  Amigo - Orlando - Get 20% OFF on your order. Enter your Amigo ID in the promo code space
Amigo Orlando - Get 20% OFF on your order. Enter your Amigo ID in the promo code space

No reviews yet

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520

Orlando, FL 32809

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

ANTOJITOS & BOTANAS

CLASSIC GUAC

CLASSIC GUAC

$10.95

Cilantro / pico de gallo / toasted pepitas / cotija cheese

CATRINA'S NACHOS

CATRINA'S NACHOS

$15.95

Chorizo / melted cheese / green & red peppers / sour cream / guac / pico de gallo / pickled jalapeños

CHIPS & SALSAS

CHIPS & SALSAS

$5.95

Chips / salsa molcajete / salsa verde / salsa morita

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$9.75

Two roasted fire corns / chipotle mayo / cotija cheese / lime / crushed chips / cilantro / Tajín chili powder

TAMAL DE LECHON

TAMAL DE LECHON

$12.95

Pulled pork / green tomatillo sauce / queso fresco

SOUPS

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.95

Tomato-guajillo / tortilla chips / avocado / cotija cheese / cream / chile pasilla

BOWLS

Mixed greens / avocado / cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / queso fresco
SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

SALAD CHICKEN BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / white cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / chicken (4 oz)

SALAD SHRIMP BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / queso fresco / shrimp (4 oz)

SALAD BEEF BOWL

$16.95

Mixed greens / avocado / cilantro rice / roasted corn kernels / red onions / bell pepper sauteed mix / black beans / queso fresco / beef (4 oz)

STREET TACOS (5 tacos served on corn tortillas)

(5 tacos served on corn tortillas) Substitute lettuce wrap + $1.50
CARNE ASADA TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACOS

$17.95

Asada meat / potato / chorizo / onion / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

AL PASTOR TACOS

AL PASTOR TACOS

$14.95

Slow-cooked achiote marinated pork / white onion / roasted pineapple / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

LECHON CARNITAS TACOS

$15.50

Pulled pork carnitas / pork rind crumbles / red onion / cilantro / sliced avocado / salsa verde / lime

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

Mexican rice / chipotle shrimp sauce / mushrooms / corn kernels / chihuahua cheese / sliced avocado / cilantro / guajillo sauce / flour tortilla / lime

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

SLOW BRAISED BEEF BARBACOA TACOS

$15.95

Braised beef barbacoa / pickled onion / sliced avocado / radish / cilantro / salsa morita / lime

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

POLLO PIBIL TACOS

$13.95

Mexican rice / pulled chicken pibil stew / pickled onions / cotija cheese / cilantro

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

POLLO EN MOLE TACOS

$13.95

Mexicanrice/polloenmolestew/sweet plantains / sour cream / cotija cheese / cilantro / red onion / mole sauce

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

FRIJOL CON LECHON TACOS

$13.95

Cilantro rice / beans with lechón stew / cotija cheese / sliced avocado / radish / cilantro / salsa verde / lime

VEGGIE TACOS (5 tacos served on corn tortillas)

GUAJILLO MEATBALLS TACOS

GUAJILLO MEATBALLS TACOS

$15.95

Mexican rice / meatless meatballs / beans / corn kernels / red guajillo sauce / cotija cheese / cilantro / lime

PORTOBELLO TACOS

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$14.95

Mexican rice / portobello stew / cotija cheese / avocado / cilantro / guajillo sauce / lime

RAJAS POBLANAS

RAJAS POBLANAS

$13.95

Mexican rice / rajas poblanas and corn stew / cotija cheese / guajillo sauce / sour cream

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.95

Chicken tinga / green tomatillo sauce / queso fresco / sour cream / red onions

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$14.95

Chicken tinga / guajillo sauce / sour cream / queso fresco / red onions

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE NEGRO

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE NEGRO

$14.95

Chicken tinga / oaxaca mole sauce / queso fresco / sour cream

AGUAS FRESCAS

HIBISCUS

HIBISCUS

$3.25
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$3.25
TAMARIND

TAMARIND

$3.25

SIDES

MEXICAN RICE

MEXICAN RICE

$3.50
REFRIED BEANS

REFRIED BEANS

$3.50
SWEET PLANTAINS

SWEET PLANTAINS

$3.50

DESSERTS

FLAN DE LA CASA

FLAN DE LA CASA

$7.95

Creamy cheese flan / caramel sauce / whipped cream / strawberry

PASTEL TRES LECHES

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$7.95

Traditional vanilla cake / milk sauce / meringue

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get 20% discount on your order with your CANTINA CATRINA'S AMIGO ID. Valid only from Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Not an amigo yet? Enroll today here: https://www.cantinacatrina.com/amigoclub

Location

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520, Orlando, FL 32809

Directions

