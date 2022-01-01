Mexican & Tex-Mex
Amigo's @ Peerless Rossville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
501 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, GA 30741
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Lafayette
No Reviews
2643 North Highway 27th Lafayette, GA 30728
View restaurant