A map showing the location of Amigos Canteen (Mexican Food) 8A West Prospect St View gallery

Amigos Canteen (Mexican Food) 8A West Prospect St

No reviews yet

8a West Prospect Street

Waldwick, NJ 07463

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chicken Burrito Bowl

TACOS

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

3 chiorizo tacos topped with cilantro & onions

Campechanos Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos of steak & chorizo mix topped with cilantro & onions

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 shrimp tacos topped with cilantro & onions

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos with cod fish tempura, spicy slaw pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro & onions

Mixed Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos with cod fish tempura, spicy slaw pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro & onions

Vegetable Tacos

$12.00

3 vegetable tacos topped with cilantro & onions

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Fresh Chips with choice of salsa favorite (salsa verde, salsa roja, jalapeno creamy)

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Fresh avocado 16 oz & chips

Queso Fundido Chorizo

$13.00

Melted cheese with chorizo and mushrooms, 4 flour tortillas

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of sauce(BBQ, mango habanero, hot valentina mexican sauce

Chicken Empanadas

$10.00

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

BURRITOS

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Wrapped in 12" flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Burritos

$14.00

Steak Burritos

$14.00

Chorizo Burrito

$16.00

Wrapped in 12" flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Wrapped in 12" flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Vegetable Burrito

$13.00

Wrapped in 12" flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Mixed Burrito

$16.00

Wrapped in 12" flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo(choice of 2 proteins)

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Wrapped in 8" flour tortilla with chicken, rice, beans, cheese & side of fries

BURRITO BOWLS

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Served in a bowl with rice,refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Steak Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Served in a bowl with rice,refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Served in a bowl with rice,refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Vegetable Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Served in a bowl with rice,refried beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

Mixed Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Served in a bowl with 2 choice of protein rice, beans, cheese, guacamole & pico de gallo

NACHOS

Carnitas Nachos

$14.00

Pico de gallo ,sour cream,refried beans, cheese, & salsa

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Steak Nachos

$14.00

Chorizo Nachos

$15.00

Pico de gallo ,sour cream,refried beans, cheese, & salsa

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Pico de gallo ,sour cream,refried beans, cheese, & salsa

Vegetable/Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Pico de gallo ,sour cream,refried beans, cheese, & salsa

Mixed Nachos

$16.00

Choice of 2 protein, pico de gallo ,sour cream,refried beans, cheese, & salsa

QUESADILLAS

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Vegetable Quesadilla

$14.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with a side of guacamole & pico de gallo

Mixed Quesadilla

$16.00

Melted cheese in 12" flour tortilla with 2 protein choice, side of guacamole & pico de gallo

SOUP & SALADS

Amigos House Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, refried beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, tortilla strips & special amigo house dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz soup made with grilled chicken, noodles & vegetables

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$10.00Out of stock

16 oz soup made with noodles & vegetables

DRINKS/BEVERAGES

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coke/Diet Coke/Fanta/Sprite/Gingerale

Jarittos

$3.00

Mandarine/Mango/Lime/Pineapple/ Tamarind/Guava/Fruit Punch

Water

$2.00

500 ml bottle of mineral water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

8a West Prospect Street, Waldwick, NJ 07463

Directions

