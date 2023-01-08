Amigos Canteen (Mexican Food) 8A West Prospect St
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
8a West Prospect Street, Waldwick, NJ 07463
