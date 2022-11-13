- Home
Amigo Juan New Boston
517 Reviews
$
1026 N Center St
Newboston, TX 75570
Order Again
Appetizers
Lg Queso Blanco - To-Go
12oz of our famous creamy white cheese dip
Sm Queso Blanco - To-Go
8oz of our famous creamy white cheese dip
Lg Queso Dip - To-Go
12oz of our rich yellow cheese dip
Sm Queso DIp - To-Go
8oz our rich yellow cheese dip
Side Queso with Meal
Taquitos
EIght small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Flautas
Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Botona Platter
Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip
Katie's Flaming Queso
A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side
Chicken Wings
Caliente or BBQ
Chili Cheese Dip
Your choice of white or yellow queso with house made chili
Side of Queso
4oz of your choice of yellow or white queso
Large Salsa
12oz of our homade red salsa
Small Salsa
8oz of our homade red salsa
Large Salsa Verde
12 oz of our homade green salsa
Small Salsa Verde
8oz of our homade green salsa
Family Beans
32oz of refried beans
Small Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Family Rice
32oz of our rice
Family Queso Blanco
Family Yellow Queso
x sm chips
x large chips
Family Red Salsa
Family Green Salsa
Thank you bag Chips
Total Bag Chips
Family Pico De Gallo
32oz of Pico De Gallo
Famliy Guacamole
32oz of our guacamole
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup Combo
Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Border Salad
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice
Amigo Crispy Salad
Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese
Beef & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Chicken & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Taco Salad
Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream
Small Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese
Mexican Chili Pie
A full serving of beef & chili over tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese
Shrimp Salad
Nachos
1/2 Amigo Juan Nachos
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
1/2 Beans and Cheese Nachos
Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
1/2 Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
1/2 Cheese Nachos
Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
1/2 Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños
1/2 Fiesta Nachos
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
1/2 Fiesta Nachos with Fajita Meat
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
1/2 Mucho Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.
1/2 Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños
Full Amigo Juan Nachos
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
Full Beans and Cheese Nachos
Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Full Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Full Cheese Nachos
Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Full Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Full Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños
Full Fiesta Nachos
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Full FIesta Nachos with Fajita Meat
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Full Mucho Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.
Full Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños
Combination Platters
C1 Three Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale
C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco
Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco
C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce
C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale
Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale
C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito
Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00
C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco
Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco
C10 Two Shrimp Enchiladas
Two Shrimp Enchiladas
C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale
Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00
C14 Two Fajita Enchiladas
Two Fajits Enchiladas
C16 Three Fajita Enchiladas
Three Fajits Enchiladas
C17 Three Tacos
Quesadillas
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Mix Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Trio Fajita Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Marinated Pork. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Brisket Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Brisket. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.