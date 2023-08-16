Popular Items

Wings

$8.50+

Cinna Bread

$9.99

XL Cheese Pizza

$16.49

FOOD

Medium 12" Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Med Everything Pizza

$15.99

Med Meat Lovers

$17.99

Med The General

$15.99

Med The Gressy

$15.99

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.99

Med Blt Pizza

$15.99

Med Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Med chicken alfredo

$15.99

Med Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Med The Stretch

$15.99

Med philly pizza

$15.99

Mac&Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Large 14" Pizza

Lrg Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Lrg Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Lrg Bbq Chicken Pizza

$21.24

Lrg The Gressy

$19.24

Lrg The Stretch

$19.24

Lrg The General

$19.24

Lrg Taco Pizza

$19.24

Lrg Blt Pizza

$19.24

Lrg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.24

Lrg Everything Pizza

$19.24

Lrg Meat Lovers

$20.24

Lrg Chicken Alfredo

$21.24

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$21.24

Lrg Philly Cheese Steak

$21.24

X-Large 16" Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$16.49

XL Works Pizza

$20.49

XL Bbq Chicken Pizza

$21.99

XL The Gressy

$20.49

XL The Stretch

$20.49

XL The General

$20.49

XL Blt Pizza

$20.49

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

XL Everything Pizza

$20.49

XL Meat Lovers

$21.99

XL Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

XL Philly Cheese Steak

$21.99

XL Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

6" Subs

6" Italian

$7.99

6" Champ

$7.99

6" Ham & Cheese

$7.99

6" Meatball

$7.99

6" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

6" Pizza Sub

$7.99

6" Steak Hoagie

$8.25

6" Philly Cheese Steak

$8.25

6" BLT Sub

$8.25

6" Touchdown

$8.25

6" Italian Bold

$7.99

6" Pizza-Burger

$8.25

12" Subs

12" Italian

$10.99

12" Champ

$10.99

12" Ham & Cheese

$10.99

12" Meatball

$10.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

12" Pizza Sub

$10.99

12" Steak Hoagie

$11.25

12" Philly Cheese Steak

$11.25

12" BLT Sub

$11.25

12" Touchdown

$11.25

12" Italian Bold

$10.99

12" Pizza-Burger

$11.25

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$7.25

Amici's Supreme Stromboli

$9.99

Munchies

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Wings

$8.50+

Cinna Bread

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$10.50

Mac&Cheese Bowl

$7.99

Cheesy Bread

Medium Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Large Cheesy Bread

$9.99

XL Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Medium The Jones-ey

$12.99

Large The Jones-ey

$13.99

XL The Jones-ey

$14.99

The Ridgewood Toast

$6.99

Bread Sticks

$5.49

Bosco Sticks (3)

$4.25

Bosco Sticks (5)

$6.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Italian Salad

$6.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Taco Salad

$7.50

Crispy chicken salad

$10.00

Extras

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.75

Extra Red French Dressing

$0.75

Extra Sweet & Sour Dressing

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Extra Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Chips

$1.49+

Plain Chips

$1.49+

Wavy Chips

$1.49+

Salt and Vinegar

$1.49+

Extra Garlic Dip

$0.75

Extra Ranch Dip

$0.75

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Cheese popcorn

$1.49

Mike's Honey Hot

$3.00Out of stock

Green Onion Chips

$1.49+

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.75

DRINKS

Drinks (2 Ltr)

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Mountain Dew

$3.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2L Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

2L Orange Crush

$3.00

2L Starry

$3.00

Drinks (20 oz)

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Orange Crush

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

Water

$2.00

20 oz Diet Mt Dew

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

20oz Starry

$2.00

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

Two Medium, Two Toppings

Two Medium, Two Toppings

$15.99