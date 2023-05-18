Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amiga Amore 5668 York Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

5668 York Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90042

FOOD

APPETIZER

FISH AGUACHILE

$22.00

ARANCINI

$11.00

CHORIZO Y CLAMS

$23.00Out of stock

FRUTA CARTA SALAD

$15.00

NOPRESE

$17.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO CEVICHE

$13.00

TONNATO TOSTADA

$21.00

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$9.00Out of stock

ZUCCHINI BREAD

PANZEROTTI

$17.00

EXTRA BREAD

$4.00

PASTA

BLACK INK LINGUINI

$32.00

CACIO E PEPE

$25.00Out of stock

CAVATELLI

$29.00

ELOTE

$23.00

MANICOTTI

$25.00Out of stock

MAIN

CHICKEN & MOLE

$31.00

COD

$42.00Out of stock

PORK CHOP

$39.00

SALMON

$35.00

DESSERT

HORCHATA PANNA COTTA

$12.00

SEASONAL PIE

$13.00Out of stock

TIRAMISU

$12.00Out of stock

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

$7.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

JARRITOS SODAS

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$9.00

LOCAL SODAS

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

MOCKTAILS

MICHELADA MIX

$5.00

AGUACHILE

$13.00

HORCHATA

$10.00

I LOVE YUZU

$14.00

ITALIAN SODA

$12.00

COFFEE

CAFE DE OLA

$6.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.50

FEES

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Beer Opening Fee

$3.00

YUMMY SAUCES

TO-GO SAUCES

PINE NUT SALSA MATCHA

$6.50

MOLE BLANCO

$15.00

TAJIN

$5.00

EL CHORRO HOT SAUCE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Seasonal MexItalian cuisine in casual setting

5668 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042

