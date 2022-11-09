Amigos Cantina

Street Taco 4-Pack

Take home packs that serve up to 4 people family style. Your choice of marinated grilled chicken, thinly sliced fajita steak, or grilled portobello mushrooms. Side of sautéed pepper& onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and Queso Fresco and spicy avocado cream sauce. Served with rice & beans and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas