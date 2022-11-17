  • Home
Amigo Taqueria & Botanas 5630 Peach St Unit A7

No reviews yet

5624 Peach St Unit A7

Erie, PA 16565

Popular Items

(1) Birria Taco
(1) Chicken Taco
(1) Asada Taco

Tacos

(1) Asada Taco

$3.25

(1) Chorizo Taco

$3.25

(1) Al Pastor Taco

$3.25

(1) Chicken Taco

$3.25

(1) Birria Taco

$4.00

(1) Carnitas Taco

$3.25

(1) Shrimp Taco

$4.00

(1) Fish Taco

$4.00

(1) Veggie Taco

$3.25

Tortas

Asada Torta

$6.00

Chicken Torta

$6.00

Chorizo Torta

$6.00

Al Pastor Torta

$6.00

Carnitas Torta

$6.00

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$10.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Shrimp Burrito

$11.00

Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Birria Burrito

$11.00

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$4.00

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$4.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$4.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$4.50

Birria Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$4.00

Bowls

Asada Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Carnitas Bowl

$13.00

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.00

Chorizo Bowl

$11.00

Birria Bowl

$13.00

Botanas

Elote

$3.50

Esquite

$4.50

Fruta

$5.00

Fruta Loca

$7.00

Fresas con crema

$6.00

Churros con fresas

$6.50

Arroz con Leche (Rice Pudding)

$4.00

Nachos

Asada Nachos

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$8.00

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$10.00

Birria Nachos

$10.00

Chorizo Nachos

$8.00

Veggie Nachos

$7.00

Sides

Ceviche

$9.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Queso

$3.75

Guacamole

$3.75

Chori-Dip

$7.00

Chips

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Rice

$3.25

Beans

$3.25

Rice/Beans

$3.25

Chiles Toreados

$0.75

Tortillas Flour

$1.00

Tortillas Home

$1.00

Sliced Avocados

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Horchata de fresa

$3.50Out of stock

Agua de Piña

$3.50

Jamaica (hibiscus)

$3.50

Agua de Sandia

$3.50Out of stock

Mangonada

$4.50

Blue Slushie

$4.00

Agua de Limon

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Jarritos

Jarrito piña

$2.00

Jarrito fruit punch

$2.00

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.50

Jarrito limon

$2.00

Jarrito toronja

$2.00

Jarrito mandarina

$2.00

Sidral

$2.00

Jarrito Strawberry

$2.00

Jarrito Mango

$2.00

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.00

Jarrito Watermelon

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5624 Peach St Unit A7, Erie, PA 16565

Directions

