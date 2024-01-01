Amigo Sports Bar & Restaurant
No reviews yet
101 W Ave E
Alpine, TX 79830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Appetizers & Snacks
- Basket of Fries$6.00
Crispy, Golden Fries
- Bacon & Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$6.00
3oz portion of grilled brussel sprouts; can remove bacon
- Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
Sourdough pretzel with mustard & queso
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Homemade salsa with tostada chips
- Chips & Queso$5.00
Yummy queso with tostada chips
- Chips & Guacamole$6.00
Freshly made guacamole with tostada Chips
- Three Amigos Dips$12.00
Tostada chips with salsa, queso & guacamole
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Large tortilla, grilled with cheese inside; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
- Cowboy Caviar$6.00
Refreshing bean and corn salsa with tostada chips
- Chicken Wings (6 pieces)$12.00
Oven-roastd & fried, choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce
- Chicken Wings (12 pieces)$20.00
Oven-roastd & fried, choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce
- Fried Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
Battered with spicy cream cheese filling
- Bowl of Jalapeno Bacon Mac N Cheese$8.00
Generous portion of house favorite jalapeno bacon mac n cheese
- Kettle Chips & Hidden Valley Ranch Dip$6.00
Salty snack with hidden valley ranch dip
- Nachos$12.00
Chips, queso, beans, olives, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, jalapenos; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
Spring mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber, croutons, shredded cheddar, choice of ranch or italian dressing; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
- Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine, bell peppers, cucumberr, feta, red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, Greek vinaigrette dressing; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
- Ranch Style Taco Salad$12.00
Romaine, Cowboy Caviar, Shredded Cheddar, Ranch dressing & Tostada Chips; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request
Kids Menu
Entrees
- Classic Amigo Burger$14.00
All beef patty with White American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on sourdough bun; served with pickle spear & french fries
- Green Chili Burger$14.00
All beef patty with White American cheese, seared green hatch chili on sourdough bun; served with french fries
- Heritage Burger$15.00
All beef patty with White American cheese, sauteed mushrooms on sourdough bun; served with french fries
- Veggie Burger$14.00
Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, on sourdough bun; served with french fries
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onion on sourdough bun; choice of regular or spicy buffalo sauce; served with french fries
- Loaded Baked Potato w/ Side House Salad$12.00
Large baked potato with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream; add seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken or shrimp on request; served with side house salad
- Pasta Plate$12.00
Large portion of linguine with choice of alfredo sauce or butter (no sauce); add grilled chicken or shrimp on request
- Crispy Beef Tacos$13.00
3 hard shell tacos with seasons ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico; served with rice and beans
- Fish Tacos$14.00
Breaded & fried cod, lettuce, house made aioli, pico; choice of 3 corn or 2 flour tortillas; served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, house made aioli, pico; choice of 3 corn or 3 flour tortillas; served with rice and beans
- Fajita Plate$16.00
Carne asada, grilled onions, bell peppers, pico and salsa; served with 2 flour tortillas and rice and beans
- Chicken Fried Chicken$18.00
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet covered in white sausage gravy, fingerling potatoes & garlic green beans
- Fish & Chips$22.00
Breaded & fried cod served with french fries and tartar + cocktail sauce
- Steak & Fries$28.00
Seasoned & grilled flat-iron steak with generous portion of french fries
- Loaded Baked Potato (No Side Salad)$10.00
Desserts
- Cup of Ice Cream$3.00
Two scoops - Choice of Chocolate, Vanilla, or Rainbow Sherbet
- Root Beer Float$6.00
Two scoops vanilla bean ice cream with A&W rootbeer pour on top
- Brownie Sundae$8.00
Chocolate fudge brownie, vanilla bean ice cream with whipped cream
- Apple Pie$8.00
Slice of apple pie with whipped cream; a la mode available
- Pecan Pie$8.00
Slice of pecan pie with whipped creram; a la mode available
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
Slice of key lime pie with whipped cream; a la mode available
Sides
- Side of Garlic Green Beans$4.00
Small portion of garlic green beans
- Side of Jalapeno Bacon Mac N Cheese$4.00
Small portion of house favorite jalapeno bacon mac n cheese
- Side of Fingerling Potatos$5.00
Small portion of fingerling potatos
- Side of Rice$3.00
Small portion of housemade spanish rice
- Side of Beans$3.00
Small portion of housemade charro beans
- Side Salsa$2.00
Small portion of housemade salsa
- Side of Queso$3.00
Small portion of housemade queso
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
Small portion of housemade guacamole
- Side of Tostada Chips$3.00
Crunchy and tasty tostada chips
- Three Amigos Chip Refill$1.00
One free chip refill with 3 Amigos
- Side of Ranch Dressing$0.50
Side of housemade ranch dressing
- 2 Flour Tortillas$2.00
Two flour tortillas warmed on flat grill
- 3 Corn Tortillas$2.00
Three corn tortillas
- Side of Alfredo$2.00
Small portion of alfrredo sauce
- Side Salad$5.00
Miscellaneous
Bar Menu
Vodka
- Well Vodka SGL$6.00
- Well Vodka DBL$10.80
- Absolut SGL$8.00
- Absolut DBL$14.40
- Tito's SGL$8.00
- Tito's DBL$14.40
- Grey Goose SGL$9.00
- Grey Goose DBL$16.20
- Deep Eddy Lemon SGL$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon DBL$14.40
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit SGL$8.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit DBL$14.40
- Dripping Springs SGL$8.00
- Dripping Springs DBL$14.40
- Marfa Chihuahuan SGL$8.00
- Marfa Chihuahuan DBL$14.40
- Tanqueray SGL$10.00
- Tanqueray DBL$18.00
- Cucumber Stolli SGL$8.00
- Cucumber Stolli DBL$14.40
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila SGL$6.00
- Well Tequila DBL$10.80
- Clase Azul Reposado SGL$18.00
- Clase Azul Reposado DBL$32.40
- Hornitos Plata SGL$9.00
- Hornitos Plata DBL$16.20
- Hornitos Reposado DBL$16.20
- Hornitos Reposado SGL$9.00
- Hornitos Anejo SGL$9.00
- Hornitos Anejo DBL$16.20
- Don Julio Anejo SGL$10.00
- Don Julio Anejo DBL$18.00
- Patron Silver SGL$10.00
- Patron Silver DBL$18.00
- Don Julio Blanco SGL$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado SGL$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado DBL$18.00
- Casa Migos Silver SGL$18.00
- Casa Migos Silver DBL$32.40
- Casa Migos Reposado SGL$18.00
- Casa Migos Reposado DBL$32.40
- Marfa Chihuahuan Sotol SGL$10.00
- Marfa Chihuahuan Sotol DBL$18.00
- Desert Door Sotol SGL$10.00
- Desert Door Sotol DBL$18.00
- Codigo 1530 Reposado SGL$22.00
- Codigo 1530 Reposado DBL$39.60
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey SGL$7.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$12.60
- Crown Royal SGL$9.00
- Crown Royal DBL$16.20
- Crown Royal Apple SGL$9.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$16.20
- Crown Royal Peach SGL$9.00
- Crown Royal Peach DBL$16.20
- Jameson SGL$8.00
- Jameson DBL$14.40
- Jack Daniels SGL$7.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$12.60
- Tullamore Dew SGL$8.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$14.40
- Knob Creek SGL$12.00
- Knob Creek DBL$21.60
- Bushmills SGL$9.00
- Bushmills DBL$16.20
- Makers Mark SGL$8.00
- Makers Mark DBL$14.40
- Wild Turkey 101 SGL$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101 DBL$14.40
- Woodford Reserve SGL$12.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$21.60
- TX Whiskey SGL$9.00
- TX Whiskey DBL$16.20
- Redneck Rivera SGL$7.00
- Redneck Rivera DBL$12.60
- Southern Comfort SGL$8.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$14.40
- Seagrams 7 SGL$8.00
- Seagrams 7 DBL$14.40
- Rebecca Creek Blended SGL$12.00
- Rebecca Creek Blended DBL$21.60
- Fireball SGL$8.00
- Fireball DBL$14.40
Scotch/Bourbon
- Well Scotch SGL$6.00
- Well Scotch DBL$10.80
- Chivas Regal SGL$8.00
- Chivas Regal DBL$14.40
- Buchanan's SGL$9.00
- Buchanan's DBL$16.20
- Rebecca Creek Bourbon SGL$12.00
- Rebecca Creek Bourbon DBL$21.60
- Ranger Creek SGL$12.00
- Ranger Creek DBL$21.60
- TX Bourbon SGL$9.00
- TX Bourbon DBL$16.20
- Bulliet Bourbon SGL$10.00
- Bulliet Bourbon DBL$18.00
- Weller SGL$11.00
- Weller DBL$19.80
- Blanton's SGL$18.00
- Blanton's DBL$32.40
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno SGL$7.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno DBL$12.60
- Presidente SGL$7.00
- Presidente DBL$12.60
- Licor 43 SGL$7.00
- Licor 43 DBL$12.60
- Melon Liqueur SGL$6.00
- Melon Liqueur DBL$10.80
- Blue Curaco SGL$6.00
- Blue Curaco DBL$10.80
- Buttershots SGL$6.00
- Buttershots DBL$10.80
- Frangelico SGL$8.00
- Frangelico DBL$14.40
- Bailey's Irish Cream SGL$7.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream DBL$12.60
- Grand Marnier SGL$8.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$14.40
- Peach Schnapps SGL$6.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL$10.80
- Jagermeister SGL$8.00
- Jagermeister DBL$14.40
- Kahlua SGL$7.00
- Kahlua DBL$12.60
- Watermelon Pucker SGL$6.00
- Watermelon Pucker DBL$10.80
Cocktails
- Prickly Pear Margarita$12.00
- Ranch Water$9.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cucumber Chilton$12.00
- Chilton$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Paloma$9.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Mexican Martini$12.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- House Margarita$10.00
- Colorado Bulldog$10.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Martini$9.00
- Bay Breeze$9.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Wine by Glass
Wine by Bottle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Family-Friendly Casual Dining Restaurant, Sports Bar with Live Entertainment in downtown Alpine, TX!
101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX 79830