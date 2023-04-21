  • Home
Amigos Mexican Restaurant & Bar - Portland, ME

No reviews yet

9 Dana St

Portland, ME 04101

Food

Antojitos

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Pico de Gallo

$9.00

fresh salsa

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00
Chips and Chile con Queso

Chips and Chile con Queso

$9.00

cheese dip with chiles

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

chipotle dusted and tossed in a honey jalapeno vinaigrette

Mulita

$8.00

ground beef, shredded cheese, refried beans, lettuce, pico, lime crema in between two fried corn tortillas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

crispy potatoes, smoky aioli and scallions

Ensalada de la Casa

$12.00

romaine, cabbage, seasonal veg, radish, pickled red onions, queso fresco and honey jalapeno vinaigrette

Tacos

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.00Out of stock

ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes in a crisp corn tortilla

Chicken

Chicken

$5.00

salsa barracha, red onion and cilantro in a soft flour tortilla

Vegetales

Vegetales

$5.00

mushroom medley. Pickled veg, guacamole and queso fresco in a soft flour tortilla

Chorizo

$6.00

pico de gallo, tomato aioli and queso fresco in a soft flour tortilla

Braised Beef

$6.00

slow braised short rib, salsa verde, white onion and queso fresco in a sof flour tortilla

Birria

$14.00

(2) slow braised pork, guacamole, radish, cilantro and queso fresco in grilled corn tortiilas dipped in spicy tomato soup

Platos

Nachos

$14.00

corn chips, cheese, red sauce, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream with choice of protein

Burrito

$12.00

soft flour tortilla, beans, rice, onion and cheese with choice of protein

Chimichanga

$12.00

deep fried burrito

Crunchwrap

$14.00

ground beef, queso, chipotle crema, leyyuce, tomato, guacamole, crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla

Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

$15.00

chorizo, guacamole, smaoky aioli, cabbage, pickles and cilantro

Carrot Tostadas

$16.00

two crisp corn tortillas, mole, roasted carrots, mushroom, cilantro, pickles and queso fresco

Ninos

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Postres

Comotes Enmielados

$8.00

candied sweet potatoes, caramel and salt

Pan Frito Nachos

$8.00

flour crips, cinnamon sugar, caramel and chocolate sauce

Sides

Rice and Beans

$7.00

choice of refried or black beans

Beans-Cup

$4.00

choice of refried or black beans

Beans-Bowl

$7.00

choice of refried or black beans

Rice-Cup

$4.00

Rice-Bowl

$7.00

Salsa-Large

$4.00

Salsa-Small

$2.50

Salsa Verde-Large

$4.00

Salsa Verde-Small

$2.50

Guacamole-Large

$7.00

Sour Cream-Large

$3.00

Sour Cream-Small

$1.75

Chile con Queso-Large

$7.00

Chile con Queso-Small

$4.00

Guacamole-Small

$4.00

Pico de Gallo- large

$7.00

Pico de Gallo- small

$4.00

Corn Chips

$3.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

Lettuce

$1.50

Tomatoes

$2.00

Cilantro

$2.00

Onions

$1.50

Jalapeno Sliced

$2.00

Side of Meat

$5.00

Cheese

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Ginger Ale

$1.85

Sierra Mist

$1.85

Club Soda

$0.93

Tonic Water

$1.85

Iced Tea

$1.85

Lemonade

$2.78

Arnold Palmer

$2.32

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.23

Cranberry Juice

$2.78

Grapefruit Juice

$2.78

Orange Juice

$2.78

Pineapple Juice

$2.78

Tomato Juice

$2.78

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf

$1.85

Hot Tea

$1.85

Hot Cocoa

$2.78

Milk

$2.78

Chocolate Milk

$2.78

Roy Roger

$2.32

Shirley Temple

$2.32

Kid's Drink

$1.85

Soda Refill

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Celebrating over 50 years in the Old Port, Amigos is a favorite local watering hole. Serving Mexican inspired cuisine, local craft beer and delicious Margaritas. We offer live music during the warmer months, upstairs dining, outdoor seating, billiards, darts and arcade games!

9 Dana St, Portland, ME 04101

