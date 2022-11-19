- Home
Amigo Juan Texarkana
247 Reviews
$
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR.
Texarkana, TX 75503
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso To-Go
Our famous creamy white or yellow cheese dip
Taquitos
EIght small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Flautas
Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Botana Platter
Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip
Katie's Flaming Queso
A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side
Chicken Wings
Caliente or BBQ
Guacamole
Salsa
12oz of our homade red salsa
Chips
Family Queso
Family Rice
32oz of our rice
Family Beans
32oz of refried beans
Family Pico De Gallo
32oz of Pico De Gallo
Large Rice
12oz
Large Beans
12oz
Botana Plater Fajita
Rice X 50
Beans X 50
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup Combo
Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Border Salad
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice
Amigo Crispy Salad
Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese
Taco Salad
Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream
Beef & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Chicken & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Shrimp Salad
Small Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese
Mexican Chili Pie
A full serving of beef & chili over tortilla chips, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese
Family Tortilla Soup
Nachos
Amigo Juan Nachos
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
Beans and Cheese Nachos
Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Brisket Nachos
Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Cheese Nachos
Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños
Fiesta Nachos
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Mucho Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños
Combination Platters
C1 Three Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale
C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco
Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco
C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce
C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale
Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale
C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito
Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00
C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco
Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco
C10 Two Shrimp Enchiladas
Two Shrimp Enchiladas
C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale
Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00
C14 Two Fajita Enchiladas
Two Fajita Enchiladas
C16 Three Fajita Enchiladas
Three Fajita Enchiladas
C17 Three Tacos
C18 Two Soft Fajita Tacos
Quesadillas
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Mix Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Trio Fajita Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Marinated Pork. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Brisket Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Brisket. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in a flour tortilla with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Casa Quesadilla
Faijta Chicken or Beef served in a tasty garlic herb tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & tomatoes.
Mucho Quesadilla
Our unique garlic & herb tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onion, & bell peppers.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla
Beef & Shrimp Quesadilla
Especialidades * House Specials
A1 Amigo Juan Especial
Beef & Chicken fajita meat and taquitos served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, frijoles charros, rice & three flour tortillas
A2 Enchiladas Rancheras
Three enchiliadas of your choice, chicken, beef, cheese, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. With rice & beans.
A3 Chicken Monterrey
A broiled chicken breast, served with frijoles charros & bell peppers
A4 Taquitos Dinner
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with beef, topped with lettuce
A5 Pancho Villa
One cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada & one taco, rice & beans
A6 Enchiladas Adriana
Two chicken fajita enchiladas with bell peppers & onions, topped with sour cream sauce, served with rice & frijoles charros
A7 Shrimp Ranchero
Shrimp cooked sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with 3 flour tortillas, rice and beans
A8 Shrimp Chihuahua
Shrimp cooked on the grill with bacon & Monterrey Jack cheese with rice and beans
A9 Grande Chimichanga
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
A10 Tito's Rice Bowl
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
A11 Carne Asada
Tender pieces of beef with our tasty salsa cooked on the grill, rice & beans. Spicy, just enough!
A12 Dos Amigos
Grilled chicken & shrimp cooked with onions & mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with frijoles charro, guacamole, sour cream & four tortillas
A13 Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
A14 Chipotle Shrimp
A dozen grilled shrimp cooked in our secret recipe sauce, with grilled onions & mushrooms with a fiery flavor. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas
A15 Brocheta Shrimp & beef
Tender sliced beef flank steak with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers & tomatoes, two skewers. Served on a bed of rice.
A16 Talapia Fish Tacos
Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos
A17 Pollo con Crema
Grilled Chicken breasts served with our amazing sour cream sauce, steamed vegetables, & rice
A18 Grilled Talapia
Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice
A19 Fajita Potato
A loaded baked potato with onions & grilled peppers, served with side of rice & small queso dip.
A20 Grilled Fajita Wrap
Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato
Fajitas
Fajitas
Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Fajita Fiesta For Two
A pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions bell peppers & tomatoes, served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas & sopapillas for dessert.
Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita meat & bacon. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & frijoles charros.
Burgers * Sandwiches * Steaks
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Cheeseburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Hamburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Jalepeño Cheesburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Chicken Tenders
Fajita Sandwhich
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Mexican Steak
Seasoned & grilled steak with frijoles charros, rice, and sauteed onions, garnished with roasted jalapeño peppers.
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded and fried tenderized beef with Country gravy
Bacon Sandwich
Burritos De La Casa
Burrito #1
Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping
Burrito #2
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
Burrito#3 Carne Asada
Fajita beef cooked with tasty spicy salsa. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
Burrito de Todo
Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.
Taco Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.
Delux Bean Burrito
Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.
Street Tacos
St. Tacos Brisket
Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges
St. Tacos Pastor
Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges
St Tacos Asada
Four Mini Tacos with rice & charro beans, chopped fresh onions & cinlantro & lime wedges
St. Tacos Faj Chk
St. Shrimp
St. Tacos Shrimp
Juan's Sweets
Beverages
Coke
Dr. Pepper
DIet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Strawberry Punch
Large Strawberry Punch
Orange Punch
Kid Drink
Ice Tea
Water
No Beverage
Diet Dr. Pepper
Gallon of Tea
Gallon of Strawberry Punch
Rootbeer
Large Drink
Horchata
Large Horchata
Kids Menu
Kids - Taco
Kids Soft Taco
Kids - Chz Quesadilla
Kids - Bf Quesadilla
Kids - Ck Quesadilla
Kids Soft Fajita Taco
Kids - Bean Burrito
Kids Burrito
Kids Enchilada
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
K Ench A6
Kids Flautas
Kid Ice Cream
Kids- Cheeseburger
Kids- Hamburger
Kids Pizza Sticks
Kids Corn Dog
Kids - Ck Tenders
A La Carte
Tostadas
Bean Burr A La Carta
Chili Relleno
Taco
Tamale (1)
Beef Burr La Carta
Fajita Enchilada
(1) St Taco
Bean Enchilada BPO
Chicken Enchilada
Beef Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Bake Potatoe
Taliapia Taco
Chicken Burrtio A La Carta
Side Fajita Veggies
Chimichanga
Soft Taco
A la Carte Fajita Meat Only
Fajita Chimichanga
Fajita Burrito A La Carta
Soft Fajita Taco
Crispy Fajita Taco
L#15 A La Carte
Faj Potatoe
Sides
Rice
Beans
Sm Pico De Gallo
Large Pico
Side Shredded Cheese
Large Shredded Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalepeños
Sour Cream Sauce
Side Fries
Side of Chili
(7) Shrimp
Steamed Veggies
Flour Tort Order (4)
Corn Tort Order
Side Guacamole
Slice Avocado
Grill Jalepeños
Delivery Fee
Delivery Fee
Side Rice and Beans
Jale/Bell Peppers/Onions
Side Black Olives
Side Cilantro
Side Fresh Onions
Side ground beef
Side shredded chicken
Side Pico De Gallo
Flour Totillas (2)
Lunch Menu
L1 Two Tacos
Two Crispy Tacos or Two Soft tacaos
L2 Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
L3 Beef Burrito
Beef Burrtio
L4 Chicken Tostada, Tamale
Chicken Tostada, Tamale
L5 Beef Tostada, Tamale
Beef Tostada, Tamale
L6 Two Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese enchiladas
L7 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada
L8 Beef Enchilada & Taco
L9 Taquitos
L10 Two Beef Enchiladas
L11 Two Chicken Enchiladas
L12 Beef Lunch Chimichanga
L13 Shrimp Ranchero with Tortillas
L14 Three Tamales
L15 Lunch fajita quesadilla.
L16 Chicken Monterrey
L17 Rice Bowl
Lunch Fajitas
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4301 GALLERIA OAKS DR., Texarkana, TX 75503