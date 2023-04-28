Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amigos Dells @ Grateful Shed 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Corn on the cob

$5.00


Appetizers

Causa

$10.00

Arepas

$12.00

Three Empanadas

$12.00

Street corn

$8.00

One Empanada

$5.00

Entrees

Ceviche

$15.00

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$25.00

H BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Desserts

Tres leches

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Milkshakes

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Ice cream cone

$6.00

Ice cream cup

$4.00

Sides

Corn on the cob

$5.00

French fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

