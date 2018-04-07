Amigos Grill and Cantina

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Amigo Dip
Taco Dinner
Chimichanga

Appetizers

Amigo Dip

Amigo Dip

$3.75+
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$3.75+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$3.75+
Amigos Nachos

Amigos Nachos

$11.99
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.49
Torpedos

Torpedos

$11.99
Amigos Quesadilla

Amigos Quesadilla

$11.99
Asada Cheese Fries

Asada Cheese Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flautas

$6.79+

Gameday Wings

$7.00

Game Day Nachos

$5.00

Game Day Amigo Dip

$3.75

Specialities

The Sampler

The Sampler

$19.99
Flautas

Flautas

$10.49
The Amigos Combo

The Amigos Combo

$10.99
Tamales Spread

Tamales Spread

$12.99
Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$11.99
Chicken Monterito

Chicken Monterito

$12.99

Mexican Chili

$12.99

Chil Rellenos

$12.29

El Pollo Loco

$11.99
Chicken Fajita Bowl

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$11.99
Spicy Shrimp Bowl

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$13.49
El Paso Chimichanga

El Paso Chimichanga

$11.99

Three Meat Fajita

$18.99

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$12.99
Amigos Burrito

Amigos Burrito

$10.99

CCQ Burrito

$11.99
Sante Fe Burrito

Sante Fe Burrito

$12.99

Tacos

Taco Dinner

$10.29
Taco Authenticos

Taco Authenticos

$11.99
Soft Taco Supremos

Soft Taco Supremos

$10.79
Deep Fried Flour Tacos

Deep Fried Flour Tacos

$10.99
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99
Cerveza Shrimp Tacos

Cerveza Shrimp Tacos

$12.99
FishTacos

FishTacos

$12.99
Seafood TacoTrio

Seafood TacoTrio

$13.99

Enchiladas

Muchos

Muchos

$12.99
Chili Verde Enchiladas

Chili Verde Enchiladas

$12.99
Enchiladas Authenticos

Enchiladas Authenticos

$10.99
Avacado Chicken Enchiladas

Avacado Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99
Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.99

North of the Border

Chicken Strip basket

Chicken Strip basket

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Burger

Grilled Burger

$9.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Lighter Side

Southwest chicken wrap

Southwest chicken wrap

$10.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.49
Chicken Tortilla Salad

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$12.59
TequilaLime Chicken

TequilaLime Chicken

$12.99
Catalina Fish Bowl

Catalina Fish Bowl

$13.49

Side Salad

$6.00

Lunch Menu

A. 2 Taco

A. 2 Taco

$8.49

B. Flautas

$8.49

C. 6 Inch Burrito

$8.49

D. Tostada

$8.49

E 2 Enchiladas

$8.49

F. Taco/Enchilada

$8.49

Ala Carte

Chimichanga

$8.29

Tostada

$4.00

Tamale

$3.99

Chili Relleno

$5.00

Small Chili (no side)

$6.99

Flautas

$2.50

Traditional Taco

$2.99

Deep Fried Taco

$2.99

Deep Fried Flour Taco

$3.99

Authenticao Taco

$4.99

Enchilada

$3.50

6" Burrito

$3.99

Burrito

$7.99

Soft Taco

$3.29

Ala Fish Taco

$5.79

Ala Avocado Ench

$4.99

Ala Cervaza Shrimp

$5.79

Side Sour Cream

$0.85

Side Guacamole

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Ala CCQ Burrito

$8.00

Ala Carte Seafood Enchilada

$5.79

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.99

Amigos fried Ice cream

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$2.99

Churros

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.49

Kid Burger

$5.49

Kid Taco

$4.99

Kid Enchilada

$4.99

Kid Burrito

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Week Day Specials

Monday Burrito

$6.00

Taco Tuesday Meal

$8.99

Taco Tuesday

$4.00

Mini Chimichanga

$6.79

Thursday Special

$6.99

Rueben Sandwich

$7.99

Cinco Taco

$2.00

Sides

Refried beans

$2.29

Frijoles Charros

$2.45

Black Beans

$2.29

Rice

$2.29
Fideo

Fideo

$2.29

Pico

$1.49

Fajita Chicken

$2.25

Fajita Stek

$2.25

Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

French Fries

$2.49

Fajita Veggies

$2.25

Jalepenos

$0.75

Chips/Sauce/Togo

Chips and Sauce

$2.75

16oz Sauce

$6.00

32 Oz sauce

$12.00

16 ounce rice

$5.50

32 oz rice

$9.00

16 ounce refried

$5.50

32oz refried beans

$9.00

16 oz Fideo

$6.00

16 oz Charro Bean

$6.00

16 oz Black Bean

$6.00

32 oz Fideo

$10.00

32 oz Charro Bean

$10.00

Scorpion

$1.50

St Patricks Day

Guinness

$5.00

Carbomb

$5.00

Skewbomb

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Irish Margarita

$5.50

Rueben Sandwich

$5.50

Cinco De Mayo

Cinco Asada Taco

$2.00

CATERING FOOD

1/2 Pan Rice

$29.99

Full Pan Rice

$39.99

1/2 Pan Beans

$29.99

Full Pan Beans

$39.99

Sour Cream

$11.99

Full Pan of Beef

$79.99

Full Pan of Chicken

$79.99

Full Pan of Pork

$79.99

CATERING APPETIZERS

1\2 Pan Amigo Dip

$29.99

Full Pan Amigo Dip

$49.99

Quart Queso Dip

$29.99

1/3 Pan Queso Dip

$49.99

1/2 Pan Guacamole

$29.99

Full Pan Guacamole

$49.99

BURRITO SPREADS

Pan Bean Burrito

$49.99

Pan Ground Beef Burrito

$59.99

Pan Shredded Beef Burrito

$59.99

Pan Chicken Burrito

$59.99

Pan Pork Chile Burrito

$59.99

CATERING ENCHILADAS

Catering Cheese Enchilada

$29.99

Catering Ground Beef Enchilada

$34.99

Catering Shredded Beef Enchilada

$34.99

Catering Chicken Enchilada

$34.99

CATERING TAMALES

One Dozen Cooked Tamales

$25.99

One Dozen Frozen Tamales

$15.99

CATERING TACO BAR

Taco Bar

$10.99

3 Chicken Tacos

$10.99

FAMILY DINNERS

Family Taco Dinner

$42.99

Family Burrito

$42.99

Family Enchilada

$42.99

Dozen Tacos

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2737 S 47th St, Kansas City, KS 66106

Directions

Gallery
Amigos Grill and Cantina image
Amigos Grill and Cantina image

Search similar restaurants

