Amigo Juan New Boston

517 Reviews

$

1026 N Center St

Newboston, TX 75570

Appetizers

Lg Queso Blanco - To-Go

$6.95

12oz of our famous creamy white cheese dip

Sm Queso Blanco - To-Go

$4.75

8oz of our famous creamy white cheese dip

Lg Queso Dip - To-Go

$7.99

12oz of our rich yellow cheese dip

Sm Queso DIp - To-Go

$6.95

8oz our rich yellow cheese dip

Side Queso with Meal

$2.45

Taquitos

$10.75

EIght small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Flautas

$10.75

Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Botona Platter

$14.45

Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip

Katie's Flaming Queso

$10.95

A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side

Chicken Wings

$10.95

Caliente or BBQ

Chili Cheese Dip

$4.99

Your choice of white or yellow queso with house made chili

Side of Queso

$2.45

4oz of your choice of yellow or white queso

Large Salsa

$5.99

12oz of our homade red salsa

Small Salsa

$3.99

8oz of our homade red salsa

Large Salsa Verde

$5.99

12 oz of our homade green salsa

Small Salsa Verde

$3.99

8oz of our homade green salsa

Family Beans

$8.95

32oz of refried beans

Small Guacamole

$2.25

Large Guacamole

$3.35

Family Rice

$8.95

32oz of our rice

Family Queso Blanco

$15.95

Family Yellow Queso

$15.95

x sm chips

$2.75

x large chips

$3.75

Family Red Salsa

$12.95

Family Green Salsa

$11.95

Thank you bag Chips

$15.95

Total Bag Chips

$25.00

Family Pico De Gallo

$14.25

32oz of Pico De Gallo

Famliy Guacamole

$16.25

32oz of our guacamole

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup Combo

$10.25

Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$6.95

Border Salad

$11.45

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice

Amigo Crispy Salad

$10.25

Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese

Beef & Shrimp Salad

$10.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$10.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Taco Salad

$9.25

Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream

Fajita Salad

$10.25

Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream

Small Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese

Mexican Chili Pie

$9.95

A full serving of beef & chili over tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Nachos

1/2 Amigo Juan Nachos

$9.25

Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.

1/2 Beans and Cheese Nachos

$8.45

Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

1/2 Beef Nachos

$8.45

Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

1/2 Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

1/2 Chicken Nachos

$8.95

Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$9.25

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños

1/2 Fiesta Nachos

$8.95

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

1/2 Fiesta Nachos with Fajita Meat

$10.45

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

1/2 Mucho Nachos

$9.45

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.

1/2 Shrimp Nachos

$10.45

Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños

Full Amigo Juan Nachos

$11.95

Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.

Full Beans and Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Full Beef Nachos

$10.95

Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Full Cheese Nachos

$9.95

Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Full Chicken Nachos

$10.95

Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Full Fajita Nachos

$11.95

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños

Full Fiesta Nachos

$10.95

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Full FIesta Nachos with Fajita Meat

$12.45

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Full Mucho Nachos

$12.45

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.

Full Shrimp Nachos

$13.95

Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños

Combination Platters

C1 Three Enchiladas

$11.99

Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping

C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale

$11.99

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale

C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco

$11.99

Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco

C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale

$11.99

Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce

C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

$11.99

Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale

$11.99

Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale

C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito

$11.99

Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00

C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

$11.99

Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco

$11.99

Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco

C10 Two Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99

Two Shrimp Enchiladas

C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

$11.99

Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale

$11.99

Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00

C14 Two Fajita Enchiladas

$11.99

Two Fajits Enchiladas

C16 Three Fajita Enchiladas

$13.95

Three Fajits Enchiladas

C17 Three Tacos

$11.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Mix Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Trio Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Marinated Pork. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Brisket Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Brisket. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.