Mexican & Tex-Mex
Amigos Cantina

673 Reviews

$$

120 W Jefferson Ave

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Popular Items

Grilled Fish Tacos
Traditional Margarita Carryout
Chicken Quesadilla

Adult Beverages

Car Description

Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.

Traditional Margarita Carryout

$10.00

Black Cadillac Carryout

$11.00

Silver Cadillac Carryout

$11.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Double (Carryout)

$20.00

Silver Cadillac Double (Carryout)

$22.00

Black Cadillac Double (Carryout)

$22.00

Tapas

Homemade Guacamole

$7.99

Garnished with pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.

SM Cheese Sauce

$2.99

LG Cheese Sauce

$5.99

Chorizo Cheese Dip

$8.48

Creamy melted white cheese dip with zesty Mexican Chorizo.

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

(3) Flash fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken & our Mexican cheese blend. Topped with crema & pico de gallo. Garnished with shredded lettuce & our homemade guacamole.

Carnitas Nachos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded carnitas pork & pureed pinto beansunder our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with diced fajita chicken & black beans baked under our Mexican three cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99

Steak Nachos

$10.99

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with minced fajita steak & pureed pinto beans under our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos +.99

Jalapeno Nachos

$8.99

Freshly made corn tortilla chips topped with black beans, green chilies, sliced jalapenos, & our Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Garnished with green onion & black olives. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Add shredded chicken, beef, or pork + 3.49

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

(4) Breaded, flash fried with lettuce & pico de gallo. Served with creamy ranch dressing. Available regular or tossed in a spicy Cholula based hot sauce.

Tostada Combo

$9.99

Two small crispy corn tortillas, layered with pureed pinto beans, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, white onion, Queso Fresco, & sour cream. Your choice of shredded chicken, pork or beef.

Tacos

Tacos "Americana"

$12.99

Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.

Amigo's Taco Puffs

$12.99

Two (2) flour tortillas flash fried until puffy, then filled with juicy shredded chicken, roasted pork, or tender beef on a bed of lettuce, diced tomatoes & Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Carne Asada Tacos

$16.99

Sliced marinated steak with white onion, Queso Fresco, cilantro and our spicy avocado cream sauce.

Tacos De Bistec

$14.99

Thinly sliced fajita steak layered with sautéed peppers, onions, Queso Fresco, & cilantro.

Tacos De Cerdo

$12.99

Slow roasted shredded pork, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cilantro & Queso Fresco.

Tacos De Pollo

$12.99

Marinated strips of grilled chicken served with sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, & Queso Fresco.

Meat Lovers Taco

$13.99

One taco De Pollo, Cerdo, & Bistec.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.

Tacos Fritos

$12.99

Fried white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped Queso Fresco & cilantro. Served with a side of our zesty yogurt sauce. * Not GF

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Large sliced shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, chilies, onions, cilantro, lime juice, & roasted garlic on a bed of shredded cabbage. Garnished with Queso Fresco. Served with chipotle Ranch sauce on the side.

Portobello Tacos

$12.99

Grilled Portobello mushrooms, sautéed peppers & onions, cilantro, & Queso Fresco.

Burrito & Chimis

Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Shredded chicken with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream & your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Beef Burrito

$12.99

Shredded beef with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Pork Burrito

$12.99

Shredded pork with sautéed sweet peppers & onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Vegetable Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, grilled squash, zucchini, and caramelized red onions. Garnished with green chilies, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice & beans. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce for + 1.49

Bean Burrito

$10.99

Filled with both black & pinto beans and pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, green chilies & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, & your choice of rice. Burritos served with your choice of red or green sauce. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with pureed pinto beans & choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.

Vegetable Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled grilled Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, squash & zucchini and caramelized red onions then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.

Shrimp Chimi

$13.99

Filled with sauteed shrimp, red peppers, onions, cream cheese & spices, then deep fried and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, and your choice of rice and beans.

Fajilada Burrito

$14.99

Your choice of fajita steak, chicken, or carnita pork, peppers & onions, cilantro lime rice, and lettuce. Topped with red and green enchilada sauce, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, diced fajita steak, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Mexican Four Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Chihuahua, & Queso Fresco cheeses. Served with shredded lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, marinated guajillo chicken, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Roasted Pork Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, roasted pork and sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Portobello Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled marinated Portobello mushrooms, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed with pico de gallo and your choice of regular or mojo spicy with Mexican cheese blend, Queso Fresco, & cream cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and homemade guacamole. Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99

Enchiladas

Four Cheese Enchilada

$12.99

Corn tortilla with a blend of Chihuahua, Monterey Jack, Queso Fresco, & Cheddar cheese. Topped with red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Shredded Chicken Enchilada

$13.99

(3) Corn tortillas with shredded chicken, garnished with Queso Fresco, sliced white onion, & cilantro. Topped with red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Shredded Pork Enchilada

$13.99

Made with corn tortillas, roasted shredded pork, and topped with our cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$13.99

(3) Corn tortillas, shredded beef, and garnished with Queso Fresco, sliced white onion, & cilantro. Topped with red, green or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Meat Lovers Enchilada

$13.99

(3) Corn tortillas. One each shredded chicken, pork, & beef enchilada. Topped with verde sauce, red enchilada cheese sauce, & red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.99

(3) Corn tortillas with sautéed shrimp, roasted red peppers, onions, cream cheese & spices. Topped with Poblano cream sauce, Queso Fresco, and cilantro. Served with your choice of rice and beans. Add or sub cheese sauce + 1.49

Fajitas

Marinated Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Marinated chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99

Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

$14.99

Portobello mushrooms served a top sautéed peppers & onions, zucchini and squash and garnished with Queso Fresco. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

Marinated Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Marinated steak served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapenos, or s small shredded cheese + .99

Sauteed Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Sautéed shrimp, peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or a small shredded cheese + .99

Steak and Chicken Fajitas

$17.99

Marinated steak & chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

3 Amigo's Fajitas

$19.99

Marinated shrimp, steak, and chicken served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Marinated steak & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Marinated chicken & shrimp served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

Fajita Loca

$16.99

Marinated steak, chicken, bacon, and chorizo served a top sautéed peppers & onions. Accompanied with shredded lettuce sour cream, pico de gallo, & homemade guacamole. Served with your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas and rice and beans. Sautéed Mexican vegetables or a small side salad may be substituted + 1.99 Add melted Chihuahua cheese, roasted jalapeno, or small shredded cheese + .99

Choose 2

Choose 2

$9.99

Select 2: Taco Americana: Shredded chicken, pork, beef, or bean taco. Choice of flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy) tortilla. Tostada: Shredded beef, chicken, or pork. Amigos Taco Puff: Shredded chicken, pork, or beef. Enchilada: Shredded chicken, pork, beef, or cheese. Choice of red, green, or cheesy red enchilada sauce. Add cheese + .75 each Chicken Flauta: Flash fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken & Mexican cheese blend.

Soup / Salad

A small side salad and a bowl of our homemade soup.

Small Side Salad

$5.99

Chopped green leaf & spring mix, carrots, red cabbage, yellow & orange peppers, tomatoes, & Queso Fresco.

Mexican Salad

$9.99

Chopped green leaf & spring mix, carrots, red cabbage, yellow & orange peppers, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, & Queso Fresco.

Mixed Salad

$9.99

Spianch, kale, frisee, chard, sliced red onion, red pepper, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, avocado, & candied walnuts with sesame seeds.

Taco Puff Salad

$12.99

Large fried flour tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, pork, or beef on a bed of shredded lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes & our Mexican cheese blend. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream.

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$4.99

Hearty homemade chicken tortilla soup garnished with tortilla strips & a dollop of sour cream.

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$5.99

Hearty homemade chicken tortilla soup garnished with tortilla strips & a dollop of sour cream.

Entree

Amigos Carnitas

$14.99+

Tender, juicy, and delicious! A boneless pork roast dusted with our spicy rub & slow roasted. Served with a side of salsa verde and accompanied with lettuce * pico de gallo. served with your choice of rice and beans.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$16.99

Large shrimp marinated in our homemade cilantro lime dressing, sautéed in creamy chipotle sauce & cilantro lime sauce. Served over a bed of cilantro lime rice. Garnished with sweet bell peppers, onions, & diced tomatoes.

Mojo Shrimp

$16.99

Large shrimp sautéed with roasted sweet garlic & chipotle adobo puree on a bed of peppers and onions. Served with cilantro lime rice & choice of beans. Garnished with fresh cilantro, & lime. Your choice of spicy or very spicy!

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled and placed atop a bed of cilantro lime rice with Mexican vegetables, cilantro, and drizzled with creamy cheese sauce.

Shrimp Poblano

$15.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with sautéed shrimp, red peppers, onions, & spices, on a bed of poblano cream sauce and topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Spicy Mexican Fish

$14.99

White fish fillet seasoned with our own spicy rub, seared, & topped with our zesty yogurt sauce. Served over a bed of cilantro lime rice. Garnished with verde salsa, roasted corn medley & lime.

Stuffed Poblano Chili

$14.99

Fire roasted Poblano chili stuffed with savory chicken, raisins, walnuts, & spices. Topped with a creamy goat cheese sauce and cilantro. Accompanied with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of rice and beans.

Sides

Bacon

$2.99

Basil Avo Cream

$1.49

Basket of Chips

$2.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.49

French Fries

$4.99

Regular or spicy.

Honey Chipotle

$0.99

Pinto Beans

$3.49

Poblano Cream Sauce

$0.99

Red Tomato Rice

$3.49

Roasted Jalapeno

$1.99

Sauteed Mexican Vegetables

$4.99

Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, red onions, & cilantro.

Side Carnitas

$3.99

Side Faj Chx

$5.99

Side Portobello

$5.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99

Side Steak

$10.99

Spicy Avo Salsa

$1.49

Sweet Guava

$0.99

Diced Onions

$0.99

Kids

Kids Bean Burrito

$5.99

Mini black bean burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Kids Beef Burrito

$5.99

Mini black bean and shredded beef burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Kids Beef Enchilada

$5.99

One shredded beef enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99

Kids Beef Nachos

$7.98

Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce and shredded beef.

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$7.98

Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.99

One cheese enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.

Kids Chicken Burrito

$5.99

Mini black bean and shredded chicken burrito topped with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$5.99

One shredded chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries. Add cheese sauce + .99

Kids Chicken Nachos

$7.98

Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce and shredded chicken.

Kids Chicken Quesdilla

$7.98

Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 large breaded chicken tenders with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce.

Kids Pork Burrito

$5.99

Kids Taco

$5.99

Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy) with shredded beef, pork, or chicken. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Kids Tortilla Dog

$5.99

A hot dog filled with shredded cheese and wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with your choice of rice and beans or French Fries.

Curbside Pickup

Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.

Car Description

Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.

Plastic Silverware

Please order the number of plastic silverware sets you will need.

Taco Americana Packs

Taco Americana 4-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or grilled portobello mushrooms, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Taco Americana 2-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or grilled portobello mushrooms, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Street Taco Packs

Street Taco 4-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Street Taco 2-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Fajita Packs

Fajitas 4-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, sautéed shrimp, or grilled portobello mushrooms atop a bed of sautéed onions & peppers. Side of shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Fajitas 2-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 2 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, sautéed shrimp, or grilled portobello mushrooms atop a bed of sautéed onions & peppers. Side of shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Party Packs

Party Pack

$17.99

Our Trio of Fresh made Guacamole, Zesty Salsa, and Creamy Monterrey Cheese Dip packaged in pint sized containers. Includes chips.

SM Cheese Sauce

$2.99

LG Cheese Sauce

$5.99

Homemade Guacamole

$7.99

Garnished with pico de gallo and Queso Fresco.

Chips and Cheese Sauce

$6.75

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

All our orders have our delicious chips and salsa included, only choose this if you wish to have additional.

Chips and Guacamole

$8.25

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Pint of Salsa

$5.00

Wednesday Food Special

Bistec Borracho Con Arroz

$16.99

Diced steak, bell peppers, onions, and carrots sautéed in Hornitos Plata tequila and salsa de tomate, served over poblano and corn rice and garnished with fresh cilantro, and jalapeño sour cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, we will win you over with our delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere.

Website

Location

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

