barbecued Shrimp

$20.00

BBQ Sauce, spicy shrimp, bacon, pineapple, thinly-sliced red onion, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and jack cheese.

12" The Emilia

12" The Emilia

$19.00

Arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese and herb tomato sauce. Topped with walnuts, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and a lightly dressed salad of arugula, prosciutto, and goat cheese.

12" Three Pigs

12" Three Pigs

$19.00

Spicy tomato sauce, ham, fried pork belly, bacon, onion, and provolone.

12" The Arvant

$19.00

12" Mike's Stir Fry Pie

$19.00

Asian style sauce, spicy chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, pineapple & carrots. Finished with micro cilantro.

14" Tim's Favorite Pies

14" Campania

14" Campania

$24.00

Pesto cream sauce, Italian sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, finished with olive oil and crushed red pepper flakes.

14" Pep in Your Step

$26.00

Herb tomato sauce, thinly sliced pepperoni, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, topped with thick pepperoni coins and more banana peppers. Finished with ground parmesan cheese.

14" Shrooms and Grass

14" Shrooms and Grass

$25.00

Roasted garlic spread, tender asparagus, a blend of oven-roasted herbed mushrooms, and fontina cheese. Finished with parmesan, truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and fresh thyme.

14" Barbecued Shrimp

$26.00

BBQ Sauce, spicy shrimp, bacon, pineapple, thinly-sliced red onion, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and jack cheese.

14" The Emilia

14" The Emilia

$25.00

Arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto, shredded mozzarella, goat cheese and herb tomato sauce. Topped with walnuts, a drizzle of balsamic glaze, and a lightly dressed salad of arugula, prosciutto, and goat cheese.

14" Three Pigs

14" Three Pigs

$25.00

Spicy tomato sauce, ham, fried pork belly, bacon, onion, and provolone.

14" The Arvant

$25.00

14" Mike's Stir Fry Pie

$25.00

Asian style sauce, spicy chicken, broccoli, roasted red pepper, pineapple & carrots. Finished with micro cilantro.

12" Signature Pies

12" Blackened Chicken

12" Blackened Chicken

$18.00

Blackened chicken, scallions, monterey jack cheese and our own fresh herb tomato sauce.

12" Artichoke

12" Artichoke

$18.00

Mixture of artichokes, fresh spinach, and ricotta with plum tomatoes, walnuts, and fontina cheese.

12" Portabella Mushroom

12" Portabella Mushroom

$18.00

Fresh sliced portabella mushrooms, roasted garlic, crispy bacon and fontina cheese on our house made garlic spread.

12" Fresh Spinach

$17.00

Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.

12" Southwest

12" Southwest

$18.00

Herb tomato sauce topped with a mixture of black beans, smoked corn and scallions, jack cheese and house-brined jalapenos. Finished with a drizzle of crema and fresh cilantro.

12" Roasted Eggplant

$17.00

Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, our own herb tomato sauce, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese topped with extra virgin olive oil and chili flakes.

12" Caribbean Jerk Chicken

12" Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Jerk chicken, peanut-ginger sauce, pineapples and mozzarella cheese.

12" Roasted Red Pepper

12" Roasted Red Pepper

$17.00

Roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, herb tomato cream sauce with feta and mozzarella cheeses.

12" Margherita

$18.00

Herb tomato sauce, fresh sliced roma tomatoes, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Finished with olive oil, basil, and salt & pepper.

12" Pesto

$18.00

Broccoli, homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

12" Eastern Market

12" Eastern Market

$18.00

Herb tomato sauce, kalamata olives, whole roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with a drizzle of housemade chili oil.

12" Stellar Blue

$18.00

Our sweet heat sauce, thinly sliced chicken, red onions, jack cheese, and a copious amount of gorgonzola.

12" Arugula

$17.00

Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.

14" Signature Pies

14" Blackened Chicken

$24.00

Blackened chicken, scallions, monterey jack cheese and our own fresh herb tomato sauce.

14" Artichoke

$24.00

Mixture of artichokes, fresh spinach, and ricotta with plum tomatoes, walnuts, and fontina cheese.

14" Portabella Mushroom

$24.00

Fresh sliced portabella mushrooms, roasted garlic, crispy bacon and fontina cheese on our house made garlic spread.

14" Fresh Spinach

$23.00

Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.

14" Southwest

14" Southwest

$24.00

Herb tomato sauce topped with a mixture of black beans, smoked corn and scallions, jack cheese and house-brined jalapenos. Finished with a drizzle of crema and fresh cilantro.

14" Roasted Eggplant

$23.00

Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, our own herb tomato sauce, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese topped with extra virgin olive oil and chili flakes.

14" Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$24.00

Jerk chicken, peanut-ginger sauce, pineapples and mozzarella cheese.

14" Roasted Red Pepper

$23.00

Roasted red peppers, sliced mushrooms, herb tomato cream sauce with feta and mozzarella cheeses.

14" Margherita

14" Margherita

$24.00

Herb tomato sauce, fresh sliced roma tomatoes, shredded and fresh mozzarella. Finished with olive oil, basil, and salt & pepper.

14" Pesto

$24.00

Broccoli, homemade pesto, fresh tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses.

14" Eastern Market

14" Eastern Market

$24.00

Herb tomato sauce, kalamata olives, whole roasted garlic, shredded mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Topped with a drizzle of housemade chili oil.

14" Stellar Blue

$24.00

Our sweet heat sauce, thinly sliced chicken, red onions, jack cheese, and a copious amount of gorgonzola.

14" Arugula

$23.00

Fresh spinach, fresh garlic, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheese topped with lightly dressed spinach and gorgonzola.

12" Vegan Pies

Served with no cheese on our wheat crust. Vegan cheese available for an upcharge.

12" Vegan Artichoke

$18.00

Artichokes, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh spinach, walnuts, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.

12" Vegan Black Bean

$17.00

Black beans, smoked corn, plum tomatoes, house brined jalapenos, cilantro, fresh spinach, scallions, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.

12" Vegan Pesto

$17.00

Pesto, fresh broccoli, fresh plum tomatoes and roasted garlic, topped with herb tomato sauce. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.

12" Vegan The Garden

12" Vegan The Garden

$18.00

Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil. *Gluten free crust is not vegan.

14" Vegan Pies

Served with no cheese on our wheat crust. Vegan cheese available for an upcharge.

14" Vegan Artichoke

$24.00

Artichokes, fresh plum tomatoes, fresh spinach, walnuts, topped with herb tomato sauce.

14" Vegan Black Bean

$23.00

Black beans, smoked corn, plum tomatoes, house brined jalapenos, cilantro, fresh spinach, scallions, topped with herb tomato sauce.

14" Vegan Pesto

$23.00

Pesto, fresh broccoli, fresh plum tomatoes and roasted garlic, topped with herb tomato sauce.

14" Vegan The Garden

$24.00

Herb tomato sauce, roasted eggplant, broccoli, white onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, topped with extra virgin olive oil.

12" Build Your Own Pie

12" Build Your Own

$14.00

All BYOs come with Mozzarella and Herb Tomato Sauce

14" Build Your Own Pie

All BYO's come with Mozzarella and Herb Tomato Sauce

14" Build Your Own

$19.00

All BYOs come with Mozzarella and Herb Tomato Sauce

Sides of Sauce

Herb Vinaigrette

$1.50

Garlic Romano Dressing

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Pizza Sauce

$1.50

Pesto Sauce

$1.50

Hot Honey

$1.50

Sweet Heat Sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Habanero Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

BBQ

$1.50

Jar of Dressing

$8.00

Dill Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$7.00

The Sweet Mess

$13.00Out of stock

Amici's Drinks

N/A Beverages

Detroit City Cola

$3.00

DC Diet

$3.00

DC Lemon Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Rock and Rye

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk/Choc Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappucinno

$4.00

Wine

BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Haymaker Sauv Blanc

$37.00

BTL Guenoc Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Joliesse Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Foncalieu Rose

$41.00Out of stock

BTL Cousino Macul Cab

$33.00

BTL J. Lohr Cab

$41.00

BTL Querceto Chianti

$33.00

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec

$41.00

BTL Piccini Memoro Rossa

$41.00

BTL Mezzacorona Dinotte

$29.00

BTL Righetti Campolieti Valpolicella

$53.00

BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir

$29.00

N/A Cocktails

Virgin G&T

$8.00

N/A No-groni

$12.00

N/A Manhatt-off

$12.00

N/A G-Free & T

$8.00

Aqua Fresca

$6.00

N\A Thirsty Thursday

$8.00

N/ A Cilantro Lime Marg

$12.00

N/A Paloma

$12.00

Amici's To Go Booze

Togo Draft Beer

64oz Glass GWL

$35.00

Refill Glass GWL

$28.00

Double Fun Beer

$16.00

To Go Signature Cocktails

Mark's Classic Manhattan

ID required

Dr. Hood's Favorite Negroni

ID required

Humberto's Golden Margarita

$5.00

ID required

Whistle Pig Rye Old Fashioned

$5.00

Brown Sugar Cinn

Amici's G&T

To Go Martinis

Amici's Pepino

ID required

Blueberry Lemonade

ID required

Chocolate

ID required

Classic

ID required

El Presidente

ID required

Elderflower

ID required

Espresso

ID required

French

ID required

French 75

ID required

Paloma

ID required

Pomegranate

ID required

Princess Peach

ID required

Rosemary Gin Gimlet

ID required

Salted Carmel Pretzel

ID required

Tito's Temptation

ID required

32-49 Cosmo

ID required

To Go Bottles of Wine

BTL Stemmari Pinot Noir

$29.00

ID required

BTL Cousino Macul Cab

$33.00

ID required

BTL J. Lohr Cab

$41.00

ID required

BTL Querceto Chianti

$33.00

ID required

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec

$41.00

ID required

BTL Messacorona Dinotte

$29.00

BTL Luigi Righetti Valpolicella Ripasso

$53.00

BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$29.00

ID required

BTL Haymaker Sauv Blanc

$37.00

ID required

BTL Guenoc Chardonnay

$29.00

ID required

BTL Joliesse Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Foncalieu Rose

$41.00

BTL Veuve De Vernay Bubbles

$33.00

To Go Sangria

Double Fun Size Sangria

$30.00

Fun Size Sangria

$16.00

To Go Summer Cocktails

Fun Size Marg

$18.00

Fun Sized Mojito

$18.00

Double Fun Marg

$36.00

Double Fun Mojito

$36.00

Fun Sized Pina Cooler

$26.00

Double Fun Size Pina Cooler

$51.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley, MI 48072

Directions

Gallery
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Berkley Common - 3087 12 Mile
orange starNo Reviews
3087 12 Mile Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
The Original Mr.Kabob Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
3372 Coolidge Hwy Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
2972 Coolidge Highway Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Casa Amado
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Coolidge Hwy Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Berkley
orange starNo Reviews
2485 Coolidge Highway Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkley

Crispelli's - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Berkley
orange star4.7 • 7,896
28939 Woodward Ave Berkley, MI 48072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkley
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston