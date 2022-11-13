Don Diablo Tequila Bar & Grill Dadeland

  • Home
7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2570

Kendall, FL 33156

Order Again

ANTOJITOS & BOTANAS

CLASSIC GUAC

$10.95

Cilantro / pico de gallo / toasted pepitas / cotija cheese

CATRINA’S NACHOS

$15.95

Chorizo / melted cheese / green & red peppers / sour cream / guac / pico de gallo / pickled jalapeños

CHIPS & SALSAS

$5.95

Chips / salsa molcajete / salsa verde / salsa morita

STREET CORN

$9.75

Two fire roasted corns / chipotle mayo / cotija cheese / lime / crushed chips / cilantro / Tajín

TAMAL DE LECHON

$12.95

Pulled pork / green tomatillo sauce / queso fresco

STREET TACOS (5 tacos served on corn tortillas)

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.95

Asada meat / potato / chorizo / onion / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.95

Slow-cooked achiote marinated pork / white onion / roasted pineapple / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

$15.50

Pulled pork carnitas / pork rind crumbles / red onion / cilantro / sliced avocado / salsa verde / lime

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

Mexican rice / chipotle shrimp sauce / mushrooms / corn kernels / chihuahua cheese / sliced avocado / cilantro / guajillo sauce / flour tortilla / lime

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$15.95

Braised beef barbacoa / pickled onion / sliced avocado / radish / cilantro / salsa morita / lime

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

$13.95

Mexican rice / pulled chicken pibil stew / pickled onions / cotija cheese / cilantro

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

$13.95

Mexican rice / pollo en mole stew / sweet plantains / sour cream / cotija cheese / cilantro / red onion / mole sauce

FRIJOL CON LECHÓN TACOS

$13.95

Cilantro rice / frijol con lechón stew / cotija cheese / sliced avocado / radish / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

VEGGIE TACOS (5 tacos served on corn tortillas)

GUAJILLO MEATBALLS TACOS

$15.95

Mexican rice / meatless meatballs / beans / corn kernels / red guajillo sauce / cotija cheese / cilantro / lime

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$14.95

Mexican rice / portobello stew / cotija cheese / avocado / cilantro / guajillo sauce / lime

RAJAS POBLANAS

$13.95

Mexican rice / rajas poblanas and corn stew / cotija cheese / guajillo sauce / sour cream

DESSERTS

Flan de la casa

$7.95

Creamy cheese flan / caramel sauce / whipped cream / strawberry

Pastel Tres Leches

$7.95Out of stock

Traditional vanilla cake / milk sauce / merengue

BEVERAGES

AGUA FRESCA - JAMAICA

$3.50

Fresh and sweet beverage flavored with hibiscus.

GUA FRESCA - HORCHATA

$3.50

Fresh and sweet beverage flavored with a delicious horchata mix.

AGUA FRESCA - TAMARINDO

$3.50

Fresh and sweet beverage flavored with tamarind.

BEER

$6.95

Refreshing canned mexican beer.

SALADS & SOUPS

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.95

Tomato-pasilla / tortilla chips / avocado / Cotija cheese / cream /chile pasilla

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / white cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / your choice of: salmon, steak, chicken or shrimps (4 oz).

SALAD BEEF BOWL

$16.95

SALAD SHRIMP BOWL

$16.95

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.95

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.95

ENCHILADAS MOLE NEGRO

$14.95

SIDES

REFRIED BEANS

$3.50

MEXICAN RICE

$3.50

SWEET PLANTAINS

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Get 20% discount on your order with your CANTINA CATRINA'S AMIGO ID. Valid only from Monday through Thursday, 11:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Not an amigo yet? Enroll today here: https://www.cantinacatrina.com/amigoclub

7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2570, Kendall, FL 33156

