Amigos Cantina
673 Reviews
$$
120 W Jefferson Ave
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Adult Beverages
Traditional Margarita Carryout
Black Cadillac Carryout
Silver Cadillac Carryout
Spicy Jalapeno Margarita
Margarita Double (Carryout)
Silver Cadillac Double (Carryout)
Black Cadillac Double (Carryout)
Tapas
Homemade Guacamole
Garnished with pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.
SM Cheese Sauce
LG Cheese Sauce
Chorizo Cheese Dip
Creamy melted white cheese dip with zesty Mexican Chorizo.
Chicken Flautas
(3) Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & our Mexican cheese blend. Topped with crema & pico de gallo. Garnished with shredded lettuce & our homemade guacamole.
Carnitas Nachos
Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded carnitas pork & pureed pinto beansunder our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99
Chicken Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with diced fajita chicken & black beans baked under our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99
Steak Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with minced fajita steak & pureed pinto beans under our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99
Jalapeno Nachos
Freshly made corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, green chilies, sliced jalapenos, & our Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Garnished with green onion & black olives. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Add shredded chicken, beef, or pork + 3.49
Chicken Tenders
(4) Breaded, flash fried with lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with creamy ranch dressing. Available regular or tossed in a spicy Cholula based hot sauce.
Tostada Combo
Two small crispy corn tortillas, layered with pureed pinto beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, white onion, Queso Fresco, & sour cream. Your choice of shredded chicken, pork or beef.
Tacos
Tacos "Americana"
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Amigo's Taco Puffs
Two (2) flour tortillas flash fried until puffy, then filled with juicy shredded chicken, roasted pork, or tender beef on a bed of lettuce, diced tomatoes & Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Carne Asada Tacos
Sliced marinated steak with white onion, Queso Fresco, cilantro and our spicy avocado cream sauce.
Tacos De Bistec
Thinly sliced fajita steak layered with sautéed peppers, onions, Queso Fresco, & cilantro.
Tacos De Cerdo
Slow roasted shredded pork, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cilantro & Queso Fresco.
Tacos De Pollo
Marinated strips of grilled chicken served with sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, & Queso Fresco.
Meat Lovers Taco
One taco De Pollo, Cerdo, & Bistec.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Tacos Fritos
Fried white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped Queso Fresco & cilantro. Served with a side of our zesty yogurt sauce. * Not GF
Shrimp Tacos
Large sliced shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, chilies, onions, cilantro, lime juice, & roasted garlic on a bed of shredded cabbage. Garnished with Queso Fresco. Served with chipotle Ranch sauce on the side.
Portobello Tacos
Grilled Portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers & onions, cilantro, & Queso Fresco.
Burrito & Chimis
Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream & your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Beef Burrito
Shredded beef with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Pork Burrito
Shredded pork with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Vegetable Burrito
Grilled Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, grilled squash, zucchini, and caramelized red onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce for + 1.49
Bean Burrito
Filled with both black & pinto beans and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, green chilies & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, & your choice of rice. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with pureed pinto beans & choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
Vegetable Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled grilled Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, squash & zucchini and caramelized red onions then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimi
Filled with sauteed shrimp, red peppers, onions, cream cheese & spices, then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.
Fajilada Burrito
Your choice of fajita steak, chicken, or carnita pork, peppers & onions, cilantro lime rice, and lettuce. Topped with red and green enchilada sauce, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, diced fajita steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Mexican Four Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Chihuahua, & Queso Fresco cheeses. Served with shredded lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, marinated guajillo chicken, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Roasted Pork Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, roasted pork and sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled marinated Portobello mushrooms, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and your choice of regular or mojo spicy with Mexican cheese blend, Queso Fresco, & cream cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Enchiladas
Four Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla with a blend of Chihuahua, Monterey Jack, Queso Fresco, & Cheddar cheese. Topped with red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Shredded Chicken Enchilada
(3) Corn tortillas with shredded chicken, garnished with Queso Fresco, sliced white onion, & cilantro. Topped with red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Shredded Pork Enchilada
Made with corn tortillas, roasted shredded pork, and topped with our cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Shredded Beef Enchilada
(3) Corn tortillas, shredded beef, and garnished with Queso Fresco, sliced white onion, & cilantro. Topped with red, green or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Meat Lovers Enchilada
(3) Corn tortillas. One each shredded chicken, pork, & beef enchilada. Topped with verde sauce, red enchilada cheese sauce, & red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Shrimp Enchiladas
(3) Corn tortillas with sautéed shrimp, roasted red peppers, onions, cream cheese & spices. Topped with Poblano cream sauce, Queso Fresco, and cilantro. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49
Fajitas
Marinated Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99
Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
Portobello mushrooms served a top sautéed peppers & onions, zucchini and squash and garnished with Queso Fresco. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Marinated Steak Fajitas
Marinated steak served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapenos, or s small shredded cheese + .99
Sauteed Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed shrimp, peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99
Steak and Chicken Fajitas
Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
3 Amigo's Fajitas
Marinated shrimp, steak, and chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated steak & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated chicken & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Fajita Loca
Marinated steak, chicken, bacon, and chorizo served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99
Choose 2
Choose 2
Select 2: Taco Americana: Shredded chicken, pork, beef, or bean taco. Choice of flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy) tortilla. Tostada: Shredded beef, chicken, or pork. Amigos Taco Puff: Shredded chicken, pork, or beef. Enchilada: Shredded chicken, pork, beef, or cheese. Choice of red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Add cheese + .75 each Chicken Flauta: Flash fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken & Mexican cheese blend.
Soup / Salad
Small Side Salad
Chopped green leaf & spring mix, carrots, red cabbage, yellow & orange peppers, tomatoes, & Queso Fresco.
Mexican Salad
Chopped green leaf & spring mix, carrots, red cabbage, yellow & orange peppers, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, & Queso Fresco.
Mixed Salad
Spianch, kale, frisee, chard, sliced red onion, red pepper, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, avocado, & candied walnuts with sesame seeds.
Taco Puff Salad
Large fried flour tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, pork, or beef on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes & our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream.
Cup Chicken Tortilla
Hearty homemade chicken tortilla soup garnished with tortilla strips & a dollop of sour cream.
Bowl Chicken Tortilla
Hearty homemade chicken tortilla soup garnished with tortilla strips & a dollop of sour cream.
Entree
Amigos Carnitas
Tender, juicy, and delicious! A boneless pork roast dusted with our spicy rub & slow roasted. Served with a side of salsa verde and accompanied with lettuce * pico de gallo. served with your choice of rice and beans.
Cilantro Lime Shrimp
Large shrimp marinated in our homemade cilantro lime dressing, sautéed in creamy chipotle sauce & cilantro lime sauce. Served over a bed of cilantro lime rice. Garnished with sweet bell peppers, onions, & diced tomatoes.
Mojo Shrimp
Large shrimp sautéed with roasted sweet garlic & chipotle adobo puree on a bed of peppers and onions. Served with cilantro lime rice & choice of beans. Garnished with fresh cilantro, & lime. Your choice of spicy or very spicy!
Pollo a la Parilla
Marinated chicken breast grilled and placed atop a bed of cilantro lime rice with Mexican vegetables, cilantro, and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce.
Shrimp Poblano
Poblano pepper stuffed with sautéed shrimp, red peppers, onions, & spices, on a bed of poblano cream sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Spicy Mexican Fish
White fish fillet seasoned with our own spicy rub, seared, & topped with our zesty yogurt sauce. Served over a bed of cilantro lime rice. Garnished with verde salsa, roasted corn medley & lime.
Stuffed Poblano Chili
Fire roasted Poblano chili stuffed with savory chicken, raisins, walnuts, & spices. Topped with a creamy goat cheese sauce and cilantro. Accompanied with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice and beans.
Sides
Bacon
Basil Avo Cream
Basket of Chips
Black Beans
Cilantro Lime Rice
French Fries
Regular or spicy.
Honey Chipotle
Pinto Beans
Poblano Cream Sauce
Red Tomato Rice
Roasted Jalapeno
Sauteed Mexican Vegetables
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, red onions, & cilantro.
Side Carnitas
Side Faj Chx
Side Portobello
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Spicy Avo Salsa
Sweet Guava
Diced Onions
Kids
Kids Bean Burrito
Mini black bean burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Kids Beef Burrito
Mini black bean and shredded beef burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Kids Beef Enchilada
One shredded beef enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99
Kids Beef Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce and shredded beef.
Kids Beef Quesadilla
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
Kids Cheese Enchilada
One cheese enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
Kids Chicken Burrito
Mini black bean and shredded chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Kids Chicken Enchilada
One shredded chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99
Kids Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce and shredded chicken.
Kids Chicken Quesdilla
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
Kids Chicken Strips
2 large breaded chicken tenders with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce.
Kids Pork Burrito
Kids Taco
Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy) with shredded beef, pork, or chicken. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Kids Tortilla Dog
A hot dog filled with shredded cheese and wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.
Curbside Pickup
Taco Americana Packs
Taco Americana 4-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or grilled portobello mushrooms, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Taco Americana 2-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or grilled portobello mushrooms, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Street Taco Packs
Street Taco 4-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Street Taco 2-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Fajita Packs
Fajitas 4-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, sautéed shrimp, or grilled portobello mushrooms atop a bed of sautéed onions & peppers. Side of shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Fajitas 2-Pack
Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, sautéed shrimp, or grilled portobello mushrooms atop a bed of sautéed onions & peppers. Side of shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Party Packs
Party Pack
Our Trio of Fresh made Guacamole, Zesty Salsa, and Creamy Monterrey Cheese Dip packaged in pint sized containers. Includes chips.
SM Cheese Sauce
LG Cheese Sauce
Homemade Guacamole
Garnished with pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.
Chips and Cheese Sauce
Chips and Salsa
All our orders have our delicious chips and salsa included, only choose this if you wish to have additional.
Chips and Guacamole
Bag of Chips
Pint of Salsa
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, we will win you over with our delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere.
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122