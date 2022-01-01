Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amigo's @ Peerless Rossville

review star

No reviews yet

501 McFarland Avenue

Rossville, GA 30741

Order Again

Appetizers

Abuela’s Guacamole

$6.99

Amigos Dip

$6.49

Bean Dip

$5.79

Beef & Cheese Dip

$5.50

Cheese Dip

$5.29

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

Chorizo Dip

$5.25

Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Jalapeño Bacon Dip

$6.79

Large Cheese

$8.99

Large Salsa

$3.50

Mango Pico

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.25

Verde

$1.50

Small Salsa

$0.75

Spinach & Chorizo Dip

$6.99

Spinach Dip

$6.29

Medium Salsa

$2.00

Large Chips

$7.00

Medium Chips

$4.50

Suiza Dip

$4.89

Small Chips

$1.00

Burritos

Burritos

$4.50+

Burrito Grande

Grilled Burrito

Cali-SoCal Burrito

Burrito Deluxe

Burritos Típicos

$10.99

Burrito Bueno-Trigo

Create Your Own

Pick 2

$9.99

Pick 3

$11.99

Desserts

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$5.69

Flan (Mexican Custard)

$5.69

Churros

$5.69

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.49

Banana Burrito

$5.99Out of stock

Xango

$3.99

Sopapilla NO Ice Cream

$3.49

Fried Ice Cream

$5.69

Dinner Entrees

Carne Asada

$17.99

Pollo Loco

$11.99

Pollo Picoso

Lola’s Tapatia

Amigos Carnitas

$15.99

Chimichangas

$12.99

Chimichanga Light

$11.49

Grilled Chimi

$15.49

Flautas

$10.99

Mucho Macho Burrito

$16.75

Loaded Cheeseburger

$11.29

Chicken Sandwich

$9.20

Pechuga

$17.99

Frankie’s Tacos (3)

$8.99

Southwest Tilapia

$13.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Spicy Steak Strips

$14.00

Chile Rellenos (3)

$10.99

Pork Tamales (3)

$9.50

Tour de México

$13.99

1/2 Grilled Chimi

$8.50

1/2 Chimichanga

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$6.50

Mexi Pizza

$6.99

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Tres Primos

$12.29

Sopes

Out of stock

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$3.00+

Enchiladas Supreme (4)

$11.99

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled Carnitas Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Texas Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Chicken & Carnitas Fajitas

$16.99

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Steak & Carnitas Fajitas

$18.99

Shrimp & Carnitas Fajitas

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Fajitas for 2

$29.99

Grilled Carnitas Fajitas for 2

$29.99

Grilled Steak Fajitas for 2

$32.99

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$33.99

Texas-Style Fajitas for 2

$36.99

Chicken & Steak Fajitas For 2

$32.99

Chicken And Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$33.99

Chicken & Carnitas Fajitas For 2

$29.99

Steak And Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$36.99

Vegetarian Fajita For 2

$29.99

Kids Menu

Enchilada, Rice, Beans #1

$7.99

Beef Taco, Beef Enchilada & Rice #2

$7.99

Plain Cheeseburger & French Fries. #3

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans #4

$7.99

Chicken Fingers & French Fries #5

$7.99

Cheesy Rice & Fries #6

$7.99

Bean Burrito & Rice #7

$7.99

Soft Ground Beef Taco, Rice, Refried Beans #8

$7.99

Bowl With Rice, Grilled Chicken & Cheese #9

$7.99

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos Supreme

$8.99+

Amigos Nachos

Grilled Nachos SUPREME

$9.49+

Grilled Nachos

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.25+

Fajita Quesadilla

Grilled Quesadilla (1)

Grilled Quesadillas (2)

La Tradicional Quesadilla

$12.50

La Villa Chicken Quesadilla

$10.29

One Large Quesadilla Triangles

$4.75

Paradise Quesadilla Chicken

$11.29

Paradise Quesadilla Steak

$12.50

Paradise Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.50

Quesadilla Deluxe

$10.29

Quesadilla Mexicana

$10.49

Quesadilla Rellena

$6.99+

Spinach Quesadilla

$5.99+

Vaca Flaca Quesadilla

$11.99

Salads

Taco Salad Beef

$9.99

Taco Salad Shredded Chicken

$9.99

Amigos Salad

Ensalada Fresca

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Sour Cream Salad

$2.50

Guacamole Salad

$3.99

Taco Salad Grilled Chicken

$9.49

Taco Salad Steak

$10.25

Taco Salad Shrimp

$12.50

Fajita Salad

$5.25

De La Casa Salad

$2.49

Taco Salad Beans

$8.25

Taco Salad Texas

$12.50

Tacos

Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Tacos

$11.99

Mexican Style Tacos

$3.50+

Hard Shell Tacos

$2.75+

Soft Shell Tacos

$3.00+

Flacos Tacos

$9.99

American Grilled Tacos

$3.75+

Tilapia Tacos

$12.49

Soggy Tacos

$14.69

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Monday tacos

$0.95

Vegetarian Menu

Pick Any Two

$9.99

Veggie Fajitas

$11.49

Veggie Chimichangas

$11.29

Spicy Veggie Enchiladas

$11.29

Veggie Burrito

$9.29

Jalisco Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie Delight Quesadilla

$10.99

Veggie Loco

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Spl Lunch #1

$8.49

Spl Lunch #2

$8.49

Spl Lunch #3

$8.49

Spl Lunch #4

$8.49

Spl Lunch #5

$8.49

Spl Lunch #6

$8.49

Spl Lunch #7

$9.99

Lunch #8 (Pick 2)

$8.99

Spl Lunch #9 (Speedy G)

$6.99

Ensalada Fresca

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lunch Mexican Style Tacos

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

1/2 Pollo Picoso

1/2 Pollo Loco

Lunch Lola's Tapatia

Lunch Enchiladas Suizas (2)

Lunch Fajitas

Quesadilla Deluxe

$8.99

1/2 Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Loaded Cheeseburger

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.29

Huevos Verdes

$8.29

Huevos Mexicanos

$8.29

Huevos Chorizo

$8.29

Lunch Soggy Tacos

$10.25

Sides

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.25

1/2 Cheese Dip

$1.99

1/2 Guacamole

$1.99

1/2 Salsa Verde

$0.75

3 Corn Tortillas

$0.75

3 Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Avocado

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Beans

$2.59

Chalupa

$2.79

Cheesy Rice

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$2.99

Chips N Salsa

$2.25

Cilantro

$0.50

Fajita Salad

$4.75

Flour Chips

$1.50

French Fries

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Grilled Jalepenos

$0.99

Grilled Shrimp

$6.25

Grilled Steak

$6.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.25

Ground Beef

$3.00

Jalapenos - Fresh

$0.75

Jalapenos - Pickled

$0.75

Large Chips

$7.00

Large Salsa

$3.50

Large Sour Cream

$1.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Medium Chips

$4.50

Medium Salsa

$2.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Bell Pepper Fresh

$0.75

Chorizo

$2.50

Pico

$1.25

Rice

$2.49

Rice and Beans

$4.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Small Chips

$2.00

Small Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.70

Spinach

1\2 Suizas Sauce

$1.75

Supreme Sauce

$0.70

Tamale

$2.75

Tomatoes

$0.50

Tostada

$3.00

Zucchini

$1.99

Large Beans

$6.50

Large Rice

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Tostaguac

$3.50

Shredded Chicken

$3.00

Traditonal Tamale

$2.75

Large Pico

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$0.75

Onions-Fresh

$0.50

Grill Pineapple

$0.75

Onions

$0.50

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Chalupa

$2.35

Lime Wedges

$0.75

Chipotle Carnitas Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Burrito Sauce

$0.75

Enchilada Sauce

$0.75

Shredded Chicken

$2.50

Chicken Finger

$1.50

3 Taco Shells Crunchy

$0.75

Grilled Carnitas

$5.50

Taco Salad Shell

$1.25

Mango Pineapple

$0.75

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Virgin Daq

$4.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.99

Candy

Andes

$0.10

Gum

$0.25

York

$0.25

Face Mask

$8.00

Tumbler

$60.00

Hard Tacos

8 Hard Tacos, Rice/Beans

$26.50

8 Hard Tacos CHICKEN Rice/Beans

$26.50

Soft Tacos

8 Soft Tacos Rice/Beans

$27.50

8 Soft Chorizo

$27.50

8 Soft Chicken

$27.50

Taco - Rice/Beans

Taco - Rice

$3.00

Taco - Beans

$3.00

Cheese Ques - Rice/Beans

Cheese Quesadilla - Beans

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla -Rice

$3.00

Beef Quesadilla- Rice/Beans

Beef Quesadilla- Rice

Beef Quesadilla - Beans

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

501 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, GA 30741

Directions

Gallery
Amigo's @ Peerless image
Amigo's @ Peerless image

Map
