Amigeaux's 2307 West Jefferson Street

No reviews yet

2307 West Jefferson Street

Joliet, IL 60435

TACOS

1. THE ROADRUNNER

$4.39

Crispy chicken tender, bacon bits, charizo, green chili and chipotle mayo, jack cheese

2. CHICKEN LIL'S BUFFALO NIGHTMARE

$3.49Out of stock

shredded buffalo chicken, blue cheese and avacado creme

3. THE BIG EASY

$3.49

Traditional picadillo, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese

4. ACADIANA

$4.39

jambalaya, andouille sausage, fried pork, green chili sauce, green onions

5. THE AMIGEAUX

$3.49

Braised pork, onions, cilantro

6. THE DUDE

$4.39

Braised beef, onions, cilantro

7. HOGZILLA

$3.99

smoked pulled pork, cracklin, mustard bbq sauce, chipotle slaw, fried jalapeno

8. COCO SHRIMP

$4.49

Crispy coconut shrimp, pineapple salsa, sweet chili sauce

9. CAJUN SHRIMP

$4.49

blackened shrimp, fresh avacado, chipotle slaw, fresh cilantro

10. FISH TACO

$4.49

Blackened mahi, pineaple salsa, quacasalsa

11. SOUTHWEST STEAK TACO

$4.59

cajun boiled shrimp remolaude, fresh avocado, pico

12. PORTABELLA

$4.29Out of stock

Grilled marinated portabella, black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, avacado, cotija cheese

SOUTHWEST STEAK

$4.59Out of stock

Breakfast Taco

$3.49

Eggs, meat, shredded cheese or queso

MEAL DEAL SIDES

$3.50

MEAL DEAL BEVERAGE

SANDWICHES

13. CUBANO

$7.29

Pork carnitas, ham, bananna peppers, dijonaise, mozzarella

14. TIJUANA CHEESESTEAK

$8.28

Barbacoa, grilled onions and peppers, mozzarella, garlic aioli

15. SHRIMP POBOY

$8.59

Fried louisiana gulf shrimp, garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle

16. PATTY WAGON

$7.49Out of stock

Double patty ground beef smash burger with monterey jack and garlic aioli

17. FREDDIE

$8.59

Barbacoa, smoked ham, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

18. SMOKEY PORKER

$7.49

smoked pulled pork, pork cracklin, mustard bbq sauce, chipotle slaw, fried jalapeno

MEAL DEAL SIDES

$3.50

MEAL DEAL BEVERAGE

MINI'S

Pork Mini Q (1ea)

$2.49

carnitas mini quesadilla

Beef Mini Q (1ea)

$2.49

barbacoa mini quesadilla

Cheese Mini Q (1ea)

$1.99

Sides

Jambalaya

$3.79

Traditional New Orleans Jambalaya

Street Corn

$3.79

Roasted corn, garlic aioli, cotija

Cajun Crinkle Fries

$2.79

Cajun Crinkle Fries

Chips and Queso

$3.49

Chips and Queso

Chips and Salsa

$3.29

Chips and Salsa

Cajun Red Beans

$3.79Out of stock

CHIPS AND GUACASALSA

$3.59

CUP GUMBO

$3.79

BOWL GUMBO

$5.99

GALLON GUMBO

$48.99

QUART Of GUMBO

$13.99

1/2 GALLON Gumbo

$24.99

Desserts

Beignets

$3.99Out of stock

Cajun donuts with powdered sugar

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$3.49

Eggs, meat, shredded cheese or queso

Breakfast Bowl

$4.99

egg, meat, seasoned potatoes, shredded cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.99

egg, choice of meat, shredded cheese

BEIGNETS

$3.99Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

$2.19+

Diet Coke

$2.19+

Sprite

$2.19+

Dr Pepper

$2.19+

Coke Zero

$2.19+

Barq's

$2.19+

Red Cream Soda

$2.19+Out of stock

Mellow Yellow

$2.19+

Grape Fanta

$2.19+

Orange Fanta

$2.19+

Pink Lemonade

$2.19+Out of stock

COFFEE

$1.69

Bottle of Water

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$2.19+

UNSWEET TEA

$2.19+

ORANGE JUICE

$1.99

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

MEAL

CHOICE OF SIDE

$3.50

CATERING

2.5 lbs

$32.99

5 lbs

$65.99

10 lbs

$119.99

QUART JAMBALAYA

$13.99

QUART STREET CORN

$13.99

QUART RED BEANS

$13.99

QUART CHIPS AND SALSA

$13.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2307 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60435

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

