Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amigo Juan Hope

review star

No reviews yet

1300 N Hervey Street

Hope, AR 71801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito #1

Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

DIet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Strawberry Punch

$2.99

Large Strawberry Punch

$3.45

Kid Drink

$1.95

Ice Tea

$2.65

Water

No Beverage

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Gallon of Tea

$6.95

Gallon of Strawberry Punch

$12.95

Large Drink

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Horchata

$2.99

Large Horchata

$3.45

Appetizers

Queso To-Go

$2.45+

Our famous creamy white or yellow cheese dip

Taquitos

$10.75

EIght small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Flautas

$10.75

Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Botana Platter

$14.45

Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip

Katie's Flaming Queso

$8.25

A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Caliente or BBQ

Guacamole

$1.45+

Salsa

$4.45+

12oz of our homade red salsa

Chips

$2.75+

Family Queso

$15.95

Family Rice

$8.95

32oz of our rice

Family Beans

$8.95

32oz of refried beans

Family Pico De Gallo

$14.25

32oz of Pico De Gallo

Large Rice

$2.75

12oz

Large Beans

$2.75

12oz

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup Combo

$10.25

Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Border Salad

$11.45

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice

Amigo Crispy Salad

$10.25

Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese

Taco Salad

$9.25

Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream

Fajita Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream

Beef & Shrimp Salad

$10.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$10.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Small Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese

Mexican Chili Pie

$9.45

A full serving of beef & chili over tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese

Family Tortilla Soup

$12.95

Nachos

Amigo Juan Nachos

$9.25+

Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.

Beans and Cheese Nachos

$8.45+

Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Brisket Nachos

$9.25+

Beef Nachos

$8.95+

Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Cheese Nachos

$7.95+

Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.95+

Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Fajita Nachos

$9.25+

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños

Fiesta Nachos

$8.95+

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Fiesta Nachos with Fajita Meat

$10.45+

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Mucho Nachos

$9.45+

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.

Shrimp Nachos

$10.45+

Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños

Combination Platters

C1 Three Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping

C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale

$11.99

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale

C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco

$11.99

Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco

C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale

$11.99

Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce

C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

$11.99

Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale

$11.99

Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale

C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito

$11.99

Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00

C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

$11.99

Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco

$11.99

Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco

C10 Two Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99

Two Shrimp Enchiladas

C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

$11.99

Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale

$11.99

Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00

C14 Two Fajita Enchiladas

$11.99

Two Fajita Enchiladas

C16 Three Fajita Enchiladas

$13.95

Three Fajita Enchiladas

C17 Three Tacos

$11.99

C18 Two Soft Fajita Tacos

$11.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Mix Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Trio Fajita Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Marinated Pork. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Brisket. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.95

Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in a flour tortilla with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Casa Quesadilla

$12.99

Faijta Chicken or Beef served in a tasty garlic herb tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & tomatoes.

Mucho Quesadilla

$13.99

Our unique garlic & herb tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onion, & bell peppers.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Beef & Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Brisket quesadilla

$11.95

Especialidades * House Specials

A1 Amigo Juan Especial

$10.45

Beef & Chicken fajita meat and taquitos served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, frijoles charros, rice & three flour tortillas

A2 Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.95

Three enchiliadas of your choice, chicken, beef, cheese, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. With rice & beans.

A3 Chicken Monterrey

$12.95

A broiled chicken breast, served with frijoles charros & bell peppers

A4 Taquitos Dinner

$10.95

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with beef, topped with lettuce

A5 Pancho Villa

$12.95

One cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada & one taco, rice & beans

A6 Enchiladas Adriana

$12.95

Two chicken fajita enchiladas with bell peppers & onions, topped with sour cream sauce, served with rice & frijoles charros

A7 Shrimp Ranchero

$14.95

Shrimp cooked sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with 3 flour tortillas, rice and beans

A8 Shrimp Chihuahua

$14.95

Shrimp cooked on the grill with bacon & Monterrey Jack cheese with rice and beans

A9 Grande Chimichanga

$12.95

Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream

A10 Tito's Rice Bowl

$10.99

A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp

A11 Carne Asada

$14.45

Tender pieces of beef with our tasty salsa cooked on the grill, rice & beans. Spicy, just enough!

A12 Dos Amigos

$14.45

Grilled chicken & shrimp cooked with onions & mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with frijoles charro, guacamole, sour cream & four tortillas

A13 Chimichanga

$11.25

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans

A14 Chipotle Shrimp

$14.95

A dozen grilled shrimp cooked in our secret recipe sauce, with grilled onions & mushrooms with a fiery flavor. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas

A15 Brocheta Shrimp & beef

$14.95

Tender sliced beef flank steak with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, two skewers. Served on a bed of rice.

A16 Talapia Fish Tacos

$12.95

Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos

A17 Pollo con Crema

$12.95

Grilled Chicken breasts served with our amazing sour cream sauce, steamed vegetables, & rice

A18 Grilled Talapia

$12.95

Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice

A19 Fajita Potato

$10.95

A loaded baked potato with onions & grilled peppers, served with side of rice & small queso dip.

A20 Grilled Fajita Wrap

$10.95

Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato

Lunch Fish

$10.00

Dinner Fish

$12.00

Sunday Special

$9.25

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.95

Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta For Two

$24.95

A pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions bell peppers & tomatoes, served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas & sopapillas for dessert.

Tacos al Carbon

$11.95

Two flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita meat & bacon. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & frijoles charros.

Burgers * Sandwiches * Steaks

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Hamburger

$9.45

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Jalepeño Cheesburger

$10.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Fajita Sandwhich

$10.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Mexican Steak

$21.95

Seasoned & grilled steak with frijoles charros, rice, and sauteed onions, garnished with roasted jalapeño peppers.

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Breaded and fried tenderized beef with Country gravy

8oz Steak

$18.95

14oz Steak

$26.95

El Patron

$29.95

Burritos De La Casa

Burrito #1

$10.95

Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping

Burrito #2

$11.95

Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.

Burrito#3 Carne Asada

$11.95

Fajita beef cooked with tasty spicy salsa. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.

Burrito de Todo

$11.95

Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.

Taco Burrito

$11.45

Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.

Delux Bean Burrito

$8.95

Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.

Street Tacos Dinner

St. Tacos brisket D

$11.95

Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges

St. Tacos Pastor D

$11.95

Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges

St Tacos Asada D

$11.95

Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges

St. Tacos Faj Chk D

$11.95

St. Shrimp D

$15.95

St. Tacos Shrimp D

$15.95

Juan's Sweets

Mexican Flan

$5.25

Sopapilla (1)

$1.95

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$5.99

Molten Lava Cake & Ice Cream

$6.95

Ice Cream

$2.25

Fried Cheese Cake

$6.25

Nieve Frita (Fried Ice Cream)

$6.25

Strawberry Sopapiila

$2.75

Pralines

$2.54

Churros W/ Ice Cream

$7.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.65

Dr. Pepper

$2.65

DIet Coke

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Strawberry Punch

$2.99

Large Strawberry Punch

$3.45

Kid Drink

$1.95

Ice Tea

$2.65

Water

No Beverage

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.65

Gallon of Tea

$6.95

Gallon of Strawberry Punch

$12.95

Rootbeer

$2.49

Large Drink

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids - Taco

$7.99

Kids Soft Taco

$7.99

Kids - Chz Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids - Bf Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids - Ck Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Soft Fajita Taco

$7.99

Kids - Bean Burrito

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping

K Ench A6

$7.99

Kids Flautas

$7.99

Kid Ice Cream

$1.25

Kids- Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids- Hamburger

$7.99

Kids Pizza Sticks

$7.99

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Kids - Ck Tenders

$7.99

Kids Tito Bowl

$7.99

A La Carte

Tostadas

$3.95

Bean Burr A La Carta

$4.95

Chili Relleno

$4.25

Taco

$2.25

Tamale (1)

$1.95

Beef Burr La Carta

$5.95

Fajita Enchilada

$3.75

St Taco a la carte

$2.95

Bean Enchilada BPO

$3.75

Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

Beef Enchilada

$3.25

Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

Bake Potatoe

$4.95

Taliapia Taco

$4.75

Chicken Burrtio A La Carta

$5.25

Fajita Veggies

$4.25

Chimichanga

$6.99

Soft Taco

$2.75

A la Carte Fajita Meat Only

$7.95

Fajita Chimichanga

$8.95

Fajita Burrito A La Carta

$6.95